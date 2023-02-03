Read full article on original website
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
Photos from incident at center of Oakland police chief controversy released
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — As the City of Oakland faces pressure to reinstate suspended Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong, photos of one of the incidents of misconduct leveled against him have been obtained by KRON4. One sergeant with the Oakland Police Department is at the center of the Armstrong controversy. The outside law firm hired […]
1 dead, another wounded in Sunday afternoon Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A shooting in Oakland Sunday afternoon left one person dead and another injured, according to police.Police responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 4000 block of East 18th Street around 1:30 p.m. arrived on scene to find two victims with gunshot wounds.Officers provided medical attention until paramedics took over and both victims were transported to a nearby hospital.One of the victims later died from their injuries while the other was listed in stable condition.The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.The Oakland police department homicide section is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals
(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department. Deonte Holmes, 18, was arrested as the suspect in the fatal shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane. […]
Four suspects arrested in Berkeley dating app home invasion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery that took place when the male victim arranged to meet a woman on a dating app. The Berkeley Police Department said they received a call at about 1:18 a.m. Monday morning. The victim had arranged to meet a woman […]
5 teens arrested for string of armed robberies in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the weekend, deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested five teens suspected for three separate armed robberies in Castro Valley, police said. Police said the robberies were reported in the 4300 block of Omega Avenue, the 19700 block of Center Street and the 20300 block of Forest Avenue. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was...
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Arrest on theft, drug warrants for driver stopped for expired registration
One person was taken into custody on Jan. 28 due to warrants for theft and drugs. The person was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration and taken into custody on Grand Avenue at 5:18 p.m, according to Piedmont Police Capt. Chris Monahan. He was then taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.
Car chase in Antioch leads to fiery crash with tanker truck on Highway 4
ANTIOCH -- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a car chase and major injury crash that stopped Highway 4 traffic in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.At about 2:30 PM, the California Highway Patrol said officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray SUV for excessive speed on eastbound Highway 4 near San Marco Blvd. The SUV immediately fled from CHP and continued on the highway, using all lanes and driving on the shoulder before exiting at Contra Loma Blvd, the CHP said. It then continued through the intersection and immediately ramped back onto the freeway. On the onramp, the SUV was involved in a traffic collision with a tanker truck. The woman needed to be extricated from the vehicle and then was transported to hospital by air. and was in critical condition with major injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was uninjured. The CBS News Bay Area helicopter showed a crashed and burned-out vehicle on the Contra Loma Blvd. onramp to Highway 4. Antioch Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.
SFist
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
sfstandard.com
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar
A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
crimevoice.com
Air Base Parkway Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest
On February 3, 2023, at around 11:45 pm, Officer Parodi was on duty performing traffic enforcement in the vicinity of Air Base Parkway and Dover Avenue. As he was carrying out his duties, he noticed a Kia Optima that was traveling eastbound on Air Base Parkway at an extremely high speed of approximately 85 mph. Given this violation of traffic laws, Officer Parodi decided to pull over the vehicle for a routine traffic stop.
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
Santa Rita Jail inmate dies in custody, sheriff's office investigating
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The in-custody death of an inmate at Santa Rita Jail is being investigated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from Alameda County. Charles Johnson, 45, suffered a medical emergency at the jail and was transported to Stanford Health Care — ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin
Fentanyl, ghost gun, thousands of dollars found in Oakland home bound for Tenderloin. San Francisco police recovered several pounds of narcotics, thousands of dollars, a ghost gun and additional pieces of evidence in an Oakland home Wednesday evening, officials said. A majority of the narcotics found was fentanyl and was "earmarked" for the Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest 2 for attempted homicide in Marin County
MARIN, Calif. - Two North Bay residents were arrested for attempted homicide and destruction of evidence on Friday, police said. Marin County residents Julian Nicholas Wilson, 18, and Daeshawn Damarri Burr, 22, were arrested for the stabbing of an unnamed male victim in the 200 block of Drake Ave. on Jan. 26.
