dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Marburg St.
On February 1, 2023, at around 5:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Erica Davis, 38, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Davis died at scene. During the investigation, a witness, Donnie...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
WTVM
2 Columbus sisters accused of killing teen plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two sisters are pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of a 17-year-old girl at a Columbus park last year. Markayla Marshall was shot to death at Primus King Park off Staunton Drive last March. Jury selection wrapped up Monday, Feb. 6. Ceonna and Eurica...
fox4news.com
Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma
DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
Dallas shootings reported over the weekend
A man is recovering from a leg wound after being shot in Old East Dallas over the weekend. He was found wounded on Gaston Avenue near North Hall. Fortunately for the victim, that location is literally just a block from Baylor
WTVM
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
dallasexpress.com
Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead
A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville
A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.
wdhn.com
Two car crash in Phenix City leaves building on 14th Street damaged
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash involving two vehicles caused a lane closure and property damage in Phenix City. The crash at 14th Street and 14th Avenue intersection left both cars totaled. A witness says one person was taken by ambulance. Our WRBL Reporter says one car hit...
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
newyorkbeacon.com
Dallas Man Arrested After Being Suspected Of Stealing Monkeys From Zoo, Arrested Near Aquarium
Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old man in Dallas, has been arrested after being suspected of stealing monkeys from the zoo. Police said Irvin, who has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, is the same guy who was seen on surveillance video while eating a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo where the monkeys were taken.
Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
23 North Texans arrested, charged in East Texas money laundering conspiracy
TEXAS, USA — Federal officials announced Friday that nearly two dozen people from the Dallas-Fort Worth area had been arrested and charged in connection with a money laundering conspiracy. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 23 people were alleged to have conspired to launder the proceeds of...
