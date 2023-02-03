ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

greenwichsentinel.com

Parsonage Cottage holds ‘Art From The Heart’ Fundraiser

Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence in Greenwich continues its efforts to upgrade the communal spaces. In recent years, the 40-bed senior residence has renovated its dining room, living room, and activities room, as well as created a new hair and nail salon. Penny Lore, Executive Director of Parsonage Cottage Senior Residence, has announced their “Art from the Heart Fundraiser,” requesting Valentine’s Day donations to purchase artwork to decorate the recently upgraded hallways. The hallways have been newly painted and re-carpeted. “We would love to hang some appealing and tranquil artwork on the blank walls in our hallways.”
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Medical Equipment Charity Opens On Whalley

New Haveners in need of wheelchairs, bath seats, walking sticks and more can now borrow those supplies for just a dollar from a Whalley Avenue pharmacy, thanks to a newly opened outpost of a medical equipment charity. That organization is called Mae’s Closet. On Monday, the group opened a new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
MILFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house

WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored

Cos Cob Veteran Tony Marzullo honored at Knights of Columbus Dinner. Last Friday evening the Knights of Columbus held once again – after a two-year Covid hiatus – its annual “Honor Our Veterans Night” at its Knights of Columbus Center in Stamford. Over 200 attended the dinner with nine veterans on the Honoree List including Tony Marzullo from the Cos Cob VFW Post 10112, and two other members of the Byram Veteran Association.
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

A ‘Wake-Up Call’ On Darien’s Trees

We are a group of residents and friends alarmed by tree loss in Darien. Trees provide environmental, ecological, and health benefits to the community. The Governor’s Council on Climate Change has published extensively, documenting that trees offer natural solutions to offset the impact of extreme weather due to climate change.
DARIEN, CT
Mark Star

Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible

With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of '78

Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire. Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month. Updated: 7 hours ago. Student facing charges for social media threat at UHart. Updated: 7...
MERIDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Democrats Fight Democrats in Increasingly Ugly Bid to Fill School Board Seat in Stamford

STAMFORD – A Board of Representatives vote Monday to temporarily fill a vacant school board seat has Democrats fighting Democrats. The battle between party factions has become heated, and may get ugly. Someone created an account on Survey Monkey inviting people to “please share your negative experience” about one of the candidates, Jackie Pioli, before the vote. “There is no need to mention your name, school, title, or any identifying information,” the survey states.
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

