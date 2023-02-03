Read full article on original website
KWHI/KTEX PRESENTED CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION FROM BRENHAM FIRE DEPT.
KWHI and KTEX-106 have received special recognition from the Brenham Fire Department. This (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and former assistant chief Rob Aguilar presented the radio stations with a certificate of appreciation. Per the certificate, the department awarded the certificate for the stations’ “unwavering support of the...
ARCHER ARCHER SEEKING SEAT ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
The founder of a nonprofit to assist people with disabilities is pursuing a spot on the Brenham School Board. Archer Archer will challenge Dr. Michael Altman for his seat on the school board. Archer, who is 26, has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. He is the creator of Archer’s Challenge, which has raised over $1 million for accessibility improvements and services in communities.
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD WORKSHOP ON BOND PROJECT
Burton ISD trustees will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) for a workshop to discuss the school district’s bond project. The board will receive an update on facilities included in the improvements. Dirt work for the project began last month. After the workshop, trustees will hold an executive session for private consultation...
BRENHAM POLICE DEPT. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
The City of Brenham Police Department released its Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2022 on Crime in the City of Brenham, Texas. The report includes Crimes Against Persons (violent crime) and Crimes Against Property (property crime). The overall crime rate for 2022 was 551 compared to 499 in 2021, resulting in a 10% increase.
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
67TH WASHINGTON CO. SPELLING BEE TUESDAY
Students will compete tonight (Tuesday) for the title of best speller in Washington County. The 67th Washington County Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. at The Barnhill Center in the Hasskarl Auditorium. The winner of the spelling bee will advance to the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee on March 25th.
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
PASADENA MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
A Pasadena man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 3:40, Corporal Ha and Officer Brown initiated a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and officers discovered narcotics, a firearm, and a large sum of cash in the vehicle. The driver, Jamar Vargas, 22 of Pasadena, was placed into custody and charged with Money Laundering, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.
STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY
Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK DONATES $5,000 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A local bank is supporting the programs of the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County. Last week, Brenham National Bank presented a check to the Boys & Girls Club for $5,000. The club promotes the social, educational, health, leadership and character development of boys and girls. Its goal is to inspire all of Washington County's youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER TO HOST BUSINESS AFTER HOURS
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will be holding their next Business After Hours tomorrow evening. One of the chamber’s newest members, Bluebonnet Abstract, will be this month’s hosts. Business After Hours is being held tomorrow from 5-7pm at the Rock Store at 5070 Main Street in Chappell...
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
REV. RANDY WELLS LAUNCHING INTERNATIONAL TOUR FOR NEW BOOK
Reverend Randy Wells of Brenham has authored a new book and invites the community to celebrate its release as part of an international book tour and college lecture series. The Fortnightly Club of Brenham will host a book signing today (Tuesday) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library for Rev. Wells’ “Few Fathers – 6 Principles for Training Boys to Become Men”. The book signing is part of the Fortnightly Club's celebration of the 122nd birthday of the library.
COMMUNITY INVITED TO MONDAY NIGHT FAMILY DINNERS AT FIREMAN’S PARK PAVILION
A local nonprofit is hosting free dinners at Fireman’s Park in Brenham for everyone in the community to enjoy. Gather ‘N Grace, founded by All Things Acres Bake Shop owner Tara Royer Steele, holds the dinners each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the park pavilion. Donations are welcome but are not necessary.
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO BURGLARIES
The Brenham Police department is investigating two burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 7:15, Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 1500 block of Highway 36 North in reference to a Burglary of a Building. Initial investigation revealed sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning suspect(s) made forced entry into a building and stole cash and other items. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.
HANNAH SHAHZAD IS SPELLING BEE WINNER
Hannah Shahzad is the top speller in Washington County. She finished first in the annual Spelling Bee Tuesday night. After misspelling multiple second words, Hannah spelled topgallant and modular correctly for the win. Hannah is the daughter of Shandale Shahzad and is an 8th grade student at Brenham Junior High...
College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle
College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.
WALLER COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON TERM
A Waller County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child. 30-year-old Christopher Bonnet received the sentence in the 506th District Court, which was Waller County’s first felony trial of 2023. The incident occurred on October 15, 2021, and...
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
After a thorough night of investigation by Deputies and Detectives, two adult males and one juvenile male were charged with Felony Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The two adult males were identified as 19-year-old Lamar Campbell and 19-year-old Mark Crooms, both from Houston. The juvenile arrested was a 16-year-old male...
LONGTIME RADIO PERSONALITY RANDY REETS PASSES AWAY
A longtime Brenham radio personality has passed away. Emil Kocurek Jr., known to radio audiences as Randy Reets, died yesterday (Tuesday) at the age of 88. Reets was hospitalized last week after suffering what his family revealed on Facebook was a catastrophic stroke. Reets was born in Wharton, and his...
