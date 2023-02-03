ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wbiw.com

Middle Way House announce details for 2023 Fern Sale

BLOOMINGTON – A fundraiser to benefit Middle Way House, a social services agency and 501(c) 3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking announced their annual fern sale. The lush Boston ferns are in 10-inch hanging baskets. They are locally sourced from Hall’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

March Chamber Day Dinner features a national expert on demographic changes in the workforce

INDIANAPOLIS — A workplace diversity and entrepreneurship scholar headlines the state’s leading annual business and legislative gathering on March 14. Dr. James H. Johnson Jr., a professor at the University of North Carolina, will be the featured speaker at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Day Dinner held at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Partnership will help 30,000 children learn healthy dental hygiene habits

INDIANA – Although it is largely preventable, tooth decay remains the number one chronic childhood disease in the United States. In an effort to educate families about the importance of brushing and flossing daily, America’s ToothFairy has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation to host Storytime Smiles events at public libraries across Indiana. An additional 20,000 children will also be reached in Michigan and Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: James Telfer Oswalt Jr.

James Telfer Oswalt Jr., 82, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born December 18, 1940, in Muncie, he was the son of Dr. James T. and E. Lucille (Turner) Oswalt. He married Barbara Tirey on March 21, 1998. James was...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competes at regionals

Mitchell High School’s Alex Kling competed this past weekend at regionals, hosted at Bloomington South High School on Sat. Feb. 4. Kling (23-11) qualified to advance after placing in the top-four of the 285 weight class at sectionals the previous weekend, securing two victories at the event. At regionals,...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

RCF’s incarcerated population gives back to Susan G. Komen Foundation

ROCKVILLE – The incarcerated population of the Rockville Correctional Facility (RCF) recently took part in a fundraising opportunity, with the proceeds being earmarked to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Central Indiana. The fundraiser offered incarcerated individuals the ability to order Krispy Kreme doughnuts through Krispy Kreme’s special...
ROCKVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

500 pounds of food donated to Second Helpings

PLAINFIELD –Warden Delana Gardner was pleased to announce that Reception Diagnostic Center (RDC), donated over 500 pounds of food to “Second Helpings”. All state agencies were invited to participate in an event called “CANstruction” which was held in mid-January. Participating teams of state employees-built structures of their choice entirely from cans of donated food that were collected at their site.
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks

INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after bathroom fight at Transitions in Heltonville

HELTONVILLE – Two men were arrested on Monday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fight between two men at Transitions in Heltonville. After arriving at the scene, Deputy Calvin Callahan was informed by employees that 26-year-old Jerome Jones, of Mitchell, was in the bathroom and three other males entered a short time later.
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bluejackets lose matinee matchup against Bloomington South 53-34

After postponing the matchup, which was originally scheduled for Thursday night at the same time as the girls basketball sectional game, Mitchell High School welcomed Bloomington South to The Hive for an early matinee game on Saturday, a matchup where the Bluejackets were defeated 53-34. The near 20-point final deficit...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning

DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

