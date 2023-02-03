Read full article on original website
Related
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Want to Be Your Own Boss? Another Amarillo Business For Sale
Everyone is looking for that perfect gig. That job that doesn't really feel like a job. Maybe you are looking for a new career. Heck, being your own boss may be the way to go. Yes, there are other headaches that go with it but they are your headaches. You...
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?
Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
Free Stuff & Last Minute Shopping On Valentine’s Day? Here You Go.
Valentine's Day is easily one of the most polarizing holidays around, if you even consider it a holiday. It's a day when we're told we shower our loved ones with gifts, adoration, and love in any way you can possibly think of. It can also be a day when your whole world comes crashing down as your significant other waited until this day to tell you things are over between the two of you.
Amarillo Home Catches Fire for Third Time in a Month
Our first responders do not get enough credit. Each and every day they put their lives on the line to keep the citizens of Amarillo safe, even if that means putting themselves in harm's way. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home at 401 S. Rusk on...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
[Audio] Michael Freeman Is A Free Man; Speaks On Dismissed Charge
I recently wrote about the update regarding the case against Michael Freeman. He was the person behind the infamous, and outright famous, parody Borger PD Facebook page. The charge against him was dismissed. We recently got a chance to speak with him, and finally hear him tell his own story.
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
Third Person Officially Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Amarillo
It's bound to be one of the most hotly contested elections we've seen in quite some time here in Amarillo, the race for Mayor. With our current Mayor, Ginger Nelson, announcing that she wouldn't seek re-election, it opens the door for a new voice and leader for our city. The question is, who is going to step up?
Woman Arrested After Assaulting Brother With Broom In Borger
Okay so if you've had siblings around you, it's almost guaranteed that you've had a disagreement with them that has turned physical at some point. Of course, that was when we were toddlers and not full-grown adults. As we grow older into our teenage and adult years, hopefully, we have...
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.
Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Get Ready For More Pain In The Asphalt; Change To Western Street.
You ever watch that show Lamb Chop's Play-A-Long? Remember how they'd end out each show? They sang, "The Song That Doesn't End." Remember? The news I'm about to share with you is going to feel a little bit like that. Get ready for lane changes on Western Street as we...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0