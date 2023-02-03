Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka overtaken as sportswomen with the most endorsements
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka were surpassed by soccer player Alex Morgan as sportswomen with the most endorsements. According to Sponsor United, the Japanese and the American in 2022 ceased to be the sportswomen with the highest financial gains. The report ranks Alex Morgan as the highest-earning woman in sports, with $3 million. Morgan has signed 27 contracts with important brands, such as Google, Coca-Cola or AT&T.
tennisuptodate.com
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
tennisuptodate.com
"I was interested in just how she would handle that": Connors impressed with Sabalenka handling double fault issues
As well as discussing Novak Djokovic, Jimmy Connors also spoke about Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win and heaped praise on the Belarusian. Sabalenka has previously suffered with issues relating to double faults and Connors was impressed with how she got over that in order to go on this run. "It...
tennisuptodate.com
"If Martina Navratilova is greater than Novak Djokovic, Margaret Court is the GOAT": Journalist takes shot at Djokovic being seen lower than Navratilova in all-time conversation
Sports Journalist Sam Street has taken a stance against the narrative that Djokovic can't be the goat because of his lack of doubles tennis success. Novak Djokovic hasn't played much doubles tennis in his life and some have started arguing that that should be held against him in any GOAT debate. People are debating whether Martina Navratilova who won 166 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her career. Street is not a fan of that way of looking at the debate and he even pointed out a major flaw.
Serena Williams Made Her First Statement on Will Smith's Oscar Slap & It's Clear Just How Conflicted She Is
Serena Williams has finally broken her silence about the slap heard around world when Will Smith decked Chris Rock after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith angered him. The 41-year-old tennis star kept her opinion to herself over the last year, but now she’s trying to approach the topic from an angle of grace and forgiveness. Telling Gayle King on CBS Mornings that “we’re all imperfect and we’re all human,” Williams revisited that shocking night at the Dolby Theatre. “I thought it was such an incredible film [King Richard], and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with...
tennisuptodate.com
Where are Raducanu, Gauff and Swiatek playing next after Australian Open?
Youngstars Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek will see action after the Australian Open over the next few weeks. After the first Grand Slam of the year, many of the tennis players decided to rest and prepare for the challenges that February brings, with a WTA 1000 and two WTA 500 titles. Iga Swiatek (world No. 1) and Coco Gauff (world No. 6) will return to the WTA courts Doha 500, which will be held from February 13 to 18 and will feature 9 of the top-10. The Pole was the champion last year, while Gauff won the doubles title with her partner Jessica Pegula.
tennisuptodate.com
Corretja on why Djokovic, Nadal aren't best friends: "They are different habits, you have different schedules, another way of being"
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have a friendship which isn't the case for Djokovic and Nadal and the reason is just them being different people according to Corretja. There is no dislike between the two legendary players as they are on very good terms. However, they also aren't what many would describe as friends and certainly not as close as Federer and Nadal are despite being closer in age. Speaking to Spanish radio, Corretja explained what their relationship is like:
Maralee Nichols Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 13 Months, Is ‘Walking Everywhere Now’
On the move! Maralee Nichols is in awe of son Theo's latest developmental milestones. “My baby is walking everywhere now 🥺,” Nichols, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, sharing footage of her son, 13 months, toddling around a child-friendly gym. The fitness influencer gave birth to Theo — whom she shares with Tristan […]
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't think he's ever been quite the same since": Flink believes Medvedev not the same since Nadal Australian Open loss
Tennis journalist Steve Flink believes that Medvedev's slow demise started with the Australian Open as the Russian never looked the same after the event. Medvedev found himself on the wrong side of the net for an amazing comeback of Rafael Nadal that will be forever remembered. He had his second grand slam in hand leading him convincingly at the Australian Open but it all changed. Nadal battled and battled and eventually, he prevailed.
tennisuptodate.com
Jimmy Connors compares Novak Djokovic to Muhammad Ali, Joe Montana and Wayne Gretzky: “Win or lose, he’s not afraid to put it on the line”
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and former world No. 1 Jimmy Connors added to the praise for the Serb. Nole arrived at the first major of the year with the task of equaling Rafael Nadal as the male tennis player with most Grand Slam's championships. And despite an injury, he displayed dominant play to reach his 10th Aussie Open title, against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
tennisuptodate.com
Flink believes influence of Apostolos Tsitsipas does Stefanos Tsitsipas more harm than good: "Should allow Philippoussis some authority as he knows the game much better"
Tennis journalist Steve Flink would like to see Mark Philippoussis take over as Tsitsipas's coach because he thinks that his father Apostolos does more harm than good. Apostolos Tsitsipas knows tennis having worked as a tennis coach but many have suggested that he should let his son go and allow him to work with other people. Stefanos slowly brought in more people into his team but Apostolos remains the constant. Flink thinks it's time for the arrangement to end:
tennisuptodate.com
Billie Jean King counters claims Djokovic is longest serving World No.1, asks for Steffi Graf to receive 'honor she deserves'
Novak Djokovic is the top result when it comes to the longest serving World No.1 in tennis history but that is actually wrong with Steffi Graf being the longest reigning. She holds the record with 377 weeks compared to 374th and Billie Jean King has now got behind a campaign to have Graf recognised for the limited time she has left with the accolade and to give her the honor she deserves.
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
sportszion.com
Khloe Kardashian give fans clue that she’s dating Nets Kyrie Irving’s ex-teammate Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian has started posting cryptic messages on Instagram, fueling speculation that she is back with her ex Tristan Thompson. Khloe’s fans are concerned that she would forgive her serial cheater ex Tristan Thompson and give him another chance. She ended her relationship with Tristan in 2021 after discovering...
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open opponent believes injury was 'far-fetched': "A lot of combative athletes can't continue with the same thing"
Novak Djokovic's Australian Open run finished with a trophy and many have called out his injury as he really didn't seem too bothered by it for most of it. Many experts who watched Djokovic play many times noted that he truly did look injured because he didn't move as well as he generally does. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia confirmed a 3 cm tear in his hamstring although Djokovic never publicized his injury despite promising to do so.
tennisuptodate.com
Retirement' not on the mind of Rafael Nadal according to uncle Toni Nadal: "He needs to rest and recover for three or four more weeks"
Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to Tsitsipas comments about friendship: "This the match he hit someone in the crowd and got taught a lesson"
Nick Kyrgios has not responded well to comments made by Stefanos Tsitsipas about the breakdown of their friendship saying that the Aussie was 'playing the clown' and he didn't do anything. Kyrgios cited their Wimbledon match where Tsitsipas hit someone in the crowd with a ball and hit one out...
tennisuptodate.com
"Mental health is never an excuse to do something unacceptable" - Tennis fans unhappy with Nick Kyrgios' statement after avoiding criminal charges
After escaping criminal charges despite pleading guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari, Nick Kyrgios broke his silence on the issue, stating that he was "seriously sorry" for the hurt he caused and that he genuinely regretted his actions. However, the Aussie also made it clear that he was in...
Comments / 1