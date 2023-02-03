ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

Gunshots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Florence County; 1 hurt, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hurt early Tuesday morning when two homes and a vehicle were hit by gunshots in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened off Gilbert Drive near Freedom Boulevard, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Lansing Daily

School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies

An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DILLON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDNR provides update on missing hunter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
TABOR CITY, NC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
FLORENCE, SC

