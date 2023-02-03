TALLAHASSEE – The Florida State women’s tennis team earned a 4-3 win over North Florida on Sunday at Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center. “You have to find a way to win, even not feeling good and not striking the way we’re capable of striking,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “That’s tennis, you’ve got to find a way to win. You are going to have five days where you can beat anybody and the rest you’re going to have to work to win, and we did that today. It was not easy. UNF came in and they wanted to win, and they pushed our backs against the wall.”

