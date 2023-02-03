ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Daniel Ricciardo Knows The Real Reason Americans Are Suddenly So Into Formula 1

By Jillian Capewell
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IKTZ_0kbbriRq00

As far as Formula 1 heartthrobs go, Daniel Ricciardo is a shoey — er, shoo-in.

The Australian driver, who recently left McLaren to return to Red Bull as a reserve driver, is a familiar face on the hit Netflix docuseries “Drive to Survive,” which follows the danger and drama of international high-speed racing.

But, speaking with Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” Thursday night, Ricciardo had another guess as to why Americans have suddenly gotten interested in F1 over the past few years.

“I think ultimately, it’s probably my good looks,” he said with his classic humility.

“I think there’s parts of the world where it’s always been big. You know, Europe, Formula 1’s always existed for many, many years.” It was only a matter of time before Americans got in on the fervor, he said, but “Drive to Survive” definitely put the pedal to the metal.

And while the races, the money and the rivalries are exciting, many fans couldn’t help but notice the drivers were quite easy on the eyes as well. (Have you seen Lewis Hamilton’s pre-race ’fits ?)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5DlR_0kbbriRq00
Daniel Ricciardo driving for McLaren leads Mick Schumacher driving for Haas during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil on Nov. 12, 2022, in Sao Paulo.

For fans new to the sport, driving might not seem like an athletic feat — but Ricciardo said sitting behind the wheel in a car that can top 200 mph requires extensive physical training.

“It’s one of the very few sports that you can relate to, so when people are like, ‘I don’t get it, you have to be fit? All you do is sit and drive.’ I used to kind of snap back and be like, no, no, it’s a real sport, we have to be athletes,” he said.

The G-forces athletes endure during races are the main reason. The average race, Ricciardo said, is 60 laps, or about 90 minutes of driving, with 12 to 15 corners every lap.

“All right, who’s good at math?” he joked. “I don’t know. It’s a lot.”

“You need the strength just to hold on,” he said, explaining that drivers need to train their neck muscles to withstand the pressure. If you’re not prepared, Ricciardo said, “it’s pain, it’s misery.”

As far as favorite circuits go, Ricciardo said the track in Austin, Texas, is one of the best for fans, while he called Monaco the “crown jewel” for drivers.

“When you think of F1, you think of the Monaco Grand Prix. The yachts, the celebrities, the race — it’s everything.”

The fifth season of “Drive to Survive” comes to Netflix Feb. 24.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Ford’s return to F1, explained

One of the rumors circulating around the Formula 1 world was confirmed this week, as Ford announced a return to the sport for the 2026 season, in a partnership with Red Bull Racing. The announcement came as Red Bull held a season launch event in New York City, becoming the first F1 team to launch their season in the United States.
TENNESSEE STATE
Jalopnik

We Regret to Inform You That Max Verstappen Does Not Have a Sim Racing Rig in His Private Jet

A funny story broke a couple of weeks ago, where Red Bull driver development chief Helmut Marko told German press that Max Verstappen loves sim racing so much, he had a rig installed in his private jet. (You know, the one that makes him, unquestionably, a supervillain.) There’s no doubt Verstappen enjoys sim racing almost as much as the real thing, but it turns out this was but a flub on the big boss’ part. Verstappen did not transform his hurling metal scythe into a PC gamer’s paradise; that would be “a bit absurd,” in the words of the two-time Formula 1 world champion.
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Yardbarker

"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic

Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
Autoweek.com

Williams F1 Launches 2023 FW45 for American Logan Sargeant's Rookie Season

Williams’ FW45 will run for the first time during a shakedown at Silverstone next Monday (February 13) with both American F1 rookie Logan Sargeant and veteran Alex Albon getting seat time. Sargeant, fourth in last year’s Formula 2 championship, will become America’s first Formula 1 racer since Alexander Rossi...
motor1.com

Gulf looking at full F1 livery option with Williams

Gulf says it is open to the idea of a one-off full livery takeover of the Williams Formula 1 car, like it did with McLaren at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. After Gulf's sponsorship deal with McLaren came to an end last year, the oil giant has switched to the Williams team – with its logos appearing on the rear wing and nose of the team’s 2023 challenger.
HuffPost

HuffPost

262K+
Followers
15K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy