Akron-Summit County Public Library hosting inaugural Akron Book Fest

The Akron-Summit County Public Library is hosting the inaugural Akron Book Fest in March.

The free event celebrating books and writing will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Main Library, 60 S. High St., in downtown Akron. The event is open to the public.

The library said the event is "an opportunity to connect writers and readers and strengthen the literary community" and said that attendees will "learn how to get creative work published, mingle with fellow readers and shop for books written by Ohio authors."

The Akron Book Fest will include more than 50 local authors, illustrators and publishers who will discuss the publishing process and sell and sign their work; a new writers roundtable to gain insight and advice from published authors; and a roundtable for writers to learn from publishers and other literary experts how to safely and effectively share their work.

The event will also include a poetry workshop with the Kent State Wick Poetry Center, information about how to have books printed with available self-publishing tools, an interactive story activity for children and book giveaways.

Parking is free on weekends at the South High Street/Market Street deck.

Visit services.akronlibrary.org/event/7852345 for more information, or contact Main Library’s Culture & AV Division at 330-643-9015.

