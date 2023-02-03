Alabama is set to hire a familiar face to fill its defensive coordinator vacancy. Kevin Steele is believed to returning as Alabama’s defensive coordinator. Steele was the defensive coordinator in 2007 for Nick Saban’s first season with the Tide. He later returned to the Capstone in 2013 and 2014 as the Director of Player Personnel and linebackers coach. Steele has been a journeyman all across football with his latest opportunity being the defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO