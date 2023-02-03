Read full article on original website
How to Get Honey Bee Mercy and Beekeeper Sigma in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, bringing with it a huge list of changes. Yesterday, Blizzard dropped the Season 3 roadmap, detailing some of the upcoming limited-time events, confirming leaks and revealing some intriguing additions to the game. Season 3 is also bringing a pair of bee-utiful skins for Sigma and the newly-nerfed Mercy. Here's how you can earn them.
How to Get Amaterasu Kiriko in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2's Season 3 begins today, and to cap it off Blizzard is releasing a brand new Mythic Kiriko skin. Here's how you can unlock this customizable skin. Starting Feb. 7, players will be able to play on the new Control map, Antarctic Peninsula. Also upcoming this month are the LoverWatch dating sim event and the Cupid Hanzo Valentine's Day event. In March players will experience Overwatch's first-ever anime collaboration, with superhero anime One Punch Man.
Overwatch 2 Antarctic Peninsula Detailed
Overwatch 2 is heading far, far south for Season 3. Blizzard recently announced that a new map will be coming to Overwatch 2 next season: The Antarctic Peninsula. Here's what you need to know about this chilly new addition to the game. On Feb. 3, Blizzard tweeted to show off...
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
How to Watch Overwatch 2 Season 3 Trailer and Reveal
Blizzard are gearing up to reveal the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. Here's how to watch along.
Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi Limited Time Event Announced
Pachimari takes center stage in Overwatch 2 as players have the opportunity to get a Roadhog skin (among other cosmetics) dedicated to the fan-favorite character in the new limited-time event, ParchiMarchi, announced today. Blizzard revealed that there will be a new themed Kill Confirmed game mode in Overwatch 2 dedicated...
Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Collaboration Announced
Overwatch 2's first anime collaboration has been revealed today to be in the form of 'One-Punch Man' cosmetics, and they will be releasing on Mar. 7, Blizzard revealed today. Doomfist has been the first one announced to be receiving a skin from this collaboration, with more cosmetics going to be revealed as time goes on before the collaboration officially drops. Doomfist's skin will be based on Saitama, the main character, One-Punch Man himself.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Load: How to, Times
Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on Feb. 10, 2023, but exactly what time will you be able to pre-load the game ready to play?
How to Link Harry Potter Fan Account to Hogwarts Legacy
Looking to get the most out of Hogwarts Legacy? Here's how to link your Harry Potter Fan Account to the game.
Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive Content Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy is set for its global release on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC players. But PlayStation players will get some exclusive content. Here's what you need to know.
Apex Legends is Not Shutting Down in 2023
With the shock announcement that Respawn would be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile, many fans called into question the future of Apex Legends. On Jan. 31, Respawn announced via Twitter that they would be sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile. The game's service will cease on May 1, 2023, less than a year after it launched. In a statement, the studio said, "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence,"
How to Learn Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy offers players the chance to learn a wide variety of spells, including the deadly Avada Kedavra. Here's how to learn it.
Valorant Patch 6.02 Stinger Changes Detailed
The Stinger will have more damage fall-off and cost more to buy. It has been increased by 150 credits, and it will deal less damage from longer range.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Preview: Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends patch updates are long anticipated because they help balance the game and try to shift the meta relatively frequently. Patches are usually released every two weeks, but a cyber attack against Riot Games changed that timeline for the past few weeks. Most of the updates have gotten back on schedule now, but some of the updates for Patch 13.2 have been pushed back to be released with Patch 13.3.
Will Fade be in Apex Legends Main Game?
Following the announcement that Respawn are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Fade. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
How to Learn Wingardium Leviosa in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy features a number of iconic and useful spells for players to master, including Wingardium Leviosa. Here's what you need to know.
Pokémon GO Cliff February 2023: How to Beat
Cliff, a Team Rocket GO Leader, has brought new Pokémon for his fight in February, here are some good Pokémon to face him.
Caldera & Rebirth Island Features Returning in Warzone 2, According to Leaks
Recent Warzone 2 leaks have claimed that a certain Warzone Pacific feature will be making its return in the near future. Though the original Warzone might be done and dusted, players can still hop into Warzone Caldera should they feel the need to revisit certain features. But the game is pretty different from what players will remember, with only Solo and Quad playlists available. Raven Software is focusing solely on Warzone 2, so content updates are a thing of the past.
When Can I Pre-Load Warzone 2 Season 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 drops next week, and fans want to know when they can pre-load the new update. Season 2 is bringing some much-needed changes to the Battle Royale. Many elements of the original Warzone will make their debut on Al Mazrah, such as the 1v1 Gulag, static Buy Stations, and customizable Perks. The season will also feature the return of Resurgence mode, along with a new map, Ashika Island.
How to Unlock Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite
Fortnite's collaboration with The Witcher has finally rolled out, adding in Geralt of Rivia as an available skin. Here's how to unlock him. From Fortnite Chapter 4's reveal, Epic Games has been teasing the arrival of Geralt of Rivia as part of the season's Battle Pass. But, as of Feb. 7, The Witcher collaboration is in full swing, with a variety of special quests added for players to complete.
