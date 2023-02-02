Read full article on original website
Related
Autism Spectrum Disorder Children and Computer-based Games: Features & Effects
The following is the summary of “Features and effects of computer-based games on cognitive impairments in children with autism spectrum disorder: an evidence-based systematic literature review” published in the January 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Rezayi, et al. It has been found that children with Autism Spectrum Disorder...
A Clinician’s Perspective on Naming Ability Testing in Neurocognitive Disorders
The following is the summary of “Naming ability assessment in neurocognitive disorders: a clinician’s perspective” published in the January 2023 issue of Psychiatry by Georgiou, et al. Diagnosing neurocognitive diseases (ND) can benefit from the detection of reduced naming capacity. A. There currently needs to be a...
Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder: Clinical Trial Design Challenges & Opportunities
The following is a summary of “Clinical Trial Design Challenges and Opportunities for Emerging Treatments for Opioid Use Disorder,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kiluk, et al. To address the ongoing opioid pandemic and enduring obstacles to current OUD therapies that target the endogenous...
Factors associated with anxiety and depression in patients with erectile dysfunction: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Yang Xiao,Tongjin Xie,Jingxuan Peng,Xun Zhou,Jinsong Long,Mohan Yang,Haiyan Zhu,Jianfu Yang. Few studies have investigated factors associated with anxiety and depression among patients with erectile dysfunction (ED). This study aimed to investigate associated factors and the prevalence of anxiety and depression in this special group in China. Data from 511 patients...
Analysis of Patients Referred for Patch Testing with Hand and Foot Dermatitis
The following is a summary of “Hand and foot dermatitis in patients referred for patch testing: Analysis of North American Contact Dermatitis Group Data, 2001-2018,” published in the November 2022 issue of Dermatology by Silverberg, et al. Atopic dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, and allergic contact dermatitis were just...
Age-related macular degeneration may be associated with depression risk
1. In a large population-based cohort, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diagnosis was associated with increased risk for depression onset. 2. Visual disability related to AMD was associated with a further significant increase in depression risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the...
Association between iron deficiency anemia and chronic daily headache: A case-control study.
Contributor: Rohit Kumar Singh,Rajeev Mohan Kaushik,Deepak Goel,Reshma Kaushik. We aimed to determine the association between iron deficiency anemia and chronic daily headache. This case-control study was conducted in a tertiary care center in Dehradun, India. One hundred patients with chronic daily headache were randomly selected for the study with an...
Gallbladder Disease: Do Current Imaging Methods Accurately Assess Pathology Severity?
The following is a summary of “Focusing in on gallbladder disease. Do current imaging modalities accurately depict the severity of final pathology?,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Bauman, et al. There were concerns about the accuracy of imaging modalities for gallbladder disease (GBD). Researchers...
Crosstalk between miR-146a and pro-inflammatory cytokines in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
Contributor: Basima A El-Akhras,Roba M Talaat,Samir A El-Masry,Iman H Bassyouni,Ibrahim H El-Sayed,Yasser Bm Ali. microRNA-146a (miR-146a) plays an essential role in immune anomalies and organ injury of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) by regulating the disease’s inflammation and complications. Here, we analyzed the expression of miR-146a in SLE and a panel of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-17, and TNF-α). Association between all measured parameters and the disease’s clinical manifestation and response to treatment was monitored. Our study populations were 113 SLE patients and 104 healthy volunteers. miR-146a expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) was measured by quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR). The content of the plasma cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-17, and TNF-α) was detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Compared with healthy controls, miR-146a expression was significantly increased ( < 0.05) in lupus patients. The analysis of the receiver operator characteristic curve (ROC) of miR-146a showed 91% sensitivity and 70% specificity. IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-17 cytokines were significantly increased ( < 0.001), while IL-8 and TNF-α were significantly decreased ( < 0.001) in SLE patients against controls. The expression of miR-146a and TNF-α was upregulated considerably in SLE patients with severe disease activity. miR-146a expression was positively correlated with IL-6. Our results pointed to the elevation of miR-146a as a trade marker of SLE patients. Reduction of IL-8 and TNF-α in combination with an elevation of IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-17 might refer to miR-146a's dual effect in controlling inflammation in lupus. Although we shed some light on the role of miR-146a in SLE, further study is recommended to improve our results.
Dependence of clinical outcomes on time of hospital admission in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Mehmet Ozbek,Kamran Ildirimli,Baran Arik,Adem Aktan,Mehmet Sait Coskun,Ali Evsen,Tuncay Guzel,Halit Acet,Muhammed Demira. There are conflicting results in studies investigating the effects of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) on the prognosis of patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) during or outside of usual hospital working hours. While some researchers have reported higher mortality rates in STEMI patients admitted outside of working hours, others did not find a statistically significant difference.
Acute Care Surgery Volume & Mortality: Impact of COVID Pandemic
The following is a summary of “Emergencies do not shut down during a pandemic: COVID pandemic impact on Acute Care Surgery volume and mortality at a level I trauma center,” published in the December 2022 issue of Surgery by Ross, et al. The hypothesis was that inpatient mortality...
Investigating self-reported efficacy of lifestyle medicine approaches to tackle erectile dysfunction: a cross-sectional eSurvey based study.
Contributor: Austen El-Osta,Gabriele Kerr,Aos Alaa,Marie Line El Asmar,Manisha Karki,Iman Webber,Eva Riboli Sasco,Giordano Blume,Wolf-D Beecken,David Mummery. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the most common sexual dysfunction in men. Some types of ED are amenable to treatment using lifestyle medicine approaches with or without pharmacotherapy. Investigate self-reported efficacy of lifestyle medicine approaches to...
Ongoing experience with patient-specific computer simulation of transcatheter aortic valve replacement in bicuspid aortic valve.
Contributor: Cameron Dowling,Robert Gooley,Liam McCormick,Rahul P Sharma,Alan C Yeung,William F Fearon,James Dargan,Faisal Khan,Sami Firoozi,Stephen J Brecker. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is increasingly being used to treat younger, lower-risk patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV). Patient-specific computer simulation may identify patients at risk for developing paravalvular regurgitation (PVR) and major conduction disturbance. Only limited prospective experience of this technology exist. We wished to describe our ongoing experience with patient-specific computer simulation.
Intestinal epithelium-specific Fut2 deficiency promotes colorectal cancer through down-regulating fucosylation of MCAM.
Contributor: Weijun Wang,Xuelian Tang,Caihan Duan,Shuxin Tian,Chaoqun Han,Wei Qian,Xin Jiang,Xiaohua Hou,Rong Lin. Our previous study showed that fucosyltransferase 2 (Fut2) deficiency is closely related to colitis. Colitis increases the risk for the development of colorectal cancer (CRC). This study aimed to investigate the effect and underlying mechanism of action of Fut2 in CRC.
A case report and literature review of Carney complex with atrial adenomyxoma.
Contributor: Jing Xu,Meng Ye,Po Li,Shujing Xu,Miao Zhang,Lixin Shi,Juan He. Carney complex (CNC) is a rare multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome characterized by mucocutaneous lentigines/ blue nevi, cardiac myxoma and endocrine overactivity. Here, we report a CNC case with PRKAR1A gene mutation characterized by left atrial adenomyxoma to explore the diagnosis and treatment of CNC.
Postoperative D-dimer levels predict venous thromboembolisms detected with contrast-enhanced computerized tomography in patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.
Contributor: Yusuke Hashimoto,Eriko Komiya,Kazuya Nishino,Yohei Nishida,Atsushi Masuda,Hiroaki Nakamura. In the literature, factors associated with postoperative venous thromboembolisms (VTEs) after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) are limited. This study aimed to investigate the incidence of venous thromboembolisms (VTEs) after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) and to identify risk and predictive factors for VTEs.
BML-111 inhibits osteoclast differentiation by suppressing the MAPK and NF-κB pathways, alleviating deterioration of the knee joints in a CIA rat model.
Contributor: Lu Wang,Wei Su,Xiaohang Zheng,Wenjun Lin,Chen Lv,Shengwu Yang,Bicheng Chen,Chunwu Zhang. Irreversible destruction of joints is the hallmark of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Osteoclasts are the only bone-resorbing cells and play an important role in joint rebuilding. BML-111 (5(S),6(R),7-trihydroxyheptanoic acid methyl ester, C H O ) is a synthetic lipoxin A4 agonist with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The present study aimed to investigate the effect of BML-111 on osteoclasts in vivo and in vitro, to investigate its therapeutic effect on joint destruction in RA. Cell Counting Kit-8 assay and flow cytometry were used to exclude cytotoxic effects of BML-111 to bone marrow-derived macrophages (BMMs). Then, osteoclasts were differentiated in vitro from BMMs by used macrophage colony-stimulating factor and receptor activator of nuclear factor-κB ligand, and osteoclasts were observed following tartrate-resistant acid phosphatase staining with or without BML-111 treatment. Meanwhile, absorption pit assay and immunofluorescence staining of the fibrous actin ring were used to observe osteoclast function. Moreover, we examined mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) and nuclear factor-κB (NF-κB) activation. We established collagen-induced arthritis in a rat model and, after treatment with BML-111, joint swelling was measured and the knee joints were processed for histology. We also examined serum and tissue for osteoclastogenesis-related markers. BML-111 inhibited osteoclast formation and differentiation in a time- and concentration-dependent manner, and downregulated the expression levels of MAPK and NF-κB in vitro. Meanwhile, BML-111 effectively alleviated joint structural damage and inhibited osteoclast formation in vivo. BML-111 inhibited osteoclast formation and differentiation in vitro and in vivo, and delayed the progression of joint destruction.
Faecal haemoglobin concentrations associated with mortality and cause of death in colorectal cancer screening
1. In this prospective cohort study, fecal hemoglobin concentration (f-Hb) was associated with all-cause mortality in Danish citizens aged 50-74. 2. Higher fecal-hemoglobin concentration (f-Hb) was associated with mortality from all causes excluding colorectal cancer (CRC), as well as mortality from cardiovascular, respiratory, or other cancer-related causes. Evidence Rating Level:...
Short-term structural and functional changes after airway clearance therapy in cystic fibrosis.
Contributor: Michael E West,David R Spielberg,David J Roach,Matthew M Willmering,Abdullah S Bdaiwi,Zackary I Cleveland,Jason C Woods. Airway clearance therapy (ACT) with a high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) vest is a common but time-consuming treatment. Its benefit to quality of life for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients is well established but has been questioned recently as new highly-effective modulator therapies begin to change the treatment landscape. Xe ventilation MRI has been shown to be very sensitive to lung obstruction in mild CF disease, making it an ideal tool to identify and quantify subtle, regional changes.
Primary Neurologic Symptoms: Have You Considered Pernicious Anemia?
Contributor: Andrew D Yocum,Mili Patel,Bradley Palocko,Erin L Simon. Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is a nutrient that is vital for metabolic function. Absorption of ingested B12 is dependent on intrinsic factor, which is secreted by parietal cells within the stomach. Pernicious anemia is caused by an intrinsic factor deficiency or autoantibodies against intrinsic factor. The presence of parietal cell antibodies can destroy parietal cells, which can also lead to a deficiency in intrinsic factor. Both lead to megaloblastic anemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency. The typical presentation of pernicious anemia includes fatigue, pale appearance, tingling sensation, depression, alterations to vision and smell, urinary incontinence, psychotic episodes, and weakness. The most effective treatment for pernicious anemia is intramuscular B12.
