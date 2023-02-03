Read full article on original website
Shake Shack's New Menu Includes White Truffles Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Shake Shack's mission of "doing something good" begins with its food. The chain is known for burgers, hot dogs, and custard, and it's even more known for doing them well, according to QSR. A secret Shake Shack doesn't want you to know is that the company doesn't usually stray too much from that formula. Franchises consistently serve up quality across the board, but the menu hasn't evolved much, and the brand decreased its product development a few years back, per Restaurant Business. The decision to do so, as well as other factors, contributed to Shake Shack's sales declining overall in 2019 and stock falling roughly 13% following the announcement.
Yes, You Can Melt A Chocolate Bar Into Your Espresso
Certain food pairings taste like a match made in heaven: peanut butter and jelly, bagel and cream cheese, bacon, and eggs, milk and cookies, you name it. Coffee and chocolate are a similar duo, except there's some science to this pairing. According to the Barista Institute, chocolate and coffee come from two very different sources, but they actually have much in common.
Ina Garten's Main For Valentine's Day 2023 Is Setting Instagram On Fire
We're officially one week out from Valentine's Day, and if you and your partner have yet to make plans, it might be time to hop to it. According to Wallet Hub, more than half of Americans plan on celebrating the holiday of love this year, and of that group, 32% will be enjoying an evening out. Being that the National Restaurant Association says V-Day is the second-busiest day of the year for restaurants (via Restaurant Business), this means that it might be a tad bit difficult to get a reservation at your favorite eatery if you've yet to do so. Of course, the option to make a romantic meal at home is always there. However, even if you're an experienced cook, it can be stressful to come up with the perfect Valentine's Day meal for your significant other.
The Ornate Victorian Cake Decoration Style Called Lambeth Piping
Have you ever thought that a wedding cake looks an awful lot like the architecture of a Victorian house? Or that the architecture of a Victorian house looks an awful lot like a fancy wedding cake? Well, those two things aren't as far apart as they may immediately seem. A type of cake decorating that became popular in Europe during the 19th century mimicked the decorative style seen in architecture and interiors of the time (per Southern Living).
Amaury Guichon's Elegant Wedding Cake Made TikTok's Jaw Drop
Some of the best and most meaningful events in life warrant cake. Birthdays, baby showers, and weddings are some of the standout events where we get the opportunity to celebrate with cake. Wedding cake, in particular, can hold a lot of significance to couples. Some couples hold their wedding cake very dear to them and, according to The New York Times, practice the tradition of preserving the top of the cake to eat it on their one-year anniversary. Naturally, because of this, pastry chefs who craft wedding cakes must pay expert-level attention to detail to make the cake as memorable as possible. One pastry chef whose desserts are taking the internet by storm is Amaury Guichon.
What Does Restaurant: Impossible Do With The Discarded Restaurant Pieces?
It's something many viewers have probably wondered while watching "Restaurant: Impossible" — what happens to all the stuff that Chef Robert Irving gets rid of? Almost every episode shows them getting rid of various things like furniture, cooking equipment, entire walls, and decor to recreate something that fits with Irving's vision for the client's store.
What It Means To Order Eggs Cowboy With Spurs Style
If you suddenly woke up tomorrow and, instead of heading to your usual workplace you found yourself in a vintage 50s-style diner with a uniform on, panic might start to set in pretty quickly. Not just because you have a vague inkling that you've time traveled, or that you've never worked in food service before, but because everyone seems to be speaking gibberish. "Adam and Eve on a raft," one waiter might call out, while a short-order cook rings a bell and says "heart attack on a rack," another waiter scurrying over to pick up the plate of what thankfully looks like biscuits and gravy and not the result of a tragic cardiovascular event (via Sarasota Herald-Tribune).
Instagram Isn't Vibing Over Trader Joe's Organic Spaghetti Squash Nests
Trader Joe's unusual original products are one of the things shoppers love about the store. You can come in for Trader Joe's brand almond milk, but you can walk away with Trader Joe's blueberry lavender almond milk (per Trader Joe's Reviews). The same goes for products all across the store. You walk in to buy Trader Joe's brand pasta, and end up with Trader Joe's new organic spaghetti squash nests (per Instagram). This latest treat from TJ's is dried and cooks up in hot water just like pasta. It's gluten free and vegan and designed to give a pasta-like experience while still getting in those veggies. Serve them in a luxurious sauce like alfredo and still pretend it's healthy. Sounds great, right?
Aldi's Football Shaped Pizza Has Instagram Ready For Super Bowl 2023
The Super Bowl experience goes beyond the actual game. For some people, maybe the best part is the commercials. Or perhaps they most look forward to the watch party feast that occurs every single year. For some, game-day kitchen planning may be in full swing as sports and food fans prepare to make wings, dip, and other foods for the momentous occasion.
Warm Water Is Your Ticket To Getting Jell-O Out Of The Pan
Despite disparaging comments like "boomer" being hurled at older generations, Millennials and Generation Z are embracing the styles of the 1950s and 60s, making what was old new again. Midcentury modern furniture, bellbottom jeans, and food trends during those decades are popular once more. Food trends during those decades revolved...
Panera Released Fendi-Inspired Baguette Shaped Bag For NYFW
In many ways, food and fashion collide on a regular basis. Every year, eateries battle to release the best food-themed ugly sweaters in time for the holidays, while Coke, Taco Bell, Cheetos, and other heavy-hitters in the food industry boast extensive clothing lines (via TrendHunter). Sometimes, however, well-known purveyors of edible products develop clothing and accessories designed specifically to solve an eating-related problem.
TikTok Spotted The Last Of Us' Heartbreak Wine At Target
"The Last of Us," a television adaptation of the video game by the same name, depicts civilization after a cordyceps fungus rocks humanity. Between navigating around the infected, other hostile survivors, and the harsh military presence of FEDRA, living in a dystopian society would make many things seem almost impossible — including finding love. Two of the show's characters, Bill and Frank, do just that, and their time spent bonding over food and drink touched the hearts of viewers the world over.
Subway Is Ditching Its Pre-Sliced Meat To Go Even Fresher
Starting in 1965, Subway has become a popular alternative to the greasy fried meal options that are so prominent in fast food chains around the world. With an emphasis on healthier living and boasting fresh ingredients and soft baked buns made in-house, Subway has grown to over 37,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, as per the chain's website. However, the sandwich chain is not without its controversies. In 2020, an Irish court deemed that the company's fresh-baked buns contain too much sugar to actually be considered bread, and in 2021 a class action lawsuit was filed calling out Subway's claims of "100% tuna" when purportedly no tuna DNA was discovered in Subway's tuna sandwiches advertised as such, according to Daily Mail.
Why You Should Never Salt A Cold Pot Of Water
The New York Times once declared to the world that "if you can boil water, you can make dinner." This may be reassuring, but believe it or not, there are dos and don'ts for something as simple as boiling water for pasta, potatoes, and beyond. Many recipes recommend adding salt to boiling water, and plenty of chefs remind people of this rule. But why is this step important? And when do you add salt — before or after the water comes to a boil?
The Disney Springs Bar That's Not So Secretly Devoted To Indiana Jones
As you would expect of any Disney park, Disney Springs has a variety of restaurants to choose from — 67 of them, to be exact. Some of these restaurants are familiar chains, like Chicken Guy, Earl of Sandwich, and Rainforest Cafe, while others are exclusive to Disney. We're talking about the likes of Maria & Enzo's Ristorante, YeSake Kiosk, and Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar.
In-N-Out Named Animal Style Burgers And Fries After Rowdy Skater Teens
In-N-Out Burger has made a name for itself in the fast food scene as a go-to spot for cooked-to-order burgers at a cheap price. The sheer customizability of the chain's offerings is something to behold but more fascinating are certain secret menu items that came about over time. From the grilled cheese burger which features two slices of cheese on a freshly baked bun and the protein style option featuring a lettuce wrap in place of a bun with all the classic ingredients, there's no shortage of options for customers especially when they take a gander at the Not So Secret Menu.
What Is Mother Of Vinegar And How Is It Used?
Have you ever been wandering down the aisles of your favorite grocery store and stumbled across a bottle of vinegar with a white murkiness to its appearance or, even less appealing, a lump of slimy sediment resting at the bottom of the bottle? It's easy to assume that this is a clear sign of vinegar gone bad — after all, a gallon of milk with chunks swimming around is far from being considered gourmet — but don't be so quick to turn up your nose when it comes to vinegar.
The Apple Cider Vinegar Community Is Coming For Katy Perry
With the warmer weather fast approaching, many people are searching for unique ways to improve their overall health and it seems Katy Perry is no different. In an interview with Women's Health, the pop diva revealed that she often enjoys a tall glass of water mixed with apple cider vinegar (ACV) in the morning in order to kick-start her daily hydration.
The Unexpected Ingredient Duo Giada De Laurentiis Loves On Pizza
Pizza lovers are quick to defend their favorite toppings as well as criticize the pizza toppings they hate. One common topping debate centers around pineapple and whether it belongs on pizza at all, and some people think that fruit and pizza shouldn't be eaten together. According to the results of a poll from Donatos and OnePoll published by SWNS Digital, pineapple is the second least-liked pizza topping, with anchovies coming in at number one.
Sunny Anderson's Chorizo Fat Fried Eggs Are A Savory Game Changer
If there's one thing that everyone seems to agree on currently, it's that egg prices are so outrageous these days, it's almost hilarious. There are some signs that egg prices might finally be going down soon, but they probably won't ever be as cheap as they once were. The breakfast staple is now almost a delicacy, so when you're making yourself a breakfast that includes eggs, whether scrambled, poached, or fried, you should treat them as special as their price tag makes them seem.
