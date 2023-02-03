Read full article on original website
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
westportjournal.com
Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house
WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
ctexaminer.com
Hundreds of Elevator Malfunctions in Stamford and No Clear Fix
Ninety-three-year-old Michael Crecco didn’t bring his cell phone with him when he left his apartment one night in November to take his dog, Romeo, for a quick walk. So when the elevator got stuck between the third and fourth floors and wouldn’t budge, Crecco had to use the emergency phone.
Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters
A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
Stamford officials push for free CT Transit bus fares for entire state
The Stamford Board of Representatives is expected to take up the matter at a meeting Monday night.
ctexaminer.com
A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees
We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
Propane tanker overturns on Warren Road in Washington
A propane truck rolled over Monday morning in Washington, Litchfield County.
yonkerstimes.com
Former County Legislator Ruth Walter Announces Bid to Take Seat Back from James Nolan
Ruth Walter Launches Bid To Make County Government More Accountable to Community Needs; Vows to ‘Deliver Results for Residents who have been Under-represented.’ With Campaign Rematch, Walter Joins a Growing Chorus of Voters Unhappy with the Lack of Leadership Under Current Representative. Former County Legislator Ruth Walter has...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
I’m the Reason Why Torrington to Brookfield Was Skunky This Morning
Did you smell skunk on your way along Rt.202 this morning between Torrington and Brookfield? I'm sorry, that was me. I ran over a skunk two minutes into my commute today. The poor little guy was trying to cross S. Main St. in Torrington. What an awful feeling, I was only doing maybe 30mph? I saw a black and white flash in my headlights, and I instinctively nailed the brakes and swerved as best I could, but it ran right into my path. I felt that sickening thud, and I immediately pulled over. For a brief moment, I thought I had hit a cat, and then the smell hit me.
greenwichsentinel.com
Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored
Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored at Knights of Columbus Dinner. Last Friday evening the Knights of Columbus held once again – after a two-year Covid hiatus – its annual “Honor Our Veterans Night” at its Knights of Columbus Center in Stamford. Over 200 attended the dinner with nine veterans on the Honoree List including Tony Marzullo from the Cos Cob VFW Post 10112, and two other members of the Byram Veteran Association.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Transformers, Trees In Westchester
Heavy wind gusts from a powerful cold front traveling through the Northeast are causing thousands of people to lose power throughout Westchester County. The cold front, arriving in the area on Friday, Feb. 3, is bringing gusts as strong as 35 miles per hour to the region, along with Arctic air…
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
'Mobile Dispensary’ Bust: Duo Accused Of Illegally Selling Marijuana In Naugatuck
Two men have been charged with allegedly selling marijuana illegally in the parking lot of a Connecticut Walmart. The incident took place in New Haven County on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2 and 3, in the area of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Road in Naugatuck. On Feb. 2 and...
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
