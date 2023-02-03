College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO