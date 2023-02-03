Read full article on original website
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
Florence County deputies identify individuals involved in vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified the persons of interest involved in a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s side fender were […]
Gunshots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Florence County; 1 hurt, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hurt early Tuesday morning when two homes and a vehicle were hit by gunshots in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened off Gilbert Drive near Freedom Boulevard, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information […]
WMBF
Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area. Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road. First responders said one car is reported overturned...
Man wanted by Horry County police on theft charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a man wanted on multiple theft charges. Zackery Faircloth is approximately 6-foot-4 and weighs about 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos. He is wanted on warrants for grand larceny over $10,000, receiving stolen goods and obtaining goods under false pretenses, police said. Police […]
Warrant: Suspect in Horry County bank robbery handed teller note, demanded money
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police took a suspect in custody after investigating a reported robbery that happened at the United Community Bank near Little River. Thomas Patrick Sheils, 38, of Longs, is listed as the suspect on a police report obtained by News13. Sheils is charged with entering a bank, depository, or […]
abcnews4.com
Train collides into utility trailer in Williamsburg County; no injuries reported
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, Williamsburg County Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a train versus utility trailer accident. Crews say there were no injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed until the trailer can be moved...
4 hurt, traffic blocked after 4-vehicle crash in Forestbrook area, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY. S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are being taken to the hospital and traffic is blocked after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Forestbrook area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Claypond Road and Wesley Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area […]
WMBF
Horry County police close Highway 90 in search for bank robbery suspect in Conway area
Day 11: Two agencies continue search for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area. Two agencies continue to actively search the water for the 23-year-old boater who went missing on Jan. 26. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick County will continue the search on its 11th day.
Horry County police conduct investigation into possible kidnapping near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police were conducting an investigation into a possible kidnapping Sunday near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. An incident report said it happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in Horry County. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was stopped […]
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School.
abccolumbia.com
SCDNR provides update on missing hunter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
WMBF
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
columbuscountynews.com
Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting
Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
