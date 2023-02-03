Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
NAACP hosts second meeting after Hillcrest Black history incident
The Tuscaloosa chapter of the NAACP met with students, parents and staff at Hillcrest High School Monday morning, seeking answers after students said they’d been told by administrators that their student-run Black History Month program couldn’t reference anything that happened before the 1970s. WVUA 23 first learned of...
wvua23.com
Capstone Agency gives back through CreateAthon
The University of Alabama’s student-run Capstone Agency spent 24 hours straight last week coming up with content for the benefit of local nonprofits. Students develop campaigns and deliverables for organizations, which this year included UA’s Alabama Reach and the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama. The annual...
wvua23.com
Tipping in Tuscaloosa: Is it getting out of hand?
We’ve all encountered tipping screens on turned-around iPads at a restaurant, cafe or other retail store these days. In fact, many places where you’ve never been asked to tip are now asking for $1, $2, 15% or even 30% right from a screen while an employee offers you a winning smile alongside a silent plea for a little extra cash.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa pays tornado recovery efforts forward with Selma donation drive
The city of Tuscaloosa knows what it’s like to suffer major damage, and it’s paying that knowledge forward by supporting Selma after a Jan. 12 tornado devastated the area. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue’s fire departments hosted collection drives for needed items through Feb. 3, and the response was more than the city could have hoped for.
wvua23.com
Northport buys land next to Kentuck Park, plans sports complex
Kentuck Park in Northport is a step closer to becoming an even bigger city draw, as the Northport City Council on Monday approved the purchase of 40-plus acres of undeveloped land next to the park. The unanimous vote has the city buying 40 acres located between Kentuck Park and Mills...
wvua23.com
Eastwood boys basketball teams recognized after winning season
The Eastwood Middle School boys basketball team was honored for being the 2023 City-County Champions at the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education meeting Tuesday. The seventh-grade boys team finished with an undefeated record and the eighth-grade boys finished 17-1 and earned their second consecutive championship. Former Eastwood boys basketball coach...
wvua23.com
It’s finally happening: McWrights Ferry Road extension begins this month
After years of planning and discussions, Tuscaloosa is expected to break ground this month on an expansion to McWrights Ferry Road. The 2-mile extension will connect New Watermelon Road to Rice Mine Road via a new bridge, cutting down on commute times for residents in the area and ensuring first responders have better access.
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Feb. 7, 2023
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the new defensive and offensive coordinator hires. Also, Nate Oats receives a contract extension through 2029. The men’s basketball team plays the Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum Wednesday. The Alabama women’s basketball team gets a much-needed SEC road victory. Also, Tide softball...
wvua23.com
Alabama set to rehire Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator
Alabama is set to hire a familiar face to fill its defensive coordinator vacancy. Kevin Steele is believed to returning as Alabama’s defensive coordinator. Steele was the defensive coordinator in 2007 for Nick Saban’s first season with the Tide. He later returned to the Capstone in 2013 and 2014 as the Director of Player Personnel and linebackers coach. Steele has been a journeyman all across football with his latest opportunity being the defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes.
wvua23.com
Investigation under way after early morning officer-involved shooting
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police officer was involved in a shooting early Wednesday. The incident began when a domestic violence suspect fled from police in a vehicle. After the suspect crashed their vehicle into a power pole near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway, officers approached the vehicle.
