Anderson, IN

FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Final 2 defendants convicted in large-scale Indianapolis meth and fentanyl ring

INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted. A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice. Coley was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
THORNTOWN, IN
wrtv.com

All neglect charges dismissed against former DCS caseworker

MADISON COUNTY — More than three years after a Department of Child Services (DCS) caseworker was indicted on four felony charges, a Madison County judge has dismissed them. Online court records show Judge Mark Dudley ruled on the order to dismiss Dec. 19. Spencer Day Osborn was indicted in...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021. The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
KOKOMO, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge

VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 teens charged in December 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are in custody and facing charges for a December 2022 murder that happened on North Euclid Avenue, between New York and Washington streets. Detectives arrested 17-year-old D'Sean Bigbee-Cummings on a warrant for murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Feb. 2. On Friday, Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself into police. He also had a warrant for murder and kidnapping.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Nineveh man busted on multiple charges after traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Johnson County man has been taken into custody on multiple charges after police allegedly found drugs and a gun on him after a traffic stop. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) pulled over Brian Harmon, 37, of Nineveh, for speeding on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. During a search of his car, deputies supposedly found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug-related items, and a handgun.
NINEVEH, IN
