FBI agent describes Borges’ efforts to lobby Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on HB6

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Senator J.D. Vance served in Iraq as a U.S. Marine. Yet if you didn’t know that and looked at his Feb. 3 Twitter post, you might think he was just a Looney Tunes vet like me, trained by Elmer Fudd and Daffy Duck. That’s because Sen. Vance had posted the photo on the left in the cartoon above, showing him pointing an assault rifle ostensibly at the China spy balloon flying thousands of feet in the air in another state at the time. That balloon would later be shot down over water by a missile fired from a U.S. fighter jet on President Biden’s orders.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO