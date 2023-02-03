Read full article on original website
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Parsonage Cottage holds ‘Art From The Heart’ Fundraiser
Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence in Greenwich continues its efforts to upgrade the communal spaces. In recent years, the 40-bed senior residence has renovated its dining room, living room, and activities room, as well as created a new hair and nail salon. Penny Lore, Executive Director of Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence, has announced their “Art from the Heart Fundraiser,” requesting Valentine’s Day donations to purchase artwork to decorate the recently upgraded hallways. The hallways have been newly painted and re-carpeted. “We would love to hang some appealing and tranquil artwork on the blank walls in our hallways.”
Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley
New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house
WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored
Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored at Knights of Columbus Dinner. Last Friday evening the Knights of Columbus held once again – after a two-year Covid hiatus – its annual “Honor Our Veterans Night” at its Knights of Columbus Center in Stamford. Over 200 attended the dinner with nine veterans on the Honoree List including Tony Marzullo from the Cos Cob VFW Post 10112, and two other members of the Byram Veteran Association.
A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees
We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
NYC teachers fired over COVID vaccine outraged by no mandate for migrants: 'Illegal, unethical and insane'
Former New York educators Joy Newball and Cassey McFadden voiced outrage over double standards on vaccine mandates for migrants attending schools vs. teachers.
New Haven sounds alarm about spike in overdose deaths
Facing a spike in fatal overdoses, New Haven officials are expanding the availability of life-saving resources– and spreading the word about drugs laced with the dangerously powerful painkiller fentanyl.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Power & Politics Full Show: Hero Pay begins for essential workers; flavored tobacco ban latest
Essential employees who worked in person during the pandemic started getting their Hero Pay bonuses this week – earlier than expected.
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
VIDEO: 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78
Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire. Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Student facing charges for social media threat at UHart. Updated: 7...
Democrats Fight Democrats in Increasingly Ugly Bid to Fill School Board Seat in Stamford
STAMFORD – A Board of Representatives vote Monday to temporarily fill a vacant school board seat has Democrats fighting Democrats. The battle between party factions has become heated, and may get ugly. Someone created an account on Survey Monkey inviting people to “please share your negative experience” about one of the candidates, Jackie Pioli, before the vote. “There is no need to mention your name, school, title, or any identifying information,” the survey states.
Health Headlines: Dangers of isolation, more young people getting cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New study results have revealed more young people are being diagnosed with cancer, isolation can take a toll on the heart and poor oral health can be linked to heart attacks and strokes. More young people are being diagnosed with cancer, and how being isolated takes a toll on your […]
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
