Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Despite efforts, thousands of Austinites still left in the dark

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people are still in the dark Sunday in Austin. The city and Austin Energy leaders gave an update on how many are still without power, following the recent ice storm last week and if and when they can expect a timeline when all restorations will be completed.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local utilities continue to chip away at outages caused by 'ice hurricane'

The weather on Monday cooperated as the Austin area continued to rebound following last week's ice storm. Electric providers today reported more progress in restoring service to their customers, but some residents have other needs they need met before they will feel things are back to normal. Austin’s electric utility...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ordered to pay $90M to ABIA South Terminal operator in eminent domain dispute

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is ordered to pay $90 million to Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, after receiving a court-appointed special commissioner's property valuation determination for the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In mid-June, the Austin City Council gave the green light to start the eminent...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy hosting community events for those without power

Austin Energy is hosting events this week for community members without power to charge electronics and medical devices. The company's charging station will be located at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 2200 Justin Lane until 1 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, according to Travis County sheriff’s office records. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican, was booked into the Travis County jail at 2:12 a.m. Records show he is still in the Travis County sheriff’s custody. Schwertner’s office did...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

SWAT team responds to North Austin business

The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Woman hurt in NE Austin crash dies at hospital days later

Police say a woman hurt in a single-vehicle crash last month in Northeast Austin later died from her injures at a hospital. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 28, in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway, near the intersection with East Hwy 290. The Austin Police Department says 65-year-old Flores...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Monthly celebrates 13 of the city's eligible singles with a party for a cause!

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're unattached or just love a good party, Austin Monthly's latest event is here to celebrate some of the most eligible singles in the city, and it supports a great cause! Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern, and 2023 Austin Monthly Single, Kristy Owen, joined us to share more about this year's singles and the party to celebrate them all!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fugitive wanted for murder in New Orleans arrested in Austin

Authorities say a man wanted for a murder in New Orleans last year has been arrested in Austin. The U.S. Marshals Service says 20-year-old Anderson Dixon was wanted by New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 homicide. With information from Marshals in Louisiana, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Austin

Two animals killed, four people displaced in an apartment fire in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. Four people were displaced, and one cat and one dog were recovered dead after an apartment fire in Southwest Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin Fire Department says the scene has been reduced to one engine, crews will remain overnight to monitor for hot spots, one unit has heavy fire damage, and 3 other units have smoke and fire control damage.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Some Travis County property owners eligible for property tax relief following ice storm

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis county property owners who experienced damage in the ice storm may be eligible for some temporary relief to help lower their property taxes. The Travis Central Appraisal District says they are taking applications for a temporary disaster exemption, which comes after the governor declared the ice storm a disaster on February 4th.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

