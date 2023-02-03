A Florida cop was headed home from work. Along came a ‘reckless driver,’ bodycam shows

Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who broke into gas station identified after he left behind his debit card: deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly broke into a Palm Coast gas station and stole items, was identified and later arrested after he left behind his debit card, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the business after its alarm went off early Sunday morning,...
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
Neighbors heard ‘noises’ coming from a tree in Florida. Then they saw it was alive
The ordeal lasted three days.
College Student In Florida Dies After Police Find Him Unresponsive
Police in Florida are investigating after a male college student was found unresponsive and later died. According to the DeLand Police Department, officers responded to Stetson University campus housing Saturday night to conduct an investigation. Investigators say around 7:50 p.m., a male student was found
Surfing accident kills firefighter known for his ‘selfless spirit,’ Florida officials say
The firefighter, who had an infant son, died in a hospital days after the accident, officials said.
News4Jax.com
1 dead in car crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man died in a crash in Clay County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the man was driving an SUV southbound on Doctors Lake Drive when he lost control of the vehicle. The car then drove off the...
cbs12.com
Dramatic Video: Florida man overdoses and crashes into car, deputies administer Narcan
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Body cam footage shows the moment deputies administered life-saving techniques to save a driver who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a reckless driver passed a deputy on his way home from work while driving on US 1. Then the car crashed into the back of another vehicle.
A Florida homeowner was arguing with a landscaper, police say. Then he got his gun
He told authorities that he was in “fear of his life.”
WESH
Police: Woman dies after being struck by car in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Volusia County on Friday killed one pedestrian, according to DeLand police. A woman was crossing the road when a car struck her near East Stetson Street around 7 p.m. Friday night. Police said the woman died after being taken to the hospital.
WESH
Volusia mobile home fire being investigated as arson
Police in Deland say a fire that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon was deliberately set. The fire department shared pictures from the scene on Carrol Avenue. No one was inside at the time and officials say the tenant was being evicted. According to the report, a neighbor's surveillance camera...
How do you hide a stolen pink semi-truck? Duo tried red spray paint, Florida cops say
They did it in a hotel parking lot, officials say.
villages-news.com
Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages
A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
fox35orlando.com
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. A Volusia County Sheriff...
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
Son stole dad’s Social Security benefits after he disappeared in Florida, feds say
The father has never been found since he went missing in 2014, officials say.
WESH
FHP: 3 ejected in deadly single-car crash on I-95 ramp in Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
78-Year-Old Pilot Injured After Homemade Airplane Crashes
A 78-year-old man was injured after the ultralight homemade airplane he was flying crashed last week.
News4Jax.com
Ponte Vedra Beach man who volunteered with Catholic charity accused of molesting 2 children
A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested and accused of molesting two girls in Volusia County several years ago, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Because of his...
fox35orlando.com
Surfer found unresponsive in water at New Smyrna Beach, Volusia Beach patrol says
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A surfer was found unresponsive Wednesday in the water at New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Patrol. A spokesperson said the 33-year-old surfer was found Wednesday late morning near his surfboard near the New Smyrna Beach jetty. He was pulled to shore where bystanders and beach patrol provided CPR, before transporting him to the hospital.
