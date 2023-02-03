ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Gulf High’s Kim Theurer is Pasco County’s Teacher of the Year

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpORs_0kbbrAdG00
Kim Theurer, center, talks with students during her second period U.S. government honors class Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Gulf High School in New Port Richey. Theurer was named Teacher of the Year the night before. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

NEW PORT RICHEY — Kim Theurer wore a gold plastic crown during her second period class Friday at Gulf High School.

Her students said their government, law and sociology teacher deserved it after being named Pasco County’s 2023-24 Teacher of the Year at a ceremony the night before.

“She’s not like a lot of other teachers,” junior Kaleb Newsom said. “I can’t think of a single day when I haven’t just wanted to sit down, take my ear buds off and pay attention.”

The teens said they appreciate that she makes her lessons relevant and understandable, and that she treats them as individuals.

“She keeps it real with everyone. She brings it down to our level. And she doesn’t make it like a job. She wants to be with us,” said Gianni Carbonia, a sophomore. Carbonia spoke with enthusiasm about Theurer’s lesson on nonviolent protests that has students create and participate in an actual school protest.

Last semester, it was to bring strawberry milk back to the cafeteria.

“Everyone loves strawberry milk,” Theurer said with a grin.

The 34-year teacher is so beloved that even students who haven’t taken her class say she’s their favorite.

Junior Avery Lanham said she talks to Theurer in the hallway during passing periods, and has found her comforting, supportive and understanding of students and their concerns.

“That’s what makes a teacher like family. I would consider her like a school mom. She’s there for everyone,” Lanham said, noting she plans to take Theurer’s class as a senior.

That almost didn’t happen. Theurer had planned to retire at the end of this year, but recently extended those plans by a year. She did it “to make them stop whining,” she joked, referring to the kids who begged her to stay.

Theurer, a 1978 Gulf High graduate, said she loves teaching high school, noting that she learns from the students every day. She credits three things for finding success — a sense of humor, the approach that every day is a new day, and respect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3t9i_0kbbrAdG00
Kim Theurer works with student Sydney Van Wagner, 17, during her second period U.S. government honors class Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at Gulf High School in New Port Richey. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

“I think I show them some respect with some humor,” she said. “In response, they return the favor.”

Principal Jeff Morgenstein said Theurer is an important school leader who is both serious about her instruction and full of good cheer and Gulf spirit. Jennifer Dixon-Fitzner, who teaches in the classroom next door and was Pasco’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, called Theurer an “inspirational colleague” who involves her students in insightful daily dialogue, bridging content areas to make meaningful lessons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0kbbrAdG00

“The way she genuinely cares for the kids, there is no word for it,” Dixon-Fitzner said.

Theurer said she appreciated the accolades. But she added that, after sitting on past committees to select county teachers of the year, “I know I am not that person.”

“I am not special at all,” Theurer said. “Every single person in this building, and all the thousands of teachers in this county, come to school every day and do amazing things that blow my mind. I just want to represent them the best I can.”

She said her gift, “if you want to call it that,” is her connection with the students. They’re becoming adults, she said, and her job as a government teacher is to help them get ready to be productive citizens.

“I am a very political person. But the kids don’t know that,” Theurer said. “I take a lot of pride in that. I try to be very fair and balanced, not biased. Because I am talking about politics and government with them.... They have to start thinking for themselves. Whatever their decision, that’s fine. They just have to back it up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRJxj_0kbbrAdG00
A collection of political bobbleheads are seen during Kim Theurer's second period U.S. government honors class Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Gulf High in New Port Richey. Theurer was named Teacher of the Year. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Theurer is not the first in her family to win Pasco’s Teacher of the Year award. Her sister, Kristi, received the honor for 1996-97 as an elementary teacher.

“I know my parents are smiling down on us and super proud,” Kristi Theurer said. “She wasn’t even going to go for it. I said, ‘Kim, you’re amazing. You love what you do.’ I really wanted her to go for it because in my heart I had a good feeling.”

Theurer is now a candidate for statewide recognition. Her students said she’s a shoo in.

“I don’t have any doubt about her being Florida’s teacher of the year,” said senior Briana Townsend.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

East Pasco’s future might include a public pool

As Pasco County considers tripling its impact fees on new construction to pay for parks in the coming months, there has been no shortage of ideas on what should be the top spending priorities. During a meeting earlier this month with county commissioners and leaders of East Pasco cities, talk...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Longtime Pasco principal announces superintendent bid

The race to replace retiring Pasco County school superintendent Kurt Browning grew more crowded on Tuesday as longtime principal Chris Dunning announced his bid for the post. Dunning, 50, is principal of Krinn Technical High School, which he helped open in 2018 to replace Ridgewood High School and also ran. He has been a Pasco teacher and administrator for 29 years.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

100 days and 265,000 rides: Pinellas County’s SunRunner makes its debut

ST. PETERSBURG — Three months after its much-anticipated launch, the turquoise bus rolled down First Avenue North, bustling with a slice of Pinellas County life. On stepped retirees, traveling to appointments with doctors and visits with friends. Then beachgoers, hoping to soak up the last of the day’s sunshine. And as the bus looped back toward downtown, soon joined a cluster of hotel staff, wearing name tags and expressions of exhaustion.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Schrader Elementary, Bayonet Point Middle and Fivay High schools

Update: Schrader Elementary, Bayonet Point Middle and Fivay High schools have resumed normal functions. Schrader Elementary, Bayonet Point Middle and Fivay High schools are currently on controlled campus out of an abundance of caution, due to a report of the sound of gunfire in the area nearby. PSO deputies are in the area investigating the report. To be clear, no shots were fired on any campus. The investigation is ongoing.
BAYONET POINT, FL
Lansing Daily

Dad Shoots His Young Kids in Head After Mom Kisses Them Goodnight: Cops

A father shot his young children in the head multiple times after their mother kissed them goodnight, according to Florida police. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a Tuesday news conference that the two children, a girl aged 5 and an 8-year-old boy were shot inside their Tampa home. Sheriff Chad Chronister told … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Is Tampa’s Italian Club looking for 1,200 missing bodies?

TAMPA ― Ground-penetrating radar is used for a variety of reasons, such as searching for underground utility lines and septic tanks. It is also used to locate graves, which is why a man rolling ground penetrating radar across a piece of East Tampa land caught the attention of a passing Tampa Bay Times reporter on Tuesday.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough sheriff’s cadet arrested on theft charge, deputies say

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he stole ATM money while working for a cash handling company. Darius Barnwell, 25, was just two days into his training at the Sheriff’s Office academy when detectives were notified about some possible illegal activity prior to him starting. From Oct. 6 to Feb.6, Barnwell was employed by Loomis, a cash handling business, and delivered money to ATM vendors. Detectives determined that Barnwell removed money from his deliveries nine different times.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy