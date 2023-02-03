Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks shares trait with Venus, Serena Williams and Andy Roddick; all were trained by coaching legend Rick Macci
Rising American sensation Alycia Parks shares one thing in common with Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Andy Roddick and it is that they were all once coached by the legendary Rick Macci. The Williams sisters and Roddick have been consistent throughout their careers, etching history in American tennis over and...
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks dons 'Queen' necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line during maiden WTA trophy ceremony
Rising American star Alycia Parks wore the famous "QUEEN" necklace designed by Serena Williams' jewelry line while lifting her maiden WTA title. The 22-year-old won the Lyon Open by beating top seed and home favorite Caroline Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. Parks produced a fine service performance throughout the match, serving 15 aces and winning 39 out of 46 points on her first serve.
Lip Reader Decodes Tom Brady’s Heated Retirement Day Phone Call: ‘She’s Hard Work’
The day Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, he was caught on what looked like a relatively heated phone call. It’s hard to tell what the sports icon was saying in the clip, but he did seem generally disgruntled by the conversation. A lip reader took a...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Clint Bowyer Embarrassed During Clash Broadcast by Gwen Stefani, Who Talked About Time He Was ‘Wasted’ and Made a Confession
Clint Bowyer is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. Today, he’s a Fox race analyst and the network’s resident punching bag. With the 2023 Cup Series season officially getting underway on Sunday in the Clash at the Coliseum, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver played his role of regularly being the butt of multiple jokes.
tennisuptodate.com
"Me neither" - Stan Wawrinka humorously agrees with fan who questioned how the Swiss star won three Grand Slam titles
Trying to regain his top level for some time now, tennis star Stan Wawrinka recently showed that he has a great sense of humor as well. The Swiss player quipped that he had no idea how he managed to win three Grand Slam titles. The 37-year-old is one of the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"
Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"
Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys prevails in close encounter over Sloane Stephens in weekend exhibition match at Dallas Open
Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys faced off against each other in the Women's Tennis Classic exhibition match at the Dallas Open on Sunday. They kicked off the ATP 250 event, which will feature top talents including Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov. The tournament was originally supposed to...
tennisuptodate.com
Andy Murray receives wildcard to play Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Andy Murray will return to action at the end of the month at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after receiving a wildcard. Murray rolled back the years during the Australian Open with an epic run and will look to continue his superb start to the season and ranking climb.
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nothing exciting about Tommy" - Rennae Stubbs on why Tommy Paul tends to remain underappreciated
Karolina Pliskova's former coach Rennae Stubbs and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson discussed Tommy Paul's apparent lack of popularity on their podcast, 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'. Paul became the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old ousted compatriot Ben...
tennisuptodate.com
Jack Sock to resume comeback tour with round of 16 clash against Taylor Fritz at Dallas Open
American player Jack Sock is on the brink of a comeback after winning a three-hour marathon match against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka at the ongoing Dallas Open, which commenced on Saturday (February 4). Sock took down Ivashka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 in the three-hour thriller. This marks his first win of...
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert calls Pegula's mother 'incredible and resilient' after revelation from World Number Four
Jessica Pegula revealed the health issues her mother experienced and how difficult it was for both her and the whole family with dealing, with Chris Evert responding to that. Pegula had the best year of her career in 2022 yet it was anything but an easy year for her. In fact, it was the most challenging year of her life outside of the court as she dealt with her mother's health issues that were significant. In a heartfelt letter written for the Player's Tribune, Pegula opened up about her mother's problems and how they affected both her and her family.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's mentality compares to Sharapova according to sports agent: "Maria Sharapova wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth"
Iga Swiatek's mentality is comparable to that of Maria Sharapova according to her agent Max Eisenbud who used to be the agent of Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek has had a lot of success lately and a lot of that is thanks to her mentality. It's not something that came completely naturally to her as she had to work on it. She spoke many times about how she worked her way to the level where she's at and that's something her agent finds similar to that of Sharapova.
