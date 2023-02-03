ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Marburg St.

On February 1, 2023, at around 5:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Erica Davis, 38, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Davis died at scene. During the investigation, a witness, Donnie...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Denton murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas - A man accused of a fatal stabbing in Denton Friday night was arrested in Oklahoma City Saturday morning. The investigation began just after 8 p.m. Friday, when Denton PD officers were flagged down about a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The...
DENTON, TX
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
Dallas Observer

Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks

Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead

A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
GARLAND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Teen dies in crash during street race in Lewisville

A teenager died Saturday in a car crash while racing other vehicles on the I-35E frontage road in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. Lewisville police responded to the crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday on the southbound I-35E frontage road near FM 407. A small white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole, then crashed into the ditch. The 17-year-old male driver, the car’s sole occupant, was killed.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Walmart evacuated after bomb threat in Denton County, police say

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas — A North Texas Walmart store was evacuated Monday after someone called in a bomb threat, police said. The threat, which was under investigation Monday afternoon, was made to a Walmart in the Marketplace at Highland Village in the 3000 block of Justin Road. Highland Village is located in Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

