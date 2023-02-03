Read full article on original website
Will Amarillo Have Korean BBQ Any Time Soon? Signs Point to Yes
I don't know why it seems every time we hear about a new place coming to Amarillo we end up having to wait. I mean case in point Buc-ee's. We found out about getting one almost a year ago. Here we are still waiting. The same thing happens when we...
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
Want to Be Your Own Boss? Another Amarillo Business For Sale
Everyone is looking for that perfect gig. That job that doesn't really feel like a job. Maybe you are looking for a new career. Heck, being your own boss may be the way to go. Yes, there are other headaches that go with it but they are your headaches. You...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?
Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
Happy To Be Here! The Smiling Mugshots of Gray County
I don't know what it is about mugshots. I would assume that when you get arrested that you will feel a bit of shame. I have never been arrested so maybe I am totally wrong here. Maybe, depending on the charge there is some sense of pride. I don't get...
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
Free Stuff & Last Minute Shopping On Valentine’s Day? Here You Go.
Valentine's Day is easily one of the most polarizing holidays around, if you even consider it a holiday. It's a day when we're told we shower our loved ones with gifts, adoration, and love in any way you can possibly think of. It can also be a day when your whole world comes crashing down as your significant other waited until this day to tell you things are over between the two of you.
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
[Audio] Michael Freeman Is A Free Man; Speaks On Dismissed Charge
I recently wrote about the update regarding the case against Michael Freeman. He was the person behind the infamous, and outright famous, parody Borger PD Facebook page. The charge against him was dismissed. We recently got a chance to speak with him, and finally hear him tell his own story.
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo
It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
