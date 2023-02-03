Storm-damaged road in Smokies, plus nearby trails and campsites, will close for a month

Greenbrier Road at U.S. 31 and access into the Greenbrier area and all its trails and campsites in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be closed for more than a month beginning Feb. 13.

Park officials have announced the Greenbrier area will be closed Feb. 13-March 31 – depending on weather – to allow repairs to significant damage from rainfall and storms in July 2022.

All trails and campsites within the Greenbrier area will be closed to all motorists, cyclists, hikers and backcountry camping use.

Grapeyard Ridge Trail, Porters Creek Trail, Brushy Mountain Trail, Ramsey Cascades Trail and Old Settlers Trail will be closed.

Backcountry campsites 31, 32, and 33 will be closed.

Some areas will remain closed after March 31 for further repairs.

Ramsey Cascades and Porters Creek trails will remain closed until trails and footlog bridges damaged by flooding can be replaced.

The Messer Barn will remain closed until structural repairs of wind damage can be made to the roof.

Crews will be working Feb. 13-March 31 to replace culverts that washed out during significant rainfall last July, according to a release from the national park.

The road at the Greenbrier Ranger Station has been closed to vehicle traffic since last July 2022. Flooding and rockslides have made the road unstable and unsafe, washing out culverts at Porters Creek beyond the Ramsey Prong Road intersection, the release stated.

The Federal Highway Administration awarded a $410,000 contract to Bryant’s Land Development Industries from Burnsville, North Carolina, to complete the road repairs and culvert replacements.

Find updates on road closures and other road statuses on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage at nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm .

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter for Knox News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Storm-damaged road in Smokies, plus nearby trails and campsites, will close for a month