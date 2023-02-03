ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Senate Republicans announce bill to cut taxes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia leaders have released a plan to cut taxes in the Mountain State. On Wednesday, West Virginia Senate Republicans held a press conference to announce a new bill, which will be taken up on the Senate floor. Contained in the bill are the following proposals:. A...
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill aimed at protecting first responders is moving through the legislature. Senate Bill 490, or The Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.
FBI: West Virginians lost $3.4 million to romance scams in 2022

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK)—The FBI issued a warning on Tuesday about recent romance scams in West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. According to a press release from the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, nearly 300 people reported losing a total of $7.1 million in romance scams in 2022. They say that more losses likely went unreported.
Gas prices in Roanoke see a drop at the pump

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gas prices throughout the Commonwealth have slightly fluctuated, but Roanoke is seeing a small drop in prices. According to Stacker, on Monday, Feb. 6 the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.47. Now prices are down by approximately 16 cents with the current price for gas in Roanoke around $3.31. This price is just a few more cents than the average gas prices across Virginia. The following list is a breakdown of Roanoke’s gas prices:
Pinpoint Weather: Dry and mild pattern continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Spring-like afternoon temperatures remain in the forecast for the next few days in Southwest and Central Virginia. Due to the mostly clear skies overnight, Tuesday will start with chilly morning temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. An area of high pressure will move east of the Commonwealth during the day. This system will keep the region fairly dry and provide warm southwesterly flow. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with some increasing cloudiness overhead.
Pinpoint Weather: Mild pattern with showers ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest and Central Virginia are receiving an early taste of spring this week. Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. Although partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, milder conditions are ahead. Thanks to a warm southwest breeze, afternoon temperatures will reach the unseasonably warm upper 50s and 60s.
