5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
theuconnblog.com
UConn baseball preview 2023: Pitching Staff
UConn baseball starts its season in under two weeks, and while many fan-favorite players return, the Huskies have reloaded with plenty of new faces and are ready to again compete at the top of the Big East. With the departures on its pitching staff, including all three of its weekend...
theuconnblog.com
Chasing Perfection: Do moral victories exist for UConn?
UConn women’s basketball played a closer-than-expected game against South Carolina and largely held its own. However, the Huskies lost, so does anything else really matter? We discuss that and more on this week’s episode. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Substack. Last episode | Episode archive.
theuconnblog.com
Takeaways: No. 21 UConn wins at all levels against No. 10 Marquette
No. 21 UConn men’s basketball had one of its most complete wins of the season, dismantling the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles in front of a rowdy XL Center crowd, 87-72. This was a game UConn led end to end and it never felt in doubt after the Huskies went up 10 within the first five minutes. The victory certainly proved that UConn can still play with some of the best in the country.
theuconnblog.com
UConn men’s basketball up to No. 21 in AP Poll; Karaban named Freshman of the Week
UConn men’s basketball is moving up the AP Top 25 after a chaotic week in the world of college basketball and two road wins by the Huskies. After 15 of 25 teams in last week’s AP Poll suffered at least one loss, UConn’s 2-0 week — capped by wins over DePaul and Georgetown — was enough to move the Huskies up from No. 24 to No. 21.
UC Daily Campus
Breaking News: President Maric claims UConn may receive an estimated $160 million budget cut for next fiscal year in Lamont’s new budget proposal
Governor Ned Lamont is expected to include a budget cut estimated to be $160 million to the University of Connecticut’s FY24 funding and an estimated $200 million cut to UConn’s FY25 funding in his annual state budget proposal to be announced Wednesday at noon, according to UConn President Radenka Maric.
OnlyInYourState
The Best BBQ In New England Can Be Found At This Unassuming BBQ Pit In Connecticut
There a number of foods that Connecticut is known for, chief among them seafood specialties like warm lobster rolls (yum) or local favorites like steamed cheeseburgers or New Haven-style apizza. Barbecue isn’t typically top of the list. It’s not that you can’t find barbecue restaurants in Connecticut, it’s just that the dish is much more popular in the southern United States and we’re most definitely not part of the nation’s famed “barbecue belt.” However, that doesn’t mean you can’t get great BBQ in Connecticut that’s just as good as what you’d have in Texas or the Carolinas! One of our favorite places to pick up delicious smoked meats is Taino Smokehouse.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT
Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
Bear hunt proposed again in Connecticut. Will it pass this time?
(WTNH) – Connecticut is seeing a spike in bear sightings and it could be dangerous to both the animal population and people. Now, several lawmakers are pushing for a bear hunting season. Connecticut has seen an increase in bear sightings over the last decade, and last year alone, there were nearly 11,000 reported sightings. Tammy […]
mainepublic.org
With more patients traveling to New England for abortions, Connecticut looks to expand access
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many New England states looked to protect and expand abortion access. Connecticut took an early lead, opening an information hotline, enacting legislation that provides legal protections, and increasing the number of abortion providers. Dr. Nancy Stanwood, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Petition to fund bear sanctuary in CT circulating online
Following a record-breaking year of home invasions by bears, with 2022 seeing more than double the average number of break-ins recorded in recent years, state lawmakers are once again considering the idea of bear hunting to quell populations. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-Woodbury) introduced a bill proposing a bear hunting season in the northwestern part of […] The post Petition to fund bear sanctuary in CT circulating online appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Use of 'Latinx' under siege by Connecticut Puerto Rican lawmakers
HARTFORD, Conn. — On her first day in office as Governor of the State of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders banned the use of Latinx. Now, a group of Connecticut House members is seeking to ban the use of Latinx in official state communication. The proposal will be taken up by a legislative committee this session.
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission
Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.
OnlyInYourState
The Tiny Pasta Fresca And Piadina In Connecticut Serves Grinders To Die For
We’ve got a few huge restaurants in Connecticut, like the massive Parkville Market Food Hall with 21 vendors. But an eatery doesn’t have to be large in size to be big on flavor. One of our favorite little restaurants in the Nutmeg State is the tiny little Pasta Fresca and Piadina. This little mom-and-pop shop is small, but has massive sandwiches and tons of delicious dishes. It’s a great little deli in Mystic that’s often overlooked in favor of flashier restaurants, but it’s a tasty spot you don’t want to miss.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Welcome home: Ceremony for Conn. National Guard deployed to Horn of Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A special welcome home ceremony commenced on Saturday for Connecticut Air National Guardsmen deployed to the Horn of Africa. More than 150 men and women were recognized for their service. The ceremony happened inside the main hangar at the base. The airmen and women were honored in front of […]
darientimes.com
CT has $1.4B in unclaimed money. Some of it might be yours.
Connecticut returned $70.7 million in unclaimed property to state residents over the past year, but the often-overlooked program continued to accumulate many millions of dollars more in additional uncashed checks, forgotten savings accounts, unclaimed insurance policies and misplaced refunds. The Connecticut Treasurer’s Office, which oversees the unclaimed property fund, announced...
NBC Connecticut
CT Lawmakers Weigh In On ‘Power Line Down' Responses
How soon should a power company respond to a critical “power lines down” incident?. It’s a question NBC Connecticut Investigates asked lawmakers after our piece on what’s known as a “Priority One” call. Leading legislators on the state’s energy and technology committee had differing...
