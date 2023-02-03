Albuquerque-born Electric Playhouse plans Las Vegas expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly five-years after transforming an empty, former Staples store into an interactive playhouse on the west side, a tech-focused Albuquerque success story now has its sights on the Entertainment Capital of the World. Posting details online this week, Electric Playhouse says it will soon build a state-of-the-art interactive boutique event venue inside The Forum Shops at Caesar’s Palace.

The Forum is a multi-level mall connecting multiple casinos on the Las Vegas Strip . Electric Playhouse says it will open the expansion by summer 2023 in a more than 10-thousand square foot space.

Over the last few years, Electric Playhouse has earned business popularity through hosting various interactive events, including a larger than life Georgia O’Keefe experience , interactive art exhibitions , immersive dining, sports watch parties, music shows and more. The company says it aims to offer “different experiences by time of day, from morning activities to evening entertainment.”

In Las Vegas, Electric Playhouse says the boutique will be flexible. Online, the company is pitching the Vegas space for art exhibits, interactive games, dining experiences, and events like product launches, private meetings or team building meet-ups.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.