Austin, TX

WFAA

Rain causes high water on North Texas roads, officials say

DALLAS — If you're hitting the roads Wednesday, take caution. High water areas were being reported on several roads in North Texas, as morning rain showers moved through the region. Water could be seen over the roadway at Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, a common area of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Austin Energy expects to restore power next Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — About 1,000 workers from Austin Energy and other utilities are working around-the-clock to restore power to thousands of customers after announcing full restoration will not occur until Feb. 12. Austin Energy will assess the goal of full restoration by Sunday and provide another update midweek. City...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Duran Duran is coming to Dallas! Here's how you can get tickets.

DALLAS — Duran Duran is coming to North Texas for a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, the band announced Wednesday. The Grammy Award-winning English band said they will play a show for its "The Future Past" tour at American Airlines Center on Saturday, June 10. Bastille and...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Master plan includes details, renderings of new Dallas convention center

DALLAS — The master plan for the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas has been released, showing the next steps in its construction, along with the timeline, cost and other details. Transportation and Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee members received a presentation on the new plan during...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Is 2023 the year Texas will legalize gambling, sports betting? Maybe so

HOUSTON — There's a new push to legalize gambling and sports betting in Texas this legislative session and there's a lot of hype that this could be the year it happens. Two big reasons: Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan. For the first time, both are opening the door wider than ever before for casino gambling and online sports betting legislation.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano

PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Texas Rep. Salman Bhojani announces legislation aimed at protecting religious freedom

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. Salman Bhojani (D-Euless) announced a bipartisan bill package he is calling the "Religious Freedom Agenda." Bhojani – one of the first Muslim lawmakers sworn into the Texas Legislature – was joined by Rep. Jacey Jetton (R-Richmond), several Democratic and Republican House members and leaders from different faith groups to introduce House Bill 1882, House Bill 1883 and House Bill 1884.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

EatZi's Market and Bakery heads to Terminal D at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. EatZi's Market and Bakery will open a new location in DFW Airport, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An opening date was not disclosed.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Governor Greg Abbott moves to ban TikTok from government issued devices

SAN ANTONIO — The move is souring U.S. efforts to simmer down tensions with China. Already, U.S. officials have been warning of national security concerns related to the app "TikTok" which is owned by a Chinese company. Now, Governor Greg Abbott wants to ban the app from most government issued devices in the state.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Brett Yormark implies Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC could still happen prior to 2025

MANHATTAN, Kan. — It's no secret Texas and Oklahoma are hoping to jump ship from the Big-12 to the SEC in 2024, one year prior to their planned 2025 departure. However, negotiations between the two schools, the Big-12 conference, and their television networks (ESPN and FOX) remain complicated, and a recent quote from Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormark seems to imply this situation is far from being resolved.
NORMAN, OK
WFAA

Downed power lines delay Aledo ISD opening Wednesday

ALEDO, Texas — The Aledo Independent School District is delaying classes by two hours Wednesday due to a power outage at certain district facilities, including the transportation department, officials said. The outage happened after power lines were downed near Bailey Ranch Road. The outage is affecting Aledo facilities and...
ALEDO, TX
WFAA

WFAA

