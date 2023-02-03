ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Celebrate Valentine's Day early with these local events

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTPmx_0kbbvfwV00

Tulare County residents have the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day early this year, thanks to a few events being held this weekend.

Be My Valentine is celebrating with a mini two-day event featuring a handful of vendors selling a variety of items. Some items vendors will be selling include wood-burned signs, indoor and outdoor plants and crystals, essential oils and sugar scrubs, as well as boutique clothing.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 2332 E. Howard Ave.

The second event happening this weekend, the Valentine’s Market, will include more than 50 vendors that customers can shop from. Food and drinks from local restaurants like Quesadilla Gorilla, Vali Coffee, and Cookies by Sheila will be available for purchase as well.

The Valentine’s Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at 2567 E. Bardsley Avenue.

For a fun alternative, try out Ford Family Farm’s Valentine's Unicorn Delivery.

The delivery includes a visit from a real pony as well as a Valentine’s Day goodie bag filled with candy and treats and a unicorn stuffed animal with a Valentine balloon. Kids under 80 pounds will have an opportunity to ride the pony.

The delivery date for Tulare and Visalia is Feb. 11. For more information, call 577-0445.

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Hanford Mall | Shopping mall in Hanford, California

Hanford Mall hasan extensive line of stores, most of which have good deals and discounts depending on the season. This mall is very complete when it comes to commercial offer. Since, you will have at your fingertips, department stores, cinema, restaurants, and coexistence areas. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, JCPenney, Nurses...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: A dozen eggs for 41 cents?

One thing I’ve observed while perusing old editions of the Lemoore Advance is that recapping previous years editions has been a “thing” for a very long time. Interesting enough, the column name changed quite frequently. As far back as 1936, I discovered the column was known as “Dustin’ off the Files.”
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
REEDLEY, CA
KGET

1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield. According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
delanonow.com

Slain Peace Officer

I recently attended the graduation of the 155th Law Enforcement Training Academy. Three of those graduates will be brought into the Delano Police Department. As I listened to the admonition given to these graduates, a statement was made that these individuals would often be in dangerous situations, facing evil. This...
SELMA, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

3K+
Followers
904
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy