Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect
According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
Charges Filed Against Granite Falls Man In Alexander County
James William Carrigan, age 35 of Granite Falls, was placed in custody on Sunday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from a domestic issue. Carrigan is charged with first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun and multiple counts of assault-communicating threats. He has been released under a secured bond set at $10,000. No court date is listed.
NEW: Law enforcement official says body found in Greeneville is missing teen
Relatives of a missing 16-year-old Greeneville, Tennessee girl are posting messages on social media confirming the juvenile’s body was the one recovered early Tuesday. Two of the family members posted the details Tuesday afternoon after speaking with police officials about the case of Danielle Owens. Another law enforcement official has confirmed the information with Bristol Broadcasting.
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Charge Man With Trafficking Drugs
35-year old Joshua Lynn Whitmire of Hickory is facing a long list of charges after his arrest Sunday morning. He was charged by the Catawba County Sherrif’s Office with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration and or license tag. Whitmire is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond of $85,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance today in Newton.
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates after man shot inside home
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a man was shot. Officials say the shooting took place shortly after midnight on Friday in the victim’s home on Black Locust Drive near Weaverville. Deputies say the victim - Alejandro Cedillo-Morales...
Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County
Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
Bristol man accused of murdering mother admitted to killing, court docs state
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday admitted to authorities in an interview that he had committed the act, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 details the response of deputies to the home of Jill Sly […]
Burke County deputies searching for man that has been missing almost six months
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that has been missing for almost six months. Deputies say 31-year-old Jason JamesLee Sheffield was reported missing by his family on Aug. 28, 2022, and then again on Oct. 22. The family last saw...
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/29 -2/5/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Tammy Hall Sparks, 52 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant A. Beam arrested Sparks for felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. She was issued $35,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023. Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27...
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide
Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) identified the body of a woman found with injuries at a Clark Drive home as the mother of Benjamin Sly, who authorities say is charged with first-degree murder. According to previous press releases from the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Saturday after […]
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). A release from Captain Andy Seabolt with the SCSO says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one […]
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
CCSO: Three arrested on drug charges, two homes padlocked as part of ongoing investigation
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said two homes were padlocked and three people were arrested on drug charges Thursday, as part of an ongoing investigation called "Operation Friday the 13th." They said the three people arrested are Monica Denton of Newport, Dior Nathan of Michigan...
3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
