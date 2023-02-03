ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

Downtown tattoo parlor now open in New Braunfels

The grand opening event featured guest tattoo artists, live painting and art for sale. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Comal River Tattoo, located at 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, held a grand opening Feb. 3, which featured guest tattoo artists, live painting, art for sale and more as part of First Friday New Braunfels, a monthly downtown local art and business pop-up event. Comal River Tattoo owner Nathan Alderete formerly owned Chain of Strength Tattoo Co. in Universal City.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras

New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
BANDERA, TX
KSAT 12

Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores

SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

