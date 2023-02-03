ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Let me tell you about my favorite breakfast spot in Austin

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iaklz_0kbbreuw00

I'm not a huge breakfast guy. Maybe that undercuts some of the work my co-worker Eric Webb and I did this week in naming our favorite breakfasts in Austin. Don't let it. I'll explain.

I can make some pretty mean pancakes and waffles, and my wife cooks the best eggs in the world, somewhere between solid and liquid and cooked with love. They are a true sign of the small-town-diner DNA that resides in her tender heart and the only dish she regularly cooks for me.

So, I really have to be won over by a vibe or a dish to get me excited about breakfast. That, or be at a hotel. Because, who isn't a sucker for rolling out of bed and heading down the elevator for a great (or even decent) hotel breakfast? I'm eating a good one (almond flour pancakes, over-medium eggs and smoked bacon at the Loren) even as I type.

Back to what gets me up and out of the house for breakfast (besides work). I loved the original Counter Cafe on Lamar Boulevard. It was hot and intimate and delicious and run by a woman with charm to spare. I could read a magazine or a book and sit at that counter for hours, if I didn't feel guilty about the people waiting for my spot. So, vibe, check. As for the dishes, the crab cakes and eggs is one of my favorite breakfast dishes of all time. More on that in a second.

The original Counter Cafe closed at the beginning of 2020, and while I was heartbroken to see it go, it had gotten way too big for that little space. Proof: the lines to get into the two new(ish) locations by campus and in East Austin usually have more people in them on the weekends than the capacity of the original restaurant. God bless work from home and weekday breakfasts.

In our piece, I detailed a bit of the restaurant's history and what I love about the place. You can read that below, and subscribers can read the full piece listing our Top 20 breakfasts in town and 20 other great choices here. And, if you don't subscribe digitally, you can for less than a cup of coffee.

Counter Cafe

Things you don’t expect to find at a diner: crab cakes, full of rich, dark-meat flavor, served with curried peanut sauce and the zippy morning sunshine of lemon aioli. That’s Counter Cafe for you.

They don’t do things like a stereotypical diner. Eggs Benedict become a Counter Benedict, ham replaced with the soft, salty pull of pastrami. The oozing poached egg, crumbly biscuit (no English muffin here) and meat make a harmonious collection of contrasting textures.

Matt Jacobs, a cook in the early years of the cafe that originally opened on Lamar Boulevard in 2006, created those trademark dishes that remain on the menu today. And if you ate them in the shoebox space in those early days, you were probably close enough to reach across the counter and tie Jacobs' apron for him.

Corpus Christi native Debbie Davis opened what has become a modern Austin institution just a cantaloupe's roll away from Whole Foods, where she was the 23rd employee hired in 1983.

“We were a bunch of hippies trying to figure it out. It was the best Business 101 I could have ever done,” Davis told the American-Statesman recently.

With the spunky gumption required of a serial entrepreneur (she founded and sold Westbank Flower Market on Bee Caves Road and previously co-owned the Navajo Grill in Fredericksburg) and the sense of humor needed to survive in the hospitality business, the frosty-haired Texan comes across as the spiritual sister of Ann Richards and Dolly Parton, a duo whose candid photo hangs in the Counter Cafe on 29th and Guadalupe streets.

The University of Texas campus-area location opened on New Year’s Eve 2019, and though it lacks the intimacy of the thimble-sized original diner that closed in 2020, it still hums with the same warmth and energy, in part thanks to employees like Tammy Harris, who has been at Counter Cafe since it opened.

Harris served Davis years ago in Memphis and told the restaurant owner she was interested in moving to Austin. Davis told her to live in 78704 and look her up when she got to town. Six months later, Davis got a phone call: “This is Tammy from Memphis. I did everything you told me,” the voice said. Harris is still warming up coffee at the restaurant Davis now owns with her son, Nathen Perry (a fellow 20-plus-year veteran of Whole Foods who left the company when Amazon purchased the grocer).

Counter Cafe took over the space on 29th Street inhabited by longtime Austin stalwart Conan’s Pizza, and though it has been in business for only three years, it feels like a part of "Old Austin." Having regulars like Armadillo World Headquarters founder Eddie Wilson (he gifted Davis the Richards/Parton photo) and Longhorn legend Earl Campbell doesn’t hurt with said bona fides and bueno vibes.

The cafe, which also serves a mean burger and some great grilled quail as part of its lunch menu, has an East Sixth Street location, as well; different clientele, same crowds. And if crab cakes or pastrami aren’t your morning jam, you won’t be disappointed with the broad, fluffy hot cakes that can come dabbed with a generous dollop of housemade whipped cream for $1 extra.

(603 W. 29th St., 512-383-5451; 1914 E. Sixth St., 512-351-9961, countercafe.com)

What's opening this year?

The New Year has some very tasty developments in store. I rounded up 21 restaurants where you'll probably be eating in 2023. Some of the ones about which I'm most excited: po' boys and gumbo from Aaron Franklin at Uptown Sports Club; Israeli-inspired concept, Ezov, from the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group; Murray's, a classic tavern (think a "dirtied up Bartlett's") from partners in Nickel City and Juniper; and a yet-to-be-named pizzeria from the owners of L'Oca d'Oro.

And we thank you for your support

If you wanna know what's happening in the Austin restaurant scene, at city hall, in the real estate market, around town, inside the Texas State Capitol and on the fields and courts of the Texas Longhorns, please subscribe to the Austin-American Statesman and Austin360. You can know everything that's going on in your community for less than it costs to take the MoPac Expressway during rush hour.

And, and, and ...

If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends and family. And if this was forwarded to you and you'd like to sign up to get it each week, you can do that here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 NIN

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store

Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Michelle's Patisserie moving headquarters to Liberty Hill after Food Network win

Michelle Doyon is having her cake and eating it, too, after winning $10,000 to move her dream forward of opening a bakery in Liberty Hill. Doyon, who owns Michelle’s Patisserie in Austin, recently competed on the Food Network show “The Big Bake Holiday,” where she and two teammates had to bake a five-foot-tall cake in five hours that was not only impressive in looks, but also in taste. Doyon and her team came out on top against two other teams on the show and won $10,000.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Meet Chupie the Chupacabra who 'doesn't give a meow'

Chupie the Chupacabra simply doesn't give a meow, but he does call Austin home. You can typically catch the viral sensation on TikTok or Instagram, but Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow got to meet the legend himself and learn all about him, his style, and his unique breed.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Frodo at Austin Animal Center

Sweet Frodo is on a quest to find the One Home to give him all the love and cuddles. Like his namesake, this three-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier has been on a long journey and was found wandering loose in September 2021. He is very loyal and a fantastic cuddler, and loves to learn, says Austin Animal Center. He is available for adoption at AAC's Levander Loop location.
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

HCM Surgery Center in Marble Falls closing in March

Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center in Marble Falls will close its doors on March 31. The center at 204 Gateway North is no longer matching the needs of residents, according to an evaluation by officials at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, which owns the clinic. The surgery center offers...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Dang! Tree Falls on Pink Croc-Wearing Fella’s Truck in Austin, Texas

"I don't have tree insurance, what am I gonna do?" Somebody, please remix this man's words with some auto-tune and make it a song. I'm definitely not making fun of this poor soul's misfortune. It would suck so bad to walk outside and see this. The only upside, and it's a big one, is that he wasn't in it at the time the tree fell. I feel for ya, brutha.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy