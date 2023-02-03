Weather Extra: Icy types of weather

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are several ways the weather can make our lives more challenging that include different types of ice. Of course, we just had two types in North Texas: sleet and freezing rain. Those are created when moisture falls through a layer of warm air into a layer of subfreezing air. Another form of ice that we all fear is hail. Thunderstorm updraft winds help to create chunks of ice up to the size of softballs. Freezing fog also can make life difficult when fog droplets freeze on surfaces, creating black ice.

