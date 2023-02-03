ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring-like afternoon temperatures remain in the forecast for the next few days in Southwest and Central Virginia. Due to the mostly clear skies overnight, Tuesday will start with chilly morning temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. An area of high pressure will move east of the Commonwealth during the day. This system will keep the region fairly dry and provide warm southwesterly flow. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with some increasing cloudiness overhead.

