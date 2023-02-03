Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Rain causes high water on North Texas roads, officials say
DALLAS — If you're hitting the roads Wednesday, take caution. High water areas were being reported on several roads in North Texas, as morning rain showers moved through the region. Water could be seen over the roadway at Interstate 30 and Interstate 45 in Dallas, a common area of...
Southeast Dallas homes offer relative affordability despite higher mortgage rates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year and the run-up of home prices amid the pandemic is a knockout combination for first-time and lower-income house-shoppers seeking an affordable home in the suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth.
WFAA
Austin Energy expects to restore power next Sunday
AUSTIN, Texas — About 1,000 workers from Austin Energy and other utilities are working around-the-clock to restore power to thousands of customers after announcing full restoration will not occur until Feb. 12. Austin Energy will assess the goal of full restoration by Sunday and provide another update midweek. City...
Duran Duran is coming to Dallas! Here's how you can get tickets.
DALLAS — Duran Duran is coming to North Texas for a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, the band announced Wednesday. The Grammy Award-winning English band said they will play a show for its "The Future Past" tour at American Airlines Center on Saturday, June 10. Bastille and...
Master plan includes details, renderings of new Dallas convention center
DALLAS — The master plan for the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas has been released, showing the next steps in its construction, along with the timeline, cost and other details. Transportation and Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee members received a presentation on the new plan during...
WFAA
Is 2023 the year Texas will legalize gambling, sports betting? Maybe so
HOUSTON — There's a new push to legalize gambling and sports betting in Texas this legislative session and there's a lot of hype that this could be the year it happens. Two big reasons: Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan. For the first time, both are opening the door wider than ever before for casino gambling and online sports betting legislation.
WFAA
Big Time Rush is coming to Texas! Here's when and where they'll be
TEXAS, USA — Oh Oh Uh-Oh Ohhhhhhhhh.... In case you're a Nickelodeon fan that missed this, boy band Big Time Rush has been back in action. In the last year, Kendall, James, Carlos, and Logan have released new music and went on a sold-out tour. Now it seems like...
Texas lawmaker files bill to repeal state's longstanding 'Robin Hood' property tax law
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above was a VERIFY report from 2019 about Texas' "Robin Hood" system. A Texas lawmaker has filed a bill aimed at repealing the state's longstanding recapture system – commonly dubbed by some as "Robin Hood" – which was implemented in 1994.
A Fort Worth legislator says it's 'high time' to legalize sports betting in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth legislator is taking a run at legalizing sports betting in Texas. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, filed a bill Friday that proposes a Texas constitutional amendment "to foster economic development and job growth" by expanding casino gaming and authorizing legal sports betting. Geren...
'Hear our voices': Frisco residents speak out against proposed Universal Studios park
FRISCO, Texas — Frisco City Council members held a public hearing for the community to voice their opinions on the possible Universal Studios theme park coming to the city. And voice their opinions they did. "This project really comes down to whether it is really for our residents or...
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
WFAA
Texas Rep. Salman Bhojani announces legislation aimed at protecting religious freedom
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. Salman Bhojani (D-Euless) announced a bipartisan bill package he is calling the "Religious Freedom Agenda." Bhojani – one of the first Muslim lawmakers sworn into the Texas Legislature – was joined by Rep. Jacey Jetton (R-Richmond), several Democratic and Republican House members and leaders from different faith groups to introduce House Bill 1882, House Bill 1883 and House Bill 1884.
EatZi's Market and Bakery heads to Terminal D at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. EatZi's Market and Bakery will open a new location in DFW Airport, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An opening date was not disclosed.
WFAA
Governor Greg Abbott moves to ban TikTok from government issued devices
SAN ANTONIO — The move is souring U.S. efforts to simmer down tensions with China. Already, U.S. officials have been warning of national security concerns related to the app "TikTok" which is owned by a Chinese company. Now, Governor Greg Abbott wants to ban the app from most government issued devices in the state.
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
Record number of Texans just signed up for ACA health insurance, but many other Texans may soon lose their health coverage
DALLAS — Texas has long been a standout when it comes to health insurance – and not in a good way. This state has perennially led the country with the highest percentage and the highest total number of uninsured people. That distinction probably isn’t changing anytime soon, but...
WFAA
Brett Yormark implies Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC could still happen prior to 2025
MANHATTAN, Kan. — It's no secret Texas and Oklahoma are hoping to jump ship from the Big-12 to the SEC in 2024, one year prior to their planned 2025 departure. However, negotiations between the two schools, the Big-12 conference, and their television networks (ESPN and FOX) remain complicated, and a recent quote from Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormark seems to imply this situation is far from being resolved.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
Downed power lines delay Aledo ISD opening Wednesday
ALEDO, Texas — The Aledo Independent School District is delaying classes by two hours Wednesday due to a power outage at certain district facilities, including the transportation department, officials said. The outage happened after power lines were downed near Bailey Ranch Road. The outage is affecting Aledo facilities and...
Irving hotel evacuated due to fire possibly caused by lightning strike
IRVING, Texas — A hotel in Irving had to be evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire on the roof of the building. The incident happened at the Super 8 hotel off of State Highway 114 near Esters Boulevard. Police were knocking on guests' doors at 5 a.m. to have them evacuate.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
54K+
Followers
397
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0