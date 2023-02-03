ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house

WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
WESTPORT, CT
ctexaminer.com

Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix

Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters

A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees

We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
DARIEN, CT
i95 ROCK

I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning

Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
TORRINGTON, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored

Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored at Knights of Columbus Dinner. Last Friday evening the Knights of Columbus held once again – after a two-year Covid hiatus – its annual “Honor Our Veterans Night” at its Knights of Columbus Center in Stamford. Over 200 attended the dinner with nine veterans on the Honoree List including Tony Marzullo from the Cos Cob VFW Post 10112, and two other members of the Byram Veteran Association.
STAMFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

