35-year old Joshua Lynn Whitmire of Hickory is facing a long list of charges after his arrest Sunday morning. He was charged by the Catawba County Sherrif’s Office with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a place for a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license revoked and having a fictitious or altered registration and or license tag. Whitmire is detained in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond of $85,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance today in Newton.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO