Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
New Braunfels neighbors team up to pick up tree limbs, debris left behind by winter storm
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been days, but a major cleanup continues after a winter storm rolled through parts of the area north of Loop 1604. One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods is in New Braunfels, south of Canyon Lake. Neighbors who live in the Vintage Oaks subdivision off Highway...
Downtown tattoo parlor now open in New Braunfels
The grand opening event featured guest tattoo artists, live painting and art for sale. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Comal River Tattoo, located at 208 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, held a grand opening Feb. 3, which featured guest tattoo artists, live painting, art for sale and more as part of First Friday New Braunfels, a monthly downtown local art and business pop-up event. Comal River Tattoo owner Nathan Alderete formerly owned Chain of Strength Tattoo Co. in Universal City.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
KSAT 12
Cardboard boats will race down Comal River tube chute this April for ‘Thru the Chute’ event
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Launching a cardboard boat down the Comal River tube chute might not sound like a good idea but it’s actually a quirky annual tradition. Thru the Chute will kick off at 10 a.m. on April 29 at the City Tube Chute, located at 100 Liebscher Drive in New Braunfels.
KTSA
San Antonio City Councilman submits plan to hold contractors accountable for missed deadlines
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman wants contractors to be held accountable if they miss project completion deadlines. KSAT-12 reports District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo submitted his recommendation Monday. He says it’s a way to help businesses that are impacted by construction projects taking place around the city.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
Romantic San Antonio restaurants with Valentine's Day specials
Make your Valentine's Day reservations now if you haven't already!
Hill Country town puts a Texas twist on Carnival season for 18th annual Cowboy Mardi Gras
New Orleans may be top of mind for Mardi Gras, but Texas has its fair share of Fat Tuesday festivities. While Galveston's may be the state's oldest celebration and San Antonio wins points for actual floats (thank you, River Walk), one little Hill Country town has put its own spin on the annual event for almost twenty years.Known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," Bandera hosts a three-day Cowboy Mardi Gras that attracts over 15 thousand people from all over the world to the town of 839 residents. Featuring traditional cajun bands, country music, a Cowboy Mardi Gras parade,...
Last freeze? Here’s when we leave winter behind
As Central Texas continues to pick up the pieces, chainsaw broken tree limbs and slowly watch power restoration numbers climb, you may be ready to leave winter behind.
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San Antonio
Great news this week for people in San Antonio with a sweet tooth. Popular dessert restaurant Andy's Frozen Custard is set to open a second location in San Antonio this spring. Andy's Frozen Custard opened in 1986 and has grown to the world's largest dessert-only franchise. There are over 100 locations across 14 states in the United States.
KSAT 12
‘This is not free food!’: Over 250 people fight over discarded food at Austin H-E-B, constable says
AUSTIN, Texas – A days-long power outage and a misleading social media post led to hundreds of people fighting over food at an H-E-B on the Southeast Side of Austin, according to Travis County Constable George Morales III. The misleading social media post claimed there was “free food” inside...
Downtown San Antonio spot Bar America changes ownership after 80 years
Former owner Brian Correa announced new ownership early Tuesday morning.
Sunday morning rescue shifts to recovery for missing person at Lady Bird Lake
An early Sunday morning water rescue conducted by Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Police and the Austin Fire Department has shifted to a recovery after the missing person wasn't found.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Suspect hits San Marcos police vehicle during chase
A suspect involved in an officer-involved crash during a police chase in San Marcos Tuesday was still at large after it neared Austin, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
KENS 5
Two cold fronts are headed to San Antonio this week. Here's what you can expect.
SAN ANTONIO — Good measurable rainfall has finally arrived to San Antonio!. As a cold front moves into San Antonio late Tuesday evening widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms will occur through early Wednesday morning. This also brings a chance of isolated storms to dump possibly 1 to 2 inches of rainfall overnight.
KSAT 12
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores
SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
San Antonio man charged with stalking 'Daytime' host Kimberley Crawford
The man said he communicated with her through spirits.
Comments / 0