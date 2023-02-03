Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Austin Council gets a progress report and an apology following icy week in the dark
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the Austin City Council got a progress report from the various city departments involved in the recovery efforts. They also heard from their city manager about shortcomings in the city's emergency response. City Manager Spencer Cronk opened the meeting with a statement. He said in...
CBS Austin
Ice storm aftermath: City of Austin says progress is being made but more work lies ahead
AUSTIN, Texas — All hands are on deck working to help the City of Austin and Travis County bounce back from this year’s devastating winter storm. On Tuesday, multiple city departments held a press conference to update the public on where power restoration and cleanup efforts stand. All...
CBS Austin
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologizes for City's handling of ice storm response
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized Tuesday morning to the City Council and the people of Austin over the City's response to last week's ice storm and power outages. The apology was made during a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting. "I offer my heartfelt apologies for...
CBS Austin
Despite efforts, thousands of Austinites still left in the dark
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people are still in the dark Sunday in Austin. The city and Austin Energy leaders gave an update on how many are still without power, following the recent ice storm last week and if and when they can expect a timeline when all restorations will be completed.
CBS Austin
Local utilities continue to chip away at outages caused by 'ice hurricane'
The weather on Monday cooperated as the Austin area continued to rebound following last week's ice storm. Electric providers today reported more progress in restoring service to their customers, but some residents have other needs they need met before they will feel things are back to normal. Austin’s electric utility...
CBS Austin
Austin ordered to pay $90M to ABIA South Terminal operator in eminent domain dispute
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is ordered to pay $90 million to Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, after receiving a court-appointed special commissioner's property valuation determination for the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In mid-June, the Austin City Council gave the green light to start the eminent...
CBS Austin
Austin Energy hosting community events for those without power
Austin Energy is hosting events this week for community members without power to charge electronics and medical devices. The company's charging station will be located at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 2200 Justin Lane until 1 p.m. Sunday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Thousands still without power, Austin officials provide update...
CBS Austin
Cronk 'laser-focused' on storm recovery as city leaders to investigate his leadership
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk said he's preparing to meet with city leaders this week on the news that the city council would take up an emergency measure on Thursday to "evaluate" Cronk's employment with the city. Less than an hour after Mayor Kirk Watson made that announcement on social...
CBS Austin
Non-profit "Just" invests in ambitious black and brown Texas female entrepreneurs
Calling all black and brown women who are entrepreneurs or anyone who plans on becoming one soon, did you know there is a non-profit with tools to help you achieve your dreams of ownership? Shandricka Davis and Rashidah Alshams join us to share more about the non-profit, Just, and its mission to close the racial wealth gap.
CBS Austin
Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distributions Monday following ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas Food Bank will be holding a food distribution event in East Austin on Monday for Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of power outages following the recent ice storm. "The Central Texas Food Bank is concerned about how the recent...
CBS Austin
Williamson County leaders extend winter storm disaster declaration, reduce fee at landfill
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to extend the winter storm disaster declaration for 30 days which will now expire on March 9. In order to receive a federal disaster declaration, Williamson County's damage needed to meet or exceed $2,704,035.48. The disaster declaration...
CBS Austin
State Sen. Charles Schwertner arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
State Sen. Charles Schwertner was arrested early Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, according to Travis County sheriff’s office records. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican, was booked into the Travis County jail at 2:12 a.m. Records show he is still in the Travis County sheriff’s custody. Schwertner’s office did...
CBS Austin
SWAT team responds to North Austin business
The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a North Austin business Sunday night after an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside. Police say they responded to a 911 call around midnight that stated a man showed a gun during a disturbance with the 911 caller in the 9600 block of I-35 near Rundberg Lane.
CBS Austin
APD: Woman hurt in NE Austin crash dies at hospital days later
Police say a woman hurt in a single-vehicle crash last month in Northeast Austin later died from her injures at a hospital. The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 28, in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway, near the intersection with East Hwy 290. The Austin Police Department says 65-year-old Flores...
CBS Austin
Austin Monthly celebrates 13 of the city's eligible singles with a party for a cause!
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're unattached or just love a good party, Austin Monthly's latest event is here to celebrate some of the most eligible singles in the city, and it supports a great cause! Executive Editor of Austin Monthly, Madeline Hollern, and 2023 Austin Monthly Single, Kristy Owen, joined us to share more about this year's singles and the party to celebrate them all!
CBS Austin
AirTags may bring peace of mind while traveling, but experts warn of security concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — Technology has made it easier to know where all of your things are at once, but does the convenience come at a cost?. Apple’s product, AirTag, is one of many devices used to track belongings. The round device has become a travel companion when hitting the skies.
CBS Austin
Fugitive wanted for murder in New Orleans arrested in Austin
Authorities say a man wanted for a murder in New Orleans last year has been arrested in Austin. The U.S. Marshals Service says 20-year-old Anderson Dixon was wanted by New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 homicide. With information from Marshals in Louisiana, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
CBS Austin
Two animals killed, four people displaced in an apartment fire in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. Four people were displaced, and one cat and one dog were recovered dead after an apartment fire in Southwest Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin Fire Department says the scene has been reduced to one engine, crews will remain overnight to monitor for hot spots, one unit has heavy fire damage, and 3 other units have smoke and fire control damage.
CBS Austin
Austin police search for missing man last seen on Rainey Street early Sunday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old man who went missing over the weekend. Police say Jason John was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday, February 5 on Rainey Street walking towards the Lady Bird Lake Trail. He is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs...
CBS Austin
Some Travis County property owners eligible for property tax relief following ice storm
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis county property owners who experienced damage in the ice storm may be eligible for some temporary relief to help lower their property taxes. The Travis Central Appraisal District says they are taking applications for a temporary disaster exemption, which comes after the governor declared the ice storm a disaster on February 4th.
