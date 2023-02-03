ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
iheart.com

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status

Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
iheart.com

Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment

A tense moment between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck didn't go unnoticed by fans watching the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th. Affleck is known for looking strained or upset during public outings, which often include cameras for the famous actor, and JLo wasn't having it. At one point, the show's host Trevor Noah sat down right next to them to introduce the next presenter and the cameras caught an awkward exchange between the couple.
iheart.com

Watch Kane Brown Have The Cutest 'Morning Dance Party' With His 2 Daughters

Kane Brown shared an adorable moment with his two young daughters as the trio teamed up for a father-daughter dance party one morning. Brown — who was recently “very sick” and had to cancel a performance in Stockholm, Sweden — said it’s “safe to say daddy is feeling way better” as he shared a clip of the “morning dance party” on TikTok.
