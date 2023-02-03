Read full article on original website
US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
Final 2 defendants convicted in large-scale Indianapolis meth and fentanyl ring
INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted. A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice. Coley was […]
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
wrtv.com
All neglect charges dismissed against former DCS caseworker
MADISON COUNTY — More than three years after a Department of Child Services (DCS) caseworker was indicted on four felony charges, a Madison County judge has dismissed them. Online court records show Judge Mark Dudley ruled on the order to dismiss Dec. 19. Spencer Day Osborn was indicted in...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021. The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.
2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, another teenager turned himself in and remains in police custody. IMPD is […]
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
Howard County sheriff conducting death investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in Kokomo. Capt. Jordan Buckley said that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office is working with the county coroner and Indiana State Police to conduct a death investigation in the 110 block of Arundel Drive. According to the sheriff, an […]
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Indianapolis man faces charge for helping runaway from county; Columbus man faces multiple charges; Greenwood woman faces theft charge
VAN BUREN TWP. — An Indianapolis man, 20-year-old Jack Waters, was charged with invasion of privacy after an event last month. On Jan. 12, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Griggs responded for a runaway report on Becks Grove Road. He met with the runaway’s mother at her residence, who stated that a few hours before calling dispatch, she was in bed when she heard the front door alarm of her residence go off.
Preble County woman accused of dumping puppy in freezing temps facing formal criminal charges
A Preble County woman who was accused and arrested of animal cruelty in January was indicted Monday by a grand jury, according to Preble County court records.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
2 teens charged in December 2022 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are in custody and facing charges for a December 2022 murder that happened on North Euclid Avenue, between New York and Washington streets. Detectives arrested 17-year-old D'Sean Bigbee-Cummings on a warrant for murder and kidnapping on Thursday, Feb. 2. On Friday, Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself into police. He also had a warrant for murder and kidnapping.
korncountry.com
Nineveh man busted on multiple charges after traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Johnson County man has been taken into custody on multiple charges after police allegedly found drugs and a gun on him after a traffic stop. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) pulled over Brian Harmon, 37, of Nineveh, for speeding on Wednesday just after 3 p.m. During a search of his car, deputies supposedly found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug-related items, and a handgun.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit
On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
Suspect crashes car, flees scene after 117 mph pursuit in Indiana
Wells County officers are looking for the suspect who drove a car at 117 mph, crashed it and fled the scene.
ISP: Beech Grove man busted with 15 pounds of pot and edibles legally bought in Michigan
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Beech Grove man who was caught with marijuana and edibles bought over state lines, according to troopers. A trooper stopped a motorist in Steuben County, just a few miles south of the Michigan state line on Monday afternoon. Police said the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, […]
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
Traffic stop results in meth arrest in Madison County
Two women face charges after a traffic stop ended with troopers searching the vehicle they were in.
