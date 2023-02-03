Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Paul Heyman To Cody Rhodes: Dusty Told Me Roman Reigns Was The Son He Always Wanted
Paul Heyman went for the heart when he spoke to Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" had been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle he suffered ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, but he returned to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. He won the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating Gunther. The next night on WWE Raw, he made it clear that he intends to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the gold at WrestleMania 39. But on the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown, Reigns agreed to give Sami Zayn a title shot at WWE Elimination Chamber after the former "Honorary Uce" turned on him at WWE Elimination Chamber.
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Jerry Lawler Undergoes Surgery After Suffering A Stroke, Optimism He Will Recover
Jerry 'The King" Lawler has reportedly been taken to the hospital. PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a "medical episode" at his condo in Florida on February 6. The word making the rounds is that Lawler had lunch with friends, and he later "took ill", so he was taken to the hospital. PWInsider notes that, since neither WWE nor Lawler's family have commented on the situation, they have chosen not to report the nature of the issue.
Liv Morgan Wants To Set Tables On Fire And Add Thumbtacks
Liv Morgan wants to keep taking things to the extreme. During her feud with Ronda Rousey going into WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan showed a different side of herself as she was willing to take risks and go to the extreme in an effort to maintain possession of her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin On 2/7 WWE NXT
Toxic Attraction has imploded. Ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) teased that there were deep-rooted issues between the duo, but the conflict was a ruse, as they wanted to swerve NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Dolin and Jayne came up short in a three-way match against Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.
Tony Khan On WWE Sale Process: I'm Interested In It Very Much And Potentially Being Involved
Tony Khan remains interested in the WWE sale process. WWE is engaged with outside advisors to review strategic alternatives in relation to upcoming media rights negotiations. One strategic alternative is a potential sale of the company, which would happen before media rights deals for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are locked in. Nick Khan recently stated that a sale could happen quickly, possibly within the next three months.
Chris Jericho Discusses How PWG Appearance Came Together, Says Tony Khan Was Super Excited About It
Chris Jericho talks about the Jericho Appreciation Society's PWG appearance came together. The wrestling world was shocked when Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society showed up at night two of PWG's Battle Of Los Angeles event earlier this year. The group, who appeared in support of PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia, took on and defeated the team of Evil Uno, Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku & SB KENTo.
Cody Rhodes: All Respect To The Rock, The Options We Have On The Roster Are Better Due To The Stories
Cody Rhodes is headed to WrestleMania to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which is currently held by Roman Reigns. Cody earned his shot at the title by virtue of winning the men's Royal Rumble. While Reigns is currently in possession of the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, he will defend the title against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber in a story that has been simmering since the summer of 2022 and Sami joining The Bloodline.
Kevin Nash: Bobby Lashley Seems To Be Missing Something, He's Not A 'Killer'
Kevin Nash says he feels like Bobby Lashley lacks the killer instinct. In recent years, Lashley has cemented one of his status as the top stars on WWE Raw. He had a lengthy run as the United States Champion, he was prominently featured as a member of The Hurt Business, and he won his first WWE Championship in 2021. Lashley also faced and defeated Brock Lesnar, one of the top stars in the business, at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. But former WWE Champion Kevin Nash says "The All Mighty" is missing something.
Adam Cole Discusses Switching To A Babyface Approach, His Goals In AEW
On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return to the promotion after being sidelined from in-ring competition AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with concussion issues. Cole has been a heel during his entire AEW run, and the last time fans saw him on screen in...
Chris Jericho And Danhausen Are A Very Good, Very Evil Tag Teamhausen
The latest Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise set sail from February 2 through February 6. The cruise featured live musical performances, podcasts, and wrestling matches. During the cruise, Chris Jericho teamed with Danhausen, and went full Danhausen for the bout. Jericho was advertised to team with...
Major Changes Were Made To Women's Creative Plans In WWE With Ronda Rousey's Absence
The last several weeks have seen some significant changes to the women's title programs that were tentatively planned for the first quarter of WWE in 2023. Fightful Select has learned that the Ronda Rousey Smackdown Women's Title defense against Raquel Rodriguez that took place on December 30, was actually originally planned to go down almost a full month later. Fightful has gained information that displays that the match was set for the WWE Royal Rumble as of early December. However, the move was made to add Rousey and Raquel's match, and Charlotte Flair's subsequent return and win to add more to the show.
AEW Rampage On 2/6 Draws Lowest Viewership Since December, Key Demo Rating Also Down
The numbers are in for the February 3 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 406,000 viewers, which is down from the 458,000 viewers the show drew on January 27. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since December 2, 2022.
Details Behind AEW Lexington, Jay Briscoe Tribute
The Jay Briscoe tribute went off well, and many things were changed to accommodate it on AEW Dynamite. Prior to Tuesday, it didn't look like the tribute or Mark Briscoe's match was happening, but AEW moved many things around to make it a reality. Ian Riccaboni was booked for the show Tuesday, and flew in just hours before the show.
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
Gunther: Brock Lesnar Is My End Boss
During the men's Royal Rumble at WWE Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar stood face-to-face with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The face-off was brief, and Lesnar was quickly eliminated by Bobby Lashley before the action could pick up between Brock and Gunther, but it left many fans wondering what would happen if Lesnar and Gunther battled in the ring.
Arn Anderson Says Brock Anderson's AEW Contract Expires In May
Arn Anderson provides an update on the AEW contracts of him and his son. Arn and Brock Anderson aren't featured too much on television nowadays, though Arn continues to help behind the scenes and Brock has been semi-active on AEW Dark. Speaking to Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsPremium, Arn revealed that...
