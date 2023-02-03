Read full article on original website
Related
ADOC: Inmates released to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect today, January 31, 2023, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP). This action is required by retroactivity provisions contained in Act 2021-549 that made previously excluded inmates eligible for release to mandatory supervision. However, the ADOC has not released any inmate without compliance of the victim notice requirement of Act 2021-549. Approximately 80 inmates have been fitted with ankle monitors and released so far. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible inmates as the required notifications are made by the ADOC. Each released inmate has been processed by ABPP and fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. This automated release mechanism only applies to those inmates with offenses committed on or after Jan. 30, 2016. Individuals convicted of a sex offense involving a child are excluded as are offenders serving life sentences. Release of eligible inmates is based upon the length of sentence. Questions about ADOC’s role in this process may be directed to kelly.betts@doc.alabama.gov. Read more at www.cullmantribune.com/2023/02/04/early-release-law-goes-into-effect-1-inmate-freed-from-cullman-county-detention-center.
Inmate repeatedly jabbed with needle in botched execution did not suffer, Alabama AG contends
Arguing against a lawsuit, Alabama’s attorney general contended that an inmate did not suffer unconstitutionally during a lethal injection that was called off last year when the execution team couldn’t establish an intravenous line despite repeated attempts. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office asked a judge to dismiss...
Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama. Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer. However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit […]
alreporter.com
At least 11 confirmed dead in Alabama prisons in January
The seal of the Alabama Department of Corrections. Yet another incarcerated individual has been confirmed dead in an Alabama Department of Corrections facility, with now 11 deaths in state custody for January. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Friday that Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old incarcerated man...
Religious leaders ask Gov. Kay Ivey for independent review of how Alabama carries out death penalty
Faith leaders gathered at the Alabama Capitol this morning to deliver a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey asking for an independent review of Alabama’s execution procedures. More than 170 leaders from more than a dozen religious denominations signed the letter, which four representatives carried to the governor’s office.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunmen ‘took the life of a completely innocent’ Mobile resident, prosecutors argue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Myles Amari Caples wanted to “show the streets who was boss” and fired multiple times at a Chevrolet Caprice as he and a co-defendant sped by on Raven Drive, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. During the gunfire, Justin Mooney suffered a fatal gunshot to...
WSFA
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury finds Mobile man not guilty of capital murder in Birdville drive-by shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday delivered an across-the-board win to a man accused of a fatal drive-by shooting, finding him not guilty of capital murder and several related charges. Myles Amari Caples, 22, was the second man to go on trial for the death of Justin Mooney...
Governor Ivey Announces Start of Sheriffs’ Grants for All 67 Counties
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey announced today, Monday 2/6/23, the start of the Sheriffs’ Grants for all of Alabama’s 67 counties. The sheriffs’ departments in each of the state’s 67 counties will be receiving funds quarterly beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The amount of funds each county receives is based on monies that county’s sheriff’s department collected on pistol permit fees in 2022.
wdhn.com
Mother who lost son in deadly Semmes shooting speaks out, wants to raise awareness on gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and loved ones gathered in front of the Plateau Community Center in Mobile to mourn the loss of ZyCorreyan Brown-Harris, 20 who was shot and killed inside the K&J Beauty Supply store in Semmes. His mother, Porshina Harris believes there are more people responsible for her son’s death, and she wants everyone involved to be held accountable.
wbrc.com
Sunday hours to end for Alabama’s FEMA recovery centers
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will close all its FEMA/State/Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery Centers in Alabama on Sundays, though services will still be available on all other days of the week. The recovery centers will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Central...
apr.org
Lost and Found Facebook page to help Selma tornado victims find missing items
A Facebook group is helping reconnect storm victims with lost belongings after last month’s deadly tornadoes in Alabama. It’s called the “Missing Items, Documents, Photos from Alabama Tornados.” The group is open to anyone who has found an item. Or anyone looking for possessions after the recent storms across the state. Group creator Lori Rikard encourages those living or hunting in the surrounding areas to be on the lookout for lost items.
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened on Warsaw Avenue. According to officials, a man was shot on the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue, near N Beltline Highway. The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Officials said no […]
New law prohibits smoking in cars with children in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Alabama legislature strongly opposes smoking in vehicles with children present. Smoking or vaping in a motor vehicle with a child in it is currently not prohibited by law. However, a new bill aims to change that by making it illegal to smoke or vape in a car with a child under the age of 14 present. This bill will also punish infractions.
WPMI
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Mobile County eligible for FEMA assistance
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — On Jan. 12, 2023, severe storms caused extreme damage to homes in the Mount Vernon community. Because of this, people in Mobile County are now eligible for FEMA assistance. Households and individuals in the county can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which could include basic home repairs and temporary housing […]
WSFA
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
Comments / 5