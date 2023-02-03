4 years in prison for man convicted in high-speed drunk driving crash that killed 5-month-old baby in Barrington Hills

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
National store chain closing another Illinois locationKristen WaltersAlgonquin, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Woman charged with fleeing from police, possessing drugs and ghost gun in Waukegan
A Zion woman was arrested after she allegedly fled from police and was found with a “ghost gun” and drugs in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Chasity A. Davis, 29, of Zion, was charged with fleeing attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 15-200 ecstasy pills and […]
Man charged with drunk driving, fleeing scene of crash that left motorcyclist severely injured near Antioch
A Wisconsin man has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene after a motorcycle crashed into his car and the rider was left with severe injuries near Antioch. Eric P. Simo, 30, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence...
Multiple ruse burglaries, attempted burglaries reported recently in Lake, McHenry counties
Police are warning residents in Lake and McHenry counties about multiple recent ruse burglaries where the suspect entered or attempted to enter homes while pretending to be a worker. The Lindenhurst Police Department responded around 4:10 p.m. Friday to a residence on Old Farm Court in Lindenhurst for a report of a suspicious incident. A […]
Coroner identifies 73-year-old grandfather killed in crash caused by wrong-way driver near Lake Villa
The coroner has identified a 73-year-old grandfather who died after another driver, who was possibly impaired, crashed head-on into his car on Route 59 near Lake Villa. An autopsy performed Monday showed George Giannakakis, 73, of Ingleside, died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. The Lake County […]
Man charged with stealing Christmas presents from Crystal Lake church in Crystal Lake
A Chicago man who is being held on numerous charges, including burglary and identity theft, is now charged with stealing presents from a church in Crystal Lake before Christmas. George J. Ashetzie, 66, of Chicago, has been held in the McHenry County Jail since December 11. Ashetzie was initially charged...
Trapped victim extricated, 2 transported to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash near Woodstock
Two women were transported to the hospital after firefighters had to extricate one of them following a four-vehicle crash near Woodstock Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Charles Road and Raycraft Road in unincorporated Woodstock.
8 years in prison for McHenry man convicted of ‘gunrunning’ for selling stolen guns in McHenry County
A McHenry man, who is a convicted felon, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for “gunrunning” where he sold stolen guns to people that did not have a FOID card. Gustavo A. Munoz, 46, of McHenry, was indicted in April 2021 on two counts of gunrunning, aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three […]
Teenager hospitalized after being shot in front of apartment building in Waukegan
A teenager was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive after he was shot outside of Lakeside Towers in Waukegan over the weekend, police said. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department responded around 1 p.m. Saturday to Lakeside Towers, 200 Julian Street, for a report of a shooting. Waukegan Deputy Police […]
Alert issued for endangered 79-year-old woman reported missing in North Chicago
The state police have issued an alert asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 79-year-old woman who went missing from North Chicago. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Jayne E. Schroeder, 79, early Tuesday morning. The North Chicago Police Department reported that...
Man charged in hammer attack that left his father with facial injuries in Waukegan
A Waukegan man allegedly attacked his father, who is over 60 years old, with a hammer and left him with a severe facial injury in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Sean M. Vargas, 31, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to an elderly victim, domestic battery physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
Lake County sheriff’s deputy cleared in fatal shooting of aggressive dog that charged him in Beach Park
Authorities say a Lake County sheriff’s deputy has been cleared after fatally shooting an aggressive dog that charged at him at a gas station in Beach Park. The incident happened on the morning of January 17 after a sheriff’s deputy responded to a gas station in the 38500 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach […]
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
Judge sentences Cary man to 5 years in prison for 4th DUI, causing multi-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake
A Cary man who committed his fourth driving under the influence offense and fled from a multiple-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake has been sentenced to five years in prison. Keith C. Guminski, 48, of Cary, was charged in December 2020 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Man charged with strangling, beating woman while she was holding toddler in Crystal Lake
A Crystal Lake man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman, who was holding a toddler, by strangling and kicking her in Crystal Lake. John H. Boone, 28, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit […]
73-year-old man dies after wrong-way driver hits his vehicle head-on near Lake Villa
A 73-year-old man died after another driver, who was possibly impaired, drove into oncoming lanes and crashed head-on into his car on Route 59 near Lake Villa Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Villa Fire Protection District responded around 9:50 p.m. Friday to Route 59 south of Route 132 in unincorporated Lake Villa […]
Man previously convicted of killing victim in DUI crash gets 2 years in prison for new DUI crash in Fox Lake
A man who was previously convicted of killing someone in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to two years in prison for driving drunk in Fox Lake and causing a crash. Matthew M. Bougher, 29, of Oak Park, was charged in August 2021 with aggravated driving under the influence, two counts of driving under […]
Firefighters rescue two pets from home after fire causes $100K in damage in Algonquin
Firefighters rescued two pets from a house in Algonquin after a fire started in the attached garage of the home and caused $100,000 in damage, fire officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 0-100 block of Charminster Court in Algonquin for a report of a structure fire. Huntley […]
Judge rules wrongful death lawsuit against former Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse can proceed
A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit, filed by the father of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 Kenosha civil unrest, will be allowed to proceed. John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, filed a complaint in August 2021 in the...
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
Comments / 0