FBI agent describes Borges’ efforts to lobby Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on HB6

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Testimony in ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder’s corruption trial is set to resume at 1 p.m. today after a second coronavirus-related delay. FBI Special Agent Blane Wetzel, who began his testimony last Wednesday, is scheduled to take the stand as federal prosecutors wind down and perhaps conclude their questioning. Defense attorneys for Householder and his co-defendant, lobbyist Matt Borges, then will have the chance to cross-examine Wetzel, the federal government’s lead investigator on the case.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senator J.D. Vance served in Iraq as a U.S. Marine. Yet if you didn’t know that and looked at his Feb. 3 Twitter post, you might think he was just a Looney Tunes vet like me, trained by Elmer Fudd and Daffy Duck. That’s because Sen. Vance had posted the photo on the left in the cartoon above, showing him pointing an assault rifle ostensibly at the China spy balloon flying thousands of feet in the air in another state at the time. That balloon would later be shot down over water by a missile fired from a U.S. fighter jet on President Biden’s orders.
WASHINGTON – A federal judge suggested Monday that the U.S. Constitution might still offer some abortion right protections under the amendment that abolished slavery, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, presiding over a criminal case, ordered prosecutors and defense...
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday defended his plan to significantly expand eligibility for publicly funded tuition vouchers for K-12 private schools, though he hesitated to back some lawmakers’ calls for universal vouchers. DeWine, speaking with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board on Tuesday, said Ohio parents and students...
