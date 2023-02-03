ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County has led to delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 135.8 mile marker and has closed the south right lane. At this time, traffic...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash along 460 cleared

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash has closed the 460E left lane and shoulder, and the 460W left lane and shoulder Monday afternoon. The crash was near Thaxton School Rd; Rt. 831E/W. Delays should be expected.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser

An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Cardinal Academy sees largest law enforcement class ever

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Seats are full in classrooms at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy. The academy has 56 recruits, their largest class ever. It’s about 25% bigger than their last biggest class. Gary Moore, the executive director, says while departments across the nation have seen recruit shortages...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police. About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Stabbing in Roanoke, one man hospitalized another injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department is reporting a stabbing that occurred on Feb. 4 in Roanoke. Around 9:30 pm on Saturday, reports were received of an assault that took place on the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW. On the scene, officers found two men who appeared to have been involved in a physical dispute.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County School Board member arrested for assault

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A member of the Bedford County School Board was arrested Monday and charged with simple assault and assault and battery. Matthew Holbrook, 40, represents District 2 on the board. Holbrook was released on $3500 unsecured bond the same day he was arrested. No information has...
WSET

Most Wanted: Nelson Co. deputies looking for Afton man

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a wanted Afton man. The Sheriff's Office said they are looking for John Wesley Mitchell in their Most Wanted Monday post. Mitchell has been wanted since August 2022 for the following...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 man hospitalized in multi-vehicle accident on Route 460

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Route 460 West Saturday evening. The crash occurred near University Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. One male victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the other driver is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries

Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Fair View Group to hand over historic Roanoke cemeteries. Two historic cemeteries in Roanoke are changing hands, but just whose hands they'll fall into is still to be determined. Furry...
ROANOKE, VA

