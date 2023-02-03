ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

seminoles.com

⚾️: Game Times, TV Set for 2023 Season

– The 2023 Florida State baseball schedule was finalized Tuesday with TV designations and some game time changes. All games not listed will be shown on either ACC Network Extra or ESPN+. An updated schedule with the changes are HERE and below:. Feb. 19 vs. James Madison – 12:00 p.m....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

No. 10 W. Golf Finishes Runner-up in Collegiate Invitational

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – No. 10 Florida State placed second as a team in the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. Top individual finishes included Charlotte Heath (T4) and Lottie Woad (T4). This is Heath’s fourth top 10 finish of the 2022-23 season and Woad’s fifth as a freshman newcomer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Latson Named to Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson has been selected to the Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, announced on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The Miami, Fla., native adds to her midseason awards lists, recently being named to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

W. Golf in Third Place at Collegiate Invitational

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – No. 10 Florida State opened its spring season at Guadalajara Country Club for the Collegiate Invitational and is currently in third place at 9-over par (441) after 27 holes of play. Junior Charlotte Heath leads the Seminoles with a round one score of 2-under par (70)...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Seminoles Defeat North Florida 4-3

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida State women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 win over North Florida on Sunday at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center. “You have to find a way to win, even not feeling good and not striking the way we’re capable of striking,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “That’s tennis, you’ve got to find a way to win. You are going to have five days where you can beat anybody and the rest you’re going to have to work to win, and we did that today. It was not easy. UNF came in and they wanted to win, and they pushed our backs against the wall.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL

