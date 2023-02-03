Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Eater
A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago
Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Austin Weekly News
Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin
Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Cummings promises not to ‘line his pockets’ in the 19th Ward
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): With only a few weeks until election day in Chicago, retired CPD sergeant Mike Cummings is here to discuss why the 19th Ward is ready for a change and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown, and Alderman Matt O’Shea have to go. Plus, Kasso takes a crack at monologue for the first time since heart surgery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
depauliaonline.com
Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout
DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
Poll: García, Vallas and Lightfoot in dead heat in Chicago mayor’s race
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection battle is clouded in uncertainty, her chances of beating either U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García or former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a run-off appearing slim — and her prospects for even making it to the April election up in the air.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Celebrating Chicago, the Queen of the Lakes
Some of our city’s most convivial history buffs gathered last Sunday to learn about when Chicago was the busiest seaport in the United States from Loyola University Professor of American and Public History Theodore Karamanski, author of several maritime masterpieces. Ted Karamanski speaks on Chicago Queen of the Lakes.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
AMC Theaters Shakes Up Movie-Going with Tiered Seat Pricing In Illinois
Movie-goers in Chicago have a new factor to consider when heading to the theaters - the location of their seat. That's right, AMC Theaters has introduced Tiered Seat Pricing, meaning that the cost of your movie ticket will now depend on where you sit. But, before you start panicking about having to fork over a small fortune for a decent seat, take a deep breath and relax - this change is only happening in Chicago... for now.
Chicago native makes history, becomes highest-ranking person of color in Illinois National Guard
"I am honored to wear that title as the first minority person to achieve this rank of major general," General Boyd said. "I just want to continue to wear it well and represent well."
WGNtv.com
Why are there Canada geese in Chicago in the middle of winter?
I have seen Canada geese here in the Chicago area in the middle of winter. I thought they should have left for warmer climates. What is going on?. Canada geese are tough and adaptable birds and, as long as food and open water are available, they can tolerate Chicago’s low winter temperatures. Canada geese in urban areas like metropolitan Chicago are drawn to grassy places like parks and expansive lawns because such places give them an unobstructed view of approaching predators. And Canada geese eat grass.
Chicago educator is among finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year
A gaggle of fifth graders – members of a rock band at Franklin Fine Arts Center – buzzed with energy as they walked into a second floor classroom holding a large hand-drawn banner. Its message: “Congratulations, Mrs. Gray!”Magnus Gray, a first grader at the Near North Side School, followed shortly after with a handwritten note on an 8x10 sheet of paper: “Congratulations Mommy.”The moment late last week brought veteran music teacher...
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrants
The territory of Chicago in the United States is preparing a new monetary support of $500.00 USD for immigrants and domestic employees. The mayor of the so-called Windy City, Lori Lightfoot, informed that the aid constitutes a second part of the Chicago Resiliency Fund plan.
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released February 3, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (February 5, 2023) – As of last Thursday night, 883 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 121 patients were in the ICU and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state is winding down its disaster proclamation, which...
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
