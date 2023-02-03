Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
‘The sky’s the limit’: Nebraska Chamber lays out plan for state’s growth in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce says it has a number of plans to draw more workers to Nebraska and expand business here. Chamber President Bryan Slone said last year’s investments in communities, the workforce and infrastructure helped to pave the way for new growth in the state.
klkntv.com
State senators push to lower insulin prices in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two bills discussed Tuesday in the Legislature would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska. Bill 142, introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would cap the out-of-pocket cost of prescription insulin in Nebraska at $100 per month. “Insulin is literally necessary for survival for many...
klkntv.com
Nebraska long-term care homes still at risk of closure, plead for more Medicaid money
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Many Nebraska long-term care facilities are still fighting to keep their doors open. With insufficient reimbursement rates for Medicaid and no change in the governor’s proposed budget, experts say there is still risk of closure. Sixty percent of nursing home residents rely on Medicaid...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
a-z-animals.com
Nebraska Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergy season is no one’s favorite time of year. Nearly 60 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. So, when pollen levels are at their highest, many people will be sneezy and sniffly. For those who suffer from seasonal allergies, this can be a difficult time of the year. If you, your friend, or a family member suffers from seasonal allergies, you may wonder what you can do to reduce symptoms. Nebraska is a state with large patches of open plains, which unfortunately makes allergens worse.
klkntv.com
Rally in support of trans youth happening at the Nebraska State Capitol this Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A rally in support of Nebraska’s trans youth is set to take place at the State Capitol this Wednesday. OutNebraska and the ACLU of Nebraska will also be holding a press conference, outlining their opposition to Legislative Bill 574. Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen, joined by Tom Osborne, declares Nebraska Mentoring Month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Jim Pillen has declared February to be Nebraska Mentoring Month. Pillen was joined by lawmakers, legendary Husker coach Tom Osborne and mentoring program representatives at the State Capitol on Monday. During the event, Pillen announced an annual $5 million competitive grant to promote mentorships...
klkntv.com
Genetic information could soon be protected from Nebraska police, employers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Websites like Ancestry, 23andMe and MyHeritage collect genetic data through their services. Currently, there are few restrictions on how those companies collect, analyze, store, share and sell that information, according to State Sen. Eliot Bostar. Legislative Bill 308, which was introduced by Bostar, is aimed...
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
News Channel Nebraska
Poll questions wind and solar energy in NE
Wind energy in Nebraska continues to increase. In 2015 there were some 610 turbines. In 2021, some 1,400: that's nearly 2 1/2 times more. At the same time, a Rural Nebraska Poll finds support for wind energy dropping. According to the poll, in 2015 75 percent favored additional investment in...
publicnewsservice.org
More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding
Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to closure of...
etxview.com
Don Walton: Ernie Chambers writes first note to Gov. Pillen
Ernie Chambers has written his first letter to Gov. Jim Pillen, a communication in which he challenges the governor's "misinformed stance" on critical race theory and his "misguided attempts to ban it from academe." Chambers said he was prompted by a postal invitation from the governor and the NEBRASKAland Foundation...
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
q957.com
Noem signs tax cut for businesses into law
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The first tax cut of the legislative session is now law, and it’s a boon for businesses. Last week Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011, which cuts unemployment insurance employer contributions by 0.5%, delivering an $18 million tax cut for South Dakota businesses. HB...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
KETV.com
Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
Celebrate World Wetlands Day with new Nebraska wetland resources
Nebraska Game and Parks, in collaboration with the Platte Basin Timelapse project, released expanded wetlands educational content on World Wetlands Day, Feb. 2. These new resources offer the opportunity to learn about Nebraska's five diverse wetland types, as well as grow one's understanding of their importance to the state, its people and its wildlife.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
WOWT
Wisconsin man leads multi-county pursuit on I-80
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man Monday following a pursuit through several central Nebraska counties. A trooper observed a speeding Honda Civic on Interstate 80 near the Lexington exit at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the Honda driver fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
