ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron-Summit County Public Library hosting inaugural Akron Book Fest

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8UpI_0kbbuOAT00

The Akron-Summit County Public Library is hosting the inaugural Akron Book Fest in March.

The free event celebrating books and writing will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Main Library, 60 S. High St., in downtown Akron. The event is open to the public.

The library said the event is "an opportunity to connect writers and readers and strengthen the literary community" and said that attendees will "learn how to get creative work published, mingle with fellow readers and shop for books written by Ohio authors."

The Akron Book Fest will include more than 50 local authors, illustrators and publishers who will discuss the publishing process and sell and sign their work; a new writers roundtable to gain insight and advice from published authors; and a roundtable for writers to learn from publishers and other literary experts how to safely and effectively share their work.

Free hotspots, laptops in Akron: Laptops, hotspots available to borrow at all Akron-Summit County Public Library locations

The event will also include a poetry workshop with the Kent State Wick Poetry Center, information about how to have books printed with available self-publishing tools, an interactive story activity for children and book giveaways.

Parking is free on weekends at the South High Street/Market Street deck.

Visit services.akronlibrary.org/event/7852345 for more information, or contact Main Library’s Culture & AV Division at 330-643-9015.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron-Summit County Public Library hosting inaugural Akron Book Fest

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

The Daily Pressed cafe sets grand opening for Feb. 7 in downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio – If you can’t decide between having a cup of coffee or a cocktail, downtown Akron’s new café, The Daily Pressed, has you covered. Located in the former Karma Café space at 323 S. Main St., The Daily Pressed is equal parts café, Italian-inspired bistro and speakeasy cocktail lounge. The European-style establishment describes itself as a fast casual, Italian-inspired coffee shop with a unique cocktail menu.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Stark Library Chooses New Over Old

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It could take five years or more before we walk inside a new downtown Canton main library building. That’s the timeline for Stark Library to replace the existing Market Avenue N facility, with planning and design underway this year. Then in...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Breaking: Cuyahoga County's crooked sheriff Steven Hammett resigns as Cleveland activists applaud the move and as new County Executive Chris Ronayne begins to craft his administrative team....By Clevelandurbannews.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

By Kathy Wray Coleman, associate publisher, editor-in-chief, and a political and investigative reporter who trained for 17 years as a reporter with the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio-Investigative article. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cuyahoga County interim sheriff Steven Hammett (pictured), the county's second Black sheriff and on the job hardly eight...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations

Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
CANTON, OH
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Canton

Searching For the awesome hotel total list in the Canton locality, you are in the correct location. You are going to get a hotel total list details in Canton. You will get a Web Link information, avg user ratings, Contact Number, details area, and also a directional link from your location. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, all information has been gathered.
CANTON, OH
kentwired.com

MovieScoop Kent Plaza Cinemas adjusts business strategy to endure COVID-19 pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed businesses down in 2020, over 70 films pushed their release dates. This caused MovieScoop Kent Plaza Cinemas, a movie theater in University Plaza in Kent, to adapt how the business operated. Shannon Heisel, general manager of Kent Plaza Cinemas, said the theater had to get...
akronohiomoms.com

Ultimate Kids & Teens Party Destination in Akron, OH – Urban Air Adventure Park!

Take the Birthday Bash to New Heights: The Ultimate Kids and Teens Party Destination in Akron, OH – Urban Air Adventure Park!. This is a sponsored post. As a mom, you want to give your teen the best birthday party ever, filled with joy and memories that will last a lifetime. That’s why I’m here to share my recent experience throwing a birthday party for my teen and her friends at Urban Air Adventure Park in Akron, OH.
AKRON, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter

The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric

Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled. According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City. Officers found a man...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy