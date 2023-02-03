Read full article on original website
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
Positively Colorado: Bittersweet memories of the Braceros
GREELEY, Colo. — During World War II, millions of Mexican men came to the U.S. through our government program to work in the fields. There was a shortage of American agriculture workers, and they filled the gap. Their work was difficult, and they faced racism and discrimination. They were...
Colorado weather: Snow squalls possible on Wednesday night
COLORADO, USA — A quick round of snow could disrupt travel across parts of Colorado on Wednesday night, especially in the mountains. While snowfall totals from this next system won't be particularly impressive for most, the snow will fall in the form of quick bursts known as snow squalls, which could disrupt travel.
Group helping collect donations for earthquake survivors
DENVER — Organizations here in Colorado are focusing on survivors as they begin to collect donations for those who lost everything. Earthquakes devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday. More than 7,000 people have died. Officials expect that number to rise. The Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado (TACSCO) has...
Closed Colorado museum on the market for $1.5 million
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A closed museum near Evergreen is on the market for $1.5 million. First established in 1920 by the Humphrey family, the former Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum sits on 30 acres in the foothills west of Denver. The property includes a Victorian log cabin built in...
Art series in Vail helps celebrate diversity in winter sports
VAIL, Colo. — During the National Brotherhood of Skiers 50th Summit in Vail, artist Lamont Joseph White is showing a lot of his work and paintings around town. White hopes his work will encourage more people who don’t usually get to the mountain to try skiing and snowboarding.
Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits
COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
Gas up 86¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 86 cents over the last month. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.92 in Colorado, as of Monday, Feb. 6, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas in Colorado is now...
Fish populations in the South Platte River are improving
COLORADO, USA — A wastewater treatment provider that has been working to improve conditions in the South Platte River said fish populations there are booming. Metro Water Recovery just won a National Environmental Achievement Award from the National Association of Clean Water Agencies for the work they've done improving habitats for native species.
Colorado DMV warns 66,000 vehicles have defective airbags
DENVER — Owners of more than 66,000 vehicles in Colorado are being warned their vehicles' airbags have been recalled due to a defect linked to 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said letters will be sent in mid-February warning drivers their airbags could...
State reps take on underinsurance issue after devastating wildfires
DENVER — A Colorado lawmaker has introduced a bill to help people rebuild after losing a home in a wildfire. Democratic state Rep. Judy Amabile introduced HB23-1174, which would create guaranteed replacement cost coverage in homeowners insurance. Amabile represents Boulder County, where many homeowners found themselves underinsured after the...
Metro Denver residents experience mail delays
COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
This is how Xcel makes a profit, and it's not gas
DENVER — Xcel Energy does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home. Executives keep repeating that. The cost of fuel is passed on dollar-for-dollar. Some keen viewers have asked us “Where DOES Xcel make a profit?”. Here is the answer provided by Xcel...
Legislators consider rolling back medical marijuana restrictions
COLORADO, USA — Colorado state senators will begin debate Thursday on a proposal to roll back some of the restrictions enacted last year on medical marijuana at the urging of patient advocates and to the chagrin of the groups against lifting the restrictions. The bill, called the Access to...
Why Xcel's half-million-dollar donation doesn't add up
DENVER — Xcel and other energy companies are feeling that heat. Customers are complaining about energy bills three and four times what they were this time last year, while Xcel made $1.7 billion in profit in 2022. Perhaps that's why a coalition of energy companies - Xcel, Black Hills,...
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
Grand jury indicts couple in tree trimming scam that targeted older victims
COLORADO, USA — A couple accused of swindling older adults in multiple metro area counties through a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on 51 counts. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment of Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler on Wednesday. They're...
