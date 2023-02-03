Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
News-Herald.com
Beyoncé breaks Grammys record, is now most-decorated artist
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne: With her fourth win Sunday night, she has become the most decorated artist in the show’s history surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti. “I’m trying not to be too...
News-Herald.com
Cleveland-bound comic Ian Bagg is a nonstop observational machine
There’s observational comedy, and then there’s Ian Bagg. The international headliner — and observant savant — uses a fast-paced, off-the-cuff, quick-witted and animated style for a one-of-a-kind show where the audience becomes the material as part of an ever-changing set. “I basically write a show while...
