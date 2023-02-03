Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
BURTON, RTC, AND OTHER AREA PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
Tonight (Tuesday) is the final night of the regular season for Girls Basketball, and there are plenty of playoff spots up for grabs. In District 26-2A: Mumford (8-1) and Normangee (8-1) are tied for first place, Burton is in third place (5-4), and Iola (4-5). All four teams have clinched playoff berths, and are now playing for positioning.
kwhi.com
BLINN WOMEN BEAT COASTAL BEND FOR 12TH STRAIGHT WIN
Fourth-ranked Blinn College earned an 84-53 victory over Coastal Bend College in Region XIV women’s basketball action Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The victory kept the Buccaneers’ perfect conference record intact, as they improved to 21-1 overall and 9-0 in Region XIV. Blinn overcame a...
kwhi.com
LONGTIME RADIO PERSONALITY RANDY REETS PASSES AWAY
A longtime Brenham radio personality has passed away. Emil Kocurek Jr., known to radio audiences as Randy Reets, died yesterday (Tuesday) at the age of 88. Reets was hospitalized last week after suffering what his family revealed on Facebook was a catastrophic stroke. Reets was born in Wharton, and his...
kwhi.com
HANNAH SHAHZAD IS SPELLING BEE WINNER
Hannah Shahzad is the top speller in Washington County. She finished first in the annual Spelling Bee Tuesday night. After misspelling multiple second words, Hannah spelled topgallant and modular correctly for the win. Hannah is the daughter of Shandale Shahzad and is an 8th grade student at Brenham Junior High...
kwhi.com
REV. RANDY WELLS LAUNCHING INTERNATIONAL TOUR FOR NEW BOOK
Reverend Randy Wells of Brenham has authored a new book and invites the community to celebrate its release as part of an international book tour and college lecture series. The Fortnightly Club of Brenham will host a book signing today (Tuesday) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library for Rev. Wells’ “Few Fathers – 6 Principles for Training Boys to Become Men”. The book signing is part of the Fortnightly Club's celebration of the 122nd birthday of the library.
kwhi.com
67TH WASHINGTON CO. SPELLING BEE TUESDAY
Students will compete tonight (Tuesday) for the title of best speller in Washington County. The 67th Washington County Spelling Bee will be held at 6 p.m. at The Barnhill Center in the Hasskarl Auditorium. The winner of the spelling bee will advance to the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee on March 25th.
kwhi.com
ARCHER ARCHER SEEKING SEAT ON BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD
The founder of a nonprofit to assist people with disabilities is pursuing a spot on the Brenham School Board. Archer Archer will challenge Dr. Michael Altman for his seat on the school board. Archer, who is 26, has cerebral palsy and uses a power wheelchair. He is the creator of Archer’s Challenge, which has raised over $1 million for accessibility improvements and services in communities.
kwhi.com
BLINN OFFERING A DEGREE IN CYBERSECURITY
The Blinn College District is now offering a two-year Associate of Applied Science Degree in Cybersecurity. The program is available on the Brenham campus, and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. The Cybersecurity Program prepares students to enter the workforce or pursue their bachelor’s degree in computer science or computer information systems...
coveringkaty.com
Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
kwhi.com
KWHI/KTEX PRESENTED CERTIFICATE OF APPRECIATION FROM BRENHAM FIRE DEPT.
KWHI and KTEX-106 have received special recognition from the Brenham Fire Department. This (Tuesday) afternoon, Brenham Fire Chief Roger Williams and former assistant chief Rob Aguilar presented the radio stations with a certificate of appreciation. Per the certificate, the department awarded the certificate for the stations’ “unwavering support of the...
kwhi.com
ELLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Ella as its Pet of the Week. Ella is about a year old. Brenham Animal Services says her mother was a German Shepherd and her father was a larger breed. Ella is a friend to dogs and people alike and enjoys all kinds...
A family-owned drive-in theater struggles to survive in Hockley, TX
A family-owned drive-in theater in Hockley, Texas, created a stir online when it went up for sale.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD HOLDS MEETING FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS
The Brenham School Board held a Special meeting at noon Monday to hear from the public, comments about the Texas Academic Performance Report. No one showed up to comment. Sarah Cook, Dean of Instruction at the High School, went over what was in the report, but did not give any numbers from the report. Only the School Board members had those numbers, and they did not have any questions for her. She did say the numbers are available at the Central Office and online, at the Districts web site. The numbers she did share were from the Projected Proficiency Summary Report for Reading and Math. Ms. Cook said that COVID did have a big effect on the District, and in response, the School Board approved the Reading Horizons program:
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week some Bryan residents were trying to figure out where a foul stench was coming from, but a new mystery surfaced on Tuesday. Several residents in north Bryan and northeast Brazos County reached out to KBTX today to ask where loud, repeated booms were originating.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Navasota man was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalided driver’s license. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 10:50, Officer Bryan Morong stopped a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 36 North for a traffic violation. The driver, Larry Darnell Creeks, 43 of Navasota, was discovered to have an invalid driver’s license and was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid. Creeks also had four active warrants for his arrest including two for Driving While License Invalid.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
KBTX.com
Highway 47 is back open after dump truck rollover in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A dump truck hauling dirt rolled over onto its side Monday afternoon on Riverside Parkway near the RELLIS Campus. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Thompson’s Creek between Highway 21 and Silver Hill Road. Police told us the driver had...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE DEPT. 2022 ANNUAL REPORT
The City of Brenham Police Department released its Annual Report for the Calendar Year 2022 on Crime in the City of Brenham, Texas. The report includes Crimes Against Persons (violent crime) and Crimes Against Property (property crime). The overall crime rate for 2022 was 551 compared to 499 in 2021, resulting in a 10% increase.
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST SATURDAY ON BLEIBERVILLE MAN
A Bleiberville man was taken into custody on a warrant Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:10, Officers responded to the Washington County and Austin County line to meet with Austin county Sheriff’s Office Deputies regarding the arrest of a wanted person. James Michael Beamon, 29 of Bleiberville, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Washington County.
Comments / 0