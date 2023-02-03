ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Eater

A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago

Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
Austin Weekly News

Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin

Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
NBC Chicago

2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023

Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Cummings promises not to ‘line his pockets’ in the 19th Ward

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): With only a few weeks until election day in Chicago, retired CPD sergeant Mike Cummings is here to discuss why the 19th Ward is ready for a change and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown, and Alderman Matt O’Shea have to go. Plus, Kasso takes a crack at monologue for the first time since heart surgery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
depauliaonline.com

Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout

DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
classicchicagomagazine.com

Celebrating Chicago, the Queen of the Lakes

Some of our city’s most convivial history buffs gathered last Sunday to learn about when Chicago was the busiest seaport in the United States from Loyola University Professor of American and Public History Theodore Karamanski, author of several maritime masterpieces. Ted Karamanski speaks on Chicago Queen of the Lakes.
Q985

AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois

Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
WGNtv.com

Why are there Canada geese in Chicago in the middle of winter?

I have seen Canada geese here in the Chicago area in the middle of winter. I thought they should have left for warmer climates. What is going on?. Canada geese are tough and adaptable birds and, as long as food and open water are available, they can tolerate Chicago’s low winter temperatures. Canada geese in urban areas like metropolitan Chicago are drawn to grassy places like parks and expansive lawns because such places give them an unobstructed view of approaching predators. And Canada geese eat grass.
Chalkbeat

Chicago educator is among finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year

A gaggle of fifth graders – members of a rock band at Franklin Fine Arts Center – buzzed with energy as they walked into a second floor classroom holding a large hand-drawn banner. Its message: “Congratulations, Mrs. Gray!”Magnus Gray, a first grader at the Near North Side School, followed shortly after with a handwritten note on an 8x10 sheet of paper: “Congratulations Mommy.”The moment late last week brought veteran music teacher...
thelansingjournal.com

Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 3, 2023

CHICAGO, Ill. (February 5, 2023) – As of last Thursday night, 883 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state is winding down its disaster proclamation, which...
