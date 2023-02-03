Read full article on original website
PWMania
Jerry “The King” Lawler Hospitalized After Having a “Serious Medical Episode”
WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was rushed to the hospital on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency. Lawler is currently being treated in a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer has a condo in the neighborhood. Ricky Morton took to Twitter...
PWMania
Alexa Bliss Addresses Reports About Her WWE Status Following the Royal Rumble
Social media can be a positive place for wrestlers to interact with their fans, but it can also be a negative place. Wrestlers, in particular, have discovered firsthand how toxic Twitter can be. While some wrestlers simply stop using the platform, others take a break from it. Alexa Bliss is...
PWMania
Backstage News on Original Main Event Plans for WWE WrestleMania 39
The Rock’s return to compete against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania 39 main event was something that WWE had hoped for almost a year. The Rock reportedly told WWE that he didn’t think he had enough time to prepare for a Mania main event match and declined the match, though he left the door open for next year.
verywellhealth.com
Why Do My Fingers Itch?
Itchy fingers can feel like a slight irritation that goes away, but it can also be severe and accompanied by a rash or other symptoms. Multiple causes are associated with an excessive itch on the fingers and hands. This article discusses the causes and possible treatment options for itchy fingers.
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
MedicineNet.com
Is Coconut Oil Good for Weight Loss and Can It Burn Belly Fat?
Coconut oil has gained popularity in the diet industry over the last few years. It’s been touted as a magical cure-all by celebrities for things like weight loss, preventing dementia, and strengthening the immune system. Unfortunately, it seems that the magic of coconut oil might be exaggerated. While there’s...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Offers Advice to Tony Khan and AEW: “You Have Too Many People”
Former WWE star Al Snow offered advice to Tony Khan and AEW during a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com. He said, “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.”
PWMania
Update on Billy Graham’s Health; Has Lost 45 Pounds in 3 Weeks, GoFundMe Launched, More
“Superstar” Billy Graham’s wife Valerie shared more information about her husband’s health issues on a GoFundMe account that was recently set up to assist him with medical bills. Graham “is going on over three weeks in the Mayo hospital ICU, checked into a rehab center, and is...
PWMania
Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand
Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW. As...
PWMania
Health Update on Jerry Lawler; Reportedly Found Outside of His Home, Still Hospitalized, More
Various reports of the “serious medical episode” that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler experienced on Monday night are circulating, but it appears that his health is getting better. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lawler was hospitalized on Tuesday after what was described as “a serious medical episode” on...
PWMania
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon
While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. * Elimination...
verywellmind.com
How To Get Out of a Depressive Episode
During the course of our lifetime, It’s normal to experience a temporary funk of melancholic sadness. However, a chronically low mood marked with diminishing functioning over a significant amount of time may be pointing to depression. The DSM-5 classifies depression as a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Comments on a Potential Reality Television Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins was asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch during an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Rollins responded, “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”
verywellhealth.com
Swollen Big Toe: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
From arthritis to gout, many different conditions can cause fluid to build up, resulting in a swollen big toe (hallux edema). While some types of big toe swelling can be managed with over-the-counter (OTC) interventions, others require more invasive treatments by a healthcare provider. This article will discuss the most...
PWMania
Backstage News on Alexa Bliss Taking a Break From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking a break from WWE storylines right now. Bliss was defeated by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the recent WWE Royal Rumble event. Following her defeat, Bliss sat in the ring as a video of highlights from her recent run and times with Bray Wyatt, as well as scenes from a playground, played on the big screen. “Do you feel in charge?” Uncle Howdy could be heard asking.
PWMania
Bron Breakker Says His Respect for His Father Continues to Grow
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is looking forward to sharing his pro wrestling journey with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Breakker recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, who stated that Breakker will most likely join the main roster following WrestleMania 39 Weekend this year, where he is expected to defend against Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver. A call-up would require Breakker to adapt to the demanding travel schedule of a main roster Superstar, which Rick is all too familiar with. Breakker spoke about his legendary father.
Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life
Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
Why does heartbreak hurt so much? Science has the answer
Research explains why the pain of heartbreak isn't just in the mind.
What Is MCH?
Mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH) is one way to measure the health of red blood cells. Abnormal MCH levels can help diagnose conditions like anemia.
