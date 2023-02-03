ANTIOCH -- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a car chase and major injury crash that stopped Highway 4 traffic in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.At about 2:30 PM, the California Highway Patrol said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray SUV for excessive speed on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd. The SUV immediately fled from CHP and continued on the highway, using all lanes and driving on the shoulder before exiting at Contra Loma Blvd, the CHP said. It then continued through the intersection and immediately ramped back onto the freeway. On the onramp, the SUV was involved in a traffic collision with a tanker truck. The woman needed to be extricated from the vehicle and then was transported to hospital by air. and was in critical condition with major injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO