Horry County, SC

abcnews4.com

Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

$50k Powerball ticket won in Murrells Inlet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Three Powerball tickets were won in South Carolina, including one in Murrells Inlet. All came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million which was won in Washington state. A ticket sold in Fountain Inn won $100,000 at the Exxon SC...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
abcnews4.com

Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

