Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"

Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony

Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"

Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023

Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
Andy Murray receives wildcard to play Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Andy Murray will return to action at the end of the month at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after receiving a wildcard. Murray rolled back the years during the Australian Open with an epic run and will look to continue his superb start to the season and ranking climb.
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest

American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
Chris Evert calls Pegula's mother 'incredible and resilient' after revelation from World Number Four

Jessica Pegula revealed the health issues her mother experienced and how difficult it was for both her and the whole family with dealing, with Chris Evert responding to that. Pegula had the best year of her career in 2022 yet it was anything but an easy year for her. In fact, it was the most challenging year of her life outside of the court as she dealt with her mother's health issues that were significant. In a heartfelt letter written for the Player's Tribune, Pegula opened up about her mother's problems and how they affected both her and her family.
Swiatek's mentality compares to Sharapova according to sports agent: "Maria Sharapova wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth"

Iga Swiatek's mentality is comparable to that of Maria Sharapova according to her agent Max Eisenbud who used to be the agent of Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek has had a lot of success lately and a lot of that is thanks to her mentality. It's not something that came completely naturally to her as she had to work on it. She spoke many times about how she worked her way to the level where she's at and that's something her agent finds similar to that of Sharapova.

