FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Wichita Eagle
Peyton Manning Applauds Titans’ Hiring of Former Teammate Ran Carthon as GM
NASHVILLE — Peyton Manning had a big role in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Weekend, serving as a coach for the AFC squad, but the Hall of Famer and former University of Tennessee quarterback took some time to comment on the Tennessee Titans' recent hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager.
Wichita Eagle
How is a Super Bowl organization built? Chiefs CEO shares his blueprint in new podcast
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he learned a few big lessons some 12-15 years ago, when things weren’t going well for the Chiefs, that led him to make philosophical changes in the organization. Those changes helped pave the way for the sustained success that the Chiefs enjoy...
Wichita Eagle
The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator
Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
Wichita Eagle
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
On April 27, 2017, quarterback Alex Smith knew his time with the Chiefs likely would be coming to an end sooner rather than later. That was the day the 2017 NFL Draft started, and by the 10th overall pick, Smith’s fate with the Chiefs was sealed. The Chiefs traded...
Wichita Eagle
Rodgers Going Into Darkness, Hoping to See NFL Light
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ NFL playing future will be decided in a dark room. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, Rodgers plans on spending four nights at what he called a “sensory-deprivation isolation” retreat. It will be Rodgers, alone in his thoughts, alone in the dark, which he thought would bring him “a lot closer to a final, final decision” on his football future, he said on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles’ Darius Slay Explains Rift With Former Lions Coach Matt Patricia
Before Darius Slay became a key part of the Eagles‘ defense, he spent years trying to prove himself with the Lions. Apparently, that also meant having to prove his talent to his head coach. Slay’s relationship with former Lions head coach Matt Patricia is well documented, as the two...
Wichita Eagle
Titans Make Massive Changes to Coaching Staff
NASHVILLE -- The Tennessee Titans made sweeping changes to their offensive coaching staff along with adding some new faces on the defensive coaching staff. The first, and biggest change we saw was Tim Kelly being elevated to offensive coordinator, but that was far from the only change that took place.
Wichita Eagle
Record Number of Americans Reportedly Plan to Bet on Super Bowl LVII
More people than ever are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles this coming Sunday. A record 50.4 million American adults are set to bet on the Big Game, according to an American Gaming Association Survey, which represents a 61% increase from the previous record set in 2022. An estimated $16 billion is expected to be wagered by those bettors, which is more than double the projection from last year.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC
Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans vs. Sean Payton: Did the Broncos want Texans New Coach More?
The Houston Texans got their man. But did the Broncos?. There has been some debate regarding that very subject since the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach. Did the Broncos "settle" for Sean Payton?. NFL media reported that before closing the deal with Payton, Broncos brass made a final...
Wichita Eagle
NFL team owner Dan Snyder lists posh Maryland mansion once owned by royalty. See it
Amid rumors that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might be selling the NFL team, he has listed his massive Potomac River estate in Maryland for $49 million. The Commanders are facing allegations of sexual harassment in a toxic workplace environment, and rumors of Snyder dumping the team — who were last in the NFC East this past season — have been flooding the internet.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Jalen Ramsey: ‘Dirty’ Hit on Tyreek in Pro Bowl? VIDEO
Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey has a healthy reputation as the all-too-rare cornerback who is not afraid to tackle. But yes, in the eyes of some he took things a bit too far when he leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over the weekend in the Pro Bowl. ... a Pro Bowl that is now supposed to just be a flag football game.
