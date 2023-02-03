Read full article on original website
Man arrested after shooting out of vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested after shooting out of a vehicle in Georgetown Tuesday, according to the Georgetown Police Dept. Jakiel Treyvon Cattime, 19, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city. The shooting incident happened in the...
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
Deputies search for gunmen after armed robbery at Georgetown Co. store
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 9006 Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a...
Deputy who spent 25 years with GCSO passed away Sunday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Michael Schwartz, who spent 25 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday, Feb. 5. Schwartz retired as Chief Deputy and director of the Georgetown County Detention Center on Oct. 13, 2017. His career began as a deputy sheriff at GCSO on July 29, 1992. He was promoted to Master Deputy and Lieutenant on Jan. 7, 1994; Assistant Sheriff on July 13, 1997, and Chief Deputy at the Detention Center on Jan. 1, 1997.
Train collides into utility trailer in Williamsburg County; no injuries reported
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, Williamsburg County Fire Department crews responded to the scene of a train versus utility trailer accident. Crews say there were no injuries, but both tracks are closed. Eastland Avenue and County Camp Road crossings are closed until the trailer can be moved...
Nonprofit organization joins search for NMB missing duck hunter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A nonprofit organization has joined the search for a missing North Myrtle Beach duck hunter. The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said Wings of Hope from Medford, Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization that specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue. The...
$50k Powerball ticket won in Murrells Inlet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Three Powerball tickets were won in South Carolina, including one in Murrells Inlet. All came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million which was won in Washington state. A ticket sold in Fountain Inn won $100,000 at the Exxon SC...
Goats on 'Goat Island' will not return to Murrells Inlet this year
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The beloved goats on Goat Island in Murrells Inlet will not be returning for the 2023 season. Al Hitchcock, the owner of Drunken Jack's Restaurant and Lounge, said on Facebook that "relocating the goats on and off the island is stressful for them." He...
Coast Guard joins suspected Chinese spy balloon recovery, establishes security zone
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard will be joining the recovery efforts for the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military on Feb. 4. The Chinese balloon, which was seen drifting over the continental U.S., was downed over the ocean by...
Official photos released of Chinese balloon being recovered off Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Official photos have been released of the Chinese surveillance balloon being recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach. The U.S. Navy said sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 "is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for freedom of movement; builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the homeland."
Chinese balloon debris recovered off Carolina coast, official confirms
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Pieces of the Chinese balloon have been recovered as clean-up efforts continue off the Carolina coast Monday, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC news. A senior defense and senior military official said ships were out after the balloon was shot down over the ocean...
Retired military expert shares thoughts on Chinese balloon operation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The F-22 that shot down the Chinese balloon was the first time in U.S. history the Airforce took down an enemy intelligence platform in our own country. But there are still many questions that remain about our national security and intelligence. Retired Airforce pilot...
