The Brenham School Board held a Special meeting at noon Monday to hear from the public, comments about the Texas Academic Performance Report. No one showed up to comment. Sarah Cook, Dean of Instruction at the High School, went over what was in the report, but did not give any numbers from the report. Only the School Board members had those numbers, and they did not have any questions for her. She did say the numbers are available at the Central Office and online, at the Districts web site. The numbers she did share were from the Projected Proficiency Summary Report for Reading and Math. Ms. Cook said that COVID did have a big effect on the District, and in response, the School Board approved the Reading Horizons program:

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO