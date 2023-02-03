Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

