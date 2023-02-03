COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne Emerson, Charlie Condon, and Drew Tripp discuss a significant day of developments in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh. Judge Clifton Newman has ruled State prosecutors are allowed to bring details of Murdaugh's other crimes and financial calamity into evidence. Has the state made tougher its job of trying to prove its jaw-dropping theory of motive, or has it unlocked the secret to securing a conviction? Plus, a longtime caretaker for Murdaugh's elderly mother shares details of interactions with Murdaugh the night of the murders and in the days after that are sure to cast further suspicion on Murdaugh as the culprit.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO