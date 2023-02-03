Let me tell you about my favorite breakfast spot in Austin

I'm not a huge breakfast guy. Maybe that undercuts some of the work my co-worker Eric Webb and I did this week in naming our favorite breakfasts in Austin. Don't let it. I'll explain.

I can make some pretty mean pancakes and waffles, and my wife cooks the best eggs in the world, somewhere between solid and liquid and cooked with love. They are a true sign of the small-town-diner DNA that resides in her tender heart and the only dish she regularly cooks for me.

So, I really have to be won over by a vibe or a dish to get me excited about breakfast. That, or be at a hotel. Because, who isn't a sucker for rolling out of bed and heading down the elevator for a great (or even decent) hotel breakfast? I'm eating a good one (almond flour pancakes, over-medium eggs and smoked bacon at the Loren) even as I type.

Back to what gets me up and out of the house for breakfast (besides work). I loved the original Counter Cafe on Lamar Boulevard. It was hot and intimate and delicious and run by a woman with charm to spare. I could read a magazine or a book and sit at that counter for hours, if I didn't feel guilty about the people waiting for my spot. So, vibe, check. As for the dishes, the crab cakes and eggs is one of my favorite breakfast dishes of all time. More on that in a second.

The original Counter Cafe closed at the beginning of 2020, and while I was heartbroken to see it go, it had gotten way too big for that little space. Proof: the lines to get into the two new(ish) locations by campus and in East Austin usually have more people in them on the weekends than the capacity of the original restaurant. God bless work from home and weekday breakfasts.

In our piece, I detailed a bit of the restaurant's history and what I love about the place. You can read that below, and subscribers can read the full piece listing our Top 20 breakfasts in town and 20 other great choices here. And, if you don't subscribe digitally, you can for less than a cup of coffee.

Counter Cafe

Things you don’t expect to find at a diner: crab cakes, full of rich, dark-meat flavor, served with curried peanut sauce and the zippy morning sunshine of lemon aioli. That’s Counter Cafe for you.

They don’t do things like a stereotypical diner. Eggs Benedict become a Counter Benedict, ham replaced with the soft, salty pull of pastrami. The oozing poached egg, crumbly biscuit (no English muffin here) and meat make a harmonious collection of contrasting textures.

Matt Jacobs, a cook in the early years of the cafe that originally opened on Lamar Boulevard in 2006, created those trademark dishes that remain on the menu today. And if you ate them in the shoebox space in those early days, you were probably close enough to reach across the counter and tie Jacobs' apron for him.

Corpus Christi native Debbie Davis opened what has become a modern Austin institution just a cantaloupe's roll away from Whole Foods, where she was the 23rd employee hired in 1983.

“We were a bunch of hippies trying to figure it out. It was the best Business 101 I could have ever done,” Davis told the American-Statesman recently.

With the spunky gumption required of a serial entrepreneur (she founded and sold Westbank Flower Market on Bee Caves Road and previously co-owned the Navajo Grill in Fredericksburg) and the sense of humor needed to survive in the hospitality business, the frosty-haired Texan comes across as the spiritual sister of Ann Richards and Dolly Parton, a duo whose candid photo hangs in the Counter Cafe on 29th and Guadalupe streets.

The University of Texas campus-area location opened on New Year’s Eve 2019, and though it lacks the intimacy of the thimble-sized original diner that closed in 2020, it still hums with the same warmth and energy, in part thanks to employees like Tammy Harris, who has been at Counter Cafe since it opened.

Harris served Davis years ago in Memphis and told the restaurant owner she was interested in moving to Austin. Davis told her to live in 78704 and look her up when she got to town. Six months later, Davis got a phone call: “This is Tammy from Memphis. I did everything you told me,” the voice said. Harris is still warming up coffee at the restaurant Davis now owns with her son, Nathen Perry (a fellow 20-plus-year veteran of Whole Foods who left the company when Amazon purchased the grocer).

Counter Cafe took over the space on 29th Street inhabited by longtime Austin stalwart Conan’s Pizza, and though it has been in business for only three years, it feels like a part of "Old Austin." Having regulars like Armadillo World Headquarters founder Eddie Wilson (he gifted Davis the Richards/Parton photo) and Longhorn legend Earl Campbell doesn’t hurt with said bona fides and bueno vibes.

The cafe, which also serves a mean burger and some great grilled quail as part of its lunch menu, has an East Sixth Street location, as well; different clientele, same crowds. And if crab cakes or pastrami aren’t your morning jam, you won’t be disappointed with the broad, fluffy hot cakes that can come dabbed with a generous dollop of housemade whipped cream for $1 extra.

(603 W. 29th St., 512-383-5451; 1914 E. Sixth St., 512-351-9961, countercafe.com)

What's opening this year?

The New Year has some very tasty developments in store. I rounded up 21 restaurants where you'll probably be eating in 2023. Some of the ones about which I'm most excited: po' boys and gumbo from Aaron Franklin at Uptown Sports Club; Israeli-inspired concept, Ezov, from the Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group; Murray's, a classic tavern (think a "dirtied up Bartlett's") from partners in Nickel City and Juniper; and a yet-to-be-named pizzeria from the owners of L'Oca d'Oro.

And we thank you for your support

If you wanna know what's happening in the Austin restaurant scene, at city hall, in the real estate market, around town, inside the Texas State Capitol and on the fields and courts of the Texas Longhorns, please subscribe to the Austin-American Statesman and Austin360. You can know everything that's going on in your community for less than it costs to take the MoPac Expressway during rush hour.

And, and, and ...

If you like this newsletter, please share it with friends and family. And if this was forwarded to you and you'd like to sign up to get it each week, you can do that here.