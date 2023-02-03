Read full article on original website
East Texas News
Two dead after shooting at house party
Two are dead after a shooting at an off-campus party in Huntsville near Sam Houston State University early Saturday morning. Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th Street and Avenue O around 12:38 a.m. Upon arrival, multiple victims were located, and life-saving...
STAFF MEMBERS AT NAVASOTA HOSPITAL ASSAULTED, POLICE SAY
Navasota police are investigating an assault at the St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital. Police responded to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a physical disturbance between a patient and hospital staff. Officers arrived on scene and found a male patient, from Navasota, who they say had...
BRENHAM POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO BURGLARIES
The Brenham Police department is investigating two burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 7:15, Officers were dispatched to a business located in the 1500 block of Highway 36 North in reference to a Burglary of a Building. Initial investigation revealed sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning suspect(s) made forced entry into a building and stole cash and other items. The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.
Navasota PD: patient at Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital assaults hospital staff members, arrest warrant issued
NAVASOTA, Texas — An arrest warrant for assault has been issued for a man that assaulted three hospital staff members at the Navasota St. Joseph CHI Hospital, according to a release from Navasota PD. The name of the man or hospital staff members involved was not released by authorities.
Huntsville house party shooting suspects arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:38 AM, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a large house party near 19th St. and Avenue O. When they arrived, multiple victims were located and life-saving efforts immediately began. Walker County EMS, the Texas Department of Public...
Magnolia woman indicted in pit bull attack
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted on Tuesday the owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman last June. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, faces a charge of third-degree felony attack by a dog causing serious bodily injury. Leach was arrested Nov. 14 and is being held on a $5,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail.
2 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at house party in Huntsville, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two people died after being injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning near the Sam Houston State University campus, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at a large house party near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue O.
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
Four in Robertson County rushed to hospital following workplace incident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Four contract workers at a power plant in Robertson County were rushed to a hospital on Monday following possible exposure to a hazardous chemical. An investigation is ongoing to determine what chemical the workers were exposed to and how it happened but there is no threat to the public, according to Robertson County Emergency Management.
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
College Station Police Weekend Cases Includes Blocking A Neighborhood Street And Arresting A Juvenile After Finding A Stolen Vehicle
College Station police reported on social media Saturday morning, being involved in a pursuit of the person driving a stolen vehicle. A male juvenile whose age was not released was caught following a brief foot chase. He was taken to juvenile detention following his arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest twice. CSPD did not release whether the vehicle was unlocked and/or the engine was running when it was stolen from The Woodlands apartments.
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
Bryan Man Awaiting 12 Trials Returns To Jail
For the second time in five months, a Bryan man facing 12 trials in Brazos County courts is back in jail because a bonding company did not want him as a client. Online records show 27 year old Rafael Trejo is awaiting trials in two felony cases, one involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance from last February, and the other for drug possession in August of 2020.
2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
Montgomery Co. authorities searching for missing 16-year-old last seen almost 2 weeks ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing teen last seen almost two weeks ago. Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Jace Gilmore, who was last seen in the Peach Creek area in New Caney on January 25. Jace is 5'2" tall, 95 pounds,...
Crockett man dies from gunshot wound, officials seeking information in case
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a man died from a gunshot wound last month, prompting a homicide investigation. According to officials, Bryant (Hoss) Ellis, of Crockett, walked into the Crockett Medical Center Emergency Room around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 15 and said he had been shot. […]
GRIMES COUNTY MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON
A Grimes County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. 40-year-old Marcus Leshun Sargent was found guilty by a Grimes County Jury on Thursday after hearing three days of testimony. On July 21, 2020, Children’s...
Human Fetus Found in Shallow Grave in Texas Park: Police
The remains of a human fetus were found in a shallow grave in a Texas park, according to police. Brenham police were alerted after witnesses claimed to have seen a man and a woman, believed to be teenagers, with a shovel walking out of the woods at Hohlt Park at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
WALLER COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON TERM
A Waller County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child. 30-year-old Christopher Bonnet received the sentence in the 506th District Court, which was Waller County’s first felony trial of 2023. The incident occurred on October 15, 2021, and...
