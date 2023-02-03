Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Bedford’s Jeff Day to perform at Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington Feb. 18
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford native and musician Jeff Day will take the stage Feb. 18 at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington for “An Evening with Jeff Day,” a concert in which he will perform both acoustic rock covers and original works. Day is originally from Bedford and is...
wbiw.com
Teacher receives surprise $25,000 Milken Educator Award, hailed as ‘Oscars of teaching’
INDIANAPOLIS — Second-grade teacher Brittany Tinkler had an unexpected morning at Perry Township’s Rosa Parks Elementary today when she received a national Milken Educator Award, which includes an unrestricted cash prize of $25,000. Tinkler was honored for her excellence and leadership, both in the classroom and at school...
wbiw.com
Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale
BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
wbiw.com
Indiana Early Intervention Conference – early bird registration open now
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center, in Bloomington. The conference is now being held in person and we hope those interested will join officials for the scheduled...
wbiw.com
March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
wbiw.com
Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits
INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
wbiw.com
Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.
James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Kelly Conference Room 155, of Bloomington City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The...
wbiw.com
Longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator James Oswalt passed away
MITCHELL – James Telfer Oswalt Jr. a longtime Mitchell Community School Corporation teacher and administrator passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4. Oswalt 82, passed away at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Oswalt was a teacher, school administrator, and community volunteer. He earned several degrees from Indiana University...
wbiw.com
After 12 years, IU’s eText initiative reaches a milestone with $100 million saved
INDIANA – An initiative to offer college textbooks in digital formats for Indiana University courses has saved students significant money and gained wider use and support as professors and students discover the benefits of IU eTexts. University Information Technology Services started IU eTexts 12 years ago by working directly...
wbiw.com
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals
Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
wbiw.com
RCF’s incarcerated population gives back to Susan G. Komen Foundation
ROCKVILLE – The incarcerated population of the Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) recently took part in a fundraising opportunity, with the proceeds being earmarked to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Central Indiana. The fundraiser offered incarcerated individuals the ability to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts through Krispy Kreme’s special...
wbiw.com
500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings
PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
wbiw.com
Beech Grove resident arrested for dealing marijuana when returning home from Michigan
STEUBEN CO. – On Monday, February 6th, 2023 shortly before 3 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a silver Honda passenger car for a speeding violation on I-69 in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line. During the course of the traffic stop the...
wbiw.com
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks
INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
wbiw.com
Starrooski! Leach’s fumble recovery for layup in final second powers Stars past Loogootee
BEDFORD – Stumblin’, fumblin’, bumblin’, Colten Leach ran the basketball version of fumblerooski to perfection. Touchdown! Well, make that a clutch two-point conversion at the buzzer. Just like it was drawn up. Remember the infamous Nebraska touchdown in the 1984 Orange Bowl (anyone younger than 50,...
wbiw.com
Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville
HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
wbiw.com
Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34
After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
wbiw.com
Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning
DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after canine Zazu alerted officers to drugs in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Bedford Police Department officers and canine Zazu discovered drugs in his vehicle after originally stopping him for an expired license plate. BPD officer Tyler McGlocklin pulled the driver of the vehicle over in an alley east of Washington Avenue between 22nd...
Comments / 0