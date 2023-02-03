Read full article on original website
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
School bus crash in Paramus caused by driver who drove through red light, police
PARAMUS, NJ – A 27-year-old male driver was charged with reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to stop for a red light on Monday after crashing into a Paramus school bus. The crash occurred at around 8:45 am when the unidentified driver of a 2019 Mercedes GLC failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Ridgewood and Highland Avenues. At the time, the bus was transporting students to the Parkway School on Ridgewood Avenue. Police said the driver of the Mercedes then struck the bus as it was turning from Highland Avenue on Ridgewood Avenue. Police said The post School bus crash in Paramus caused by driver who drove through red light, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-287 Central Jersey
There was a crash with injuries reported on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey.The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 on I-287 northbound north of Exit 2 (Route 27) in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.Two right lanes were closed, 511nj…
Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident
The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
Missing Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave in Kearny
KEARNY, NJ – Police searching for a missing Jersey City woman in Kearny located a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street on Tuesday. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jersey City police officers conducted a welfare check at the woman’s home on Van Horne Street on Tuesday. Police learned the woman could be in investigating the matter then escalated the case to the prosecutor’s office. Later, police found the woman, identified as Luz Hernandez, 33. Hernandez, a mother of three, worked as a kindergarten teacher at Beloved Charter School in Jersey City. She was The post Missing Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave in Kearny appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gas Station Shooting Victim Critical After South Jersey Robbery: Prosecutor
A 50-year-old shooting victim was listed in critical condition following an armed robbery at a gas station in South Jersey, authorities said. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating the shooting Monday evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier
A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police and first responders arrived on the scene at a structure fire on Wren Way early Tuesday morning. Police said occupants of the structure were safely evacuated and firefighters successfully battled the blaze. No injuries were reported. This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates. The Windmill club is a private community that boasts being one of Howell Township’s oldest private communities. The post Howell firefighters battle morning blaze at the Windmill Club appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arsonist responsible for fatal Burlington Township fire pleads guilty
BURLINGTON TWP, NJ – The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that 23-year-old Newlin Evans has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in an arson-related death case. On April 20, 2022, firefighters were called to a fire inside the Tara Hall Apartment Complex on Egbert Street. During the course of the firefighting operation, the body of 22-year-old Camryn Powell was found. Evans, who suffered burns, fled the scene and ultimately was transported to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment. During their investigation, detectives learned that Evans cut the screen of a ground floor apartment, broke the window and threw material soaked The post Arsonist responsible for fatal Burlington Township fire pleads guilty appeared first on Shore News Network.
Neighbor Indicted In Fatal Dispute Over Loose Dog In South Jersey: Prosecutor
A Gloucester County man has been indicted for allegedly shooting a neighbor dead during a dispute over a loose dog, authorities said.Zachary A. Lahneman, 27, of Turnersville, is accused of killing Victor Marrero, Jr., 39, in the Birches apartments' parking lot on Nov. 16, 2022, according to the Glo…
Mystery man seen running on video after murder of Monmouth County councilwoman
SAYREVILLE, NJ – It has been one week since Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot at least twelve times and killed inside a car outside her home, and police have not made an arrest. The only clue we have at this time is a newly released video published by News 12 NJ showing a man dressed in dark-colored clothing captured on a surveillance video camera running from the area of the shooting in its aftermath. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is not only remaining silent on the murder, but they are also now trying to deny the media access The post Mystery man seen running on video after murder of Monmouth County councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway
WOODBURY, NJ – Police in Woodbury are concerned about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing and is feared to be a runaway. She has not been seen by her family since Monday evening at around 5:45 pm. Now, the Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Aminah Amin, who was last seen leaving her residence on S Evergreen Avenue on Monday. Aminah is described as a light skin black female with a thin build, approximately 4’10 and 120lbs. She was last see wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants with The post Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
EHT teen reported missing in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen from Egg Harbor Township. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was last seen Sunday, his father told Atlantic City police. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-4, weighing 115 pounds. This is at least the third time Valentin has been...
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
Ocean County, NJ, Police Search For Dollar General Shoplifting Suspect
Police in one Ocean County municipality are asking for your help locating a suspect wanted for shoplifting from a Dollar General store. The incident happened just before 7:00 Monday night in Manchester Township. The suspect, pictured in this post, shoplifted numerous items from the store and then proceeded to leave...
12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Bronx boy who left school at Bronx Park Middle School Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since. His home on Muliner Avenue is just seven blocks from the school. NYPD detectives from the 49th Precinct reported Damare Chaplin-Rivers as missing early Wednesday morning. At around 3:30 pm, Damare was seen leaving school located at 2441 Wallace Avenue. “It has been confirmed that he did attend school but did not return home,” detectives said today. Damare is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run
NEW YORK – An 81-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after being struck by a car on Roosevelt Avenue in the Bronx. According to police, at around 2:20 pm, the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a driver of an Acura SUV. That driver fled the scene after the collision, but the vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The female victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition. The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at The post 81-year-old woman critical in Bronx hit and run appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired Jersey Shore cop stole $47,000 from New Jersey PBA funds
FORKED RIVER, NJ – A recently retired police officer who also served as treasurer of the New Jersey Policeman’s Benevolent Association – Ocean County Conference has been arrested and charged after taking approximately $47,000 from the fund for his own personal benefit. Jason Hildebrant, 44, of Forked River, a former Long Beach Township police officer, was charged by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office with theft by failure to make required disposition. He was issued a court summons and released. “The investigation revealed that Hildebrant – a recently retired Long Beach Township Police Officer – was acting in his capacity as The post Retired Jersey Shore cop stole $47,000 from New Jersey PBA funds appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
