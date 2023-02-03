Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
iheart.com
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
iheart.com
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A tense moment between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't go unnoticed by fans watching the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. Affleck is known for looking strained or upset during public outings, which often include cameras for the famous actor, and JLo wasn't having it. At one point, the show's host Trevor Noah sat down right next to them to introduce the next presenter and the cameras caught an awkward exchange between the couple.
iheart.com
Watch Kane Brown Have The Cutest 'Morning Dance Party' With His 2 Daughters
Kane Brown shared an adorable moment with his two young daughters as the trio teamed up for a father-daughter dance party one morning. Brown — who was recently “very sick” and had to cancel a performance in Stockholm, Sweden — said it’s “safe to say daddy is feeling way better” as he shared a clip of the “morning dance party” on TikTok.
Comments / 0