Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
webisjericho.com
GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham
Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
ringsidenews.com
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped
Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
