Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"

Rafael Nadal won't be retiring from the sport of tennis as he plans to keep on going with his uncle Toni confirming he'll be back in three or four weeks. Nadal injured himself in the second round of the Australian Open failing to defend his trophy from the previous year. Injuries have been more and more common for Nadal recently as age works against him most of the time. It's something Toni Nadal has been aware for a while but he won't be retiring from the sport any time soon.

1 DAY AGO