ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Caretaker Accused Of Neglect

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office a 52 year old woman has been arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023. Sparks was arrested on a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear for bond court on February 8th.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Filed Against Granite Falls Man In Alexander County

James William Carrigan, age 35 of Granite Falls, was placed in custody on Sunday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from a domestic issue. Carrigan is charged with first-degree burglary, assault by pointing a gun and multiple counts of assault-communicating threats. He has been released under a secured bond set at $10,000. No court date is listed.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
993thex.com

NEW: Law enforcement official says body found in Greeneville is missing teen

Relatives of a missing 16-year-old Greeneville, Tennessee girl are posting messages on social media confirming the juvenile’s body was the one recovered early Tuesday. Two of the family members posted the details Tuesday afternoon after speaking with police officials about the case of Danielle Owens. Another law enforcement official has confirmed the information with Bristol Broadcasting.
GREENEVILLE, TN
860wacb.com

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Charge Man With Trafficking Drugs

35-year old Joshua Lynn Whitmire of Hickory is facing a long list of charges after his arrest Sunday morning. He was charged by the Catawba County Sherrif’s Office with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration and or license tag. Whitmire is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond of $85,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/29 -2/5/23

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Tammy Hall Sparks, 52 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant A. Beam arrested Sparks for felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. She was issued $35,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023. Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide

Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
FLETCHER, NC
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

SCSO ID’s murder victim as suspect’s mother

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) identified the body of a woman found with injuries at a Clark Drive home as the mother of Benjamin Sly, who authorities say is charged with first-degree murder. According to previous press releases from the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Saturday after […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy